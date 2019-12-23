Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Good News Serves As A Warning

Earlier this month, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) came out with some news that it was, essentially, working to use financial engineering to improve its balance sheet some. Initially, the company had planned to swap out some Senior Notes outstanding for some new notes that would have seniority over the old ones. With the early tender premium, the old note holders would receive between 62% and 70% of par value, with the company planning to issue $1.5 billion worth of new notes for them.

Due to the uncertainty of how many holders of the company’s debt would tender their notes, combined with management’s own willingness to increase the amount of new debt outstanding to as much as $2.34 billion, it was unknown what the end result would look like. Now, however, with a new press release from the firm, investors have some idea. In a sense, this picture is definitely positive for Chesapeake’s investors, but in another sense it shows just how bearish bondholders are regarding the firm’s prospects.

A vital update

According to the aforementioned press release issued by Chesapeake, the company has received significant interest in its debt swap transaction. The results of the swap, as it stands today, can be seen in the image below. In all, $3.22 billion worth of notes have been tendered. These particular notes bear interest rates ranging between 7% and 8%, and the realization of par value ranges between $0.62 and $0.70 on the dollar for those who tendered early, while the $20,000 worth of notes that tendered late will be at between $0.57 and $0.65 on the dollar.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

To honor the significant amount of notes tendered, management decided to raise the ceiling on its debt swap from $1.50 billion to just north of $2.21 billion. The end result will be the retiring of nearly $3.22 billion of old notes on its books, with maturity dates ranging between 2024 and 2027. Based on the math provided, this one transaction alone will effectively cut Chesapeake’s debt to the tune of $1.005 billion.

Those who know my work on Chesapeake know that I am quite bearish on the company at the moment. My thoughts in that regard remain unchanged following this transaction, but it would be foolish to deny that, on its own, this move was anything but great for shareholders. Anything that reduces leverage is a net benefit to the firm. That said, this transaction will not do anything material toward improving the company’s bottom line. According to my math, annual interest expense will drop by $253.60 million because of the notes retired, but the new notes, bearing an annual interest rate of 11.5%, will offset this with a cost to the company of $254.17 million. Technically, interest expense is rising by $0.57 million compared to a scenario where the transaction did not occur.

What is the purpose, then (from the perspective of investors who agreed to the swap), of seeing interest expense remain flat while simultaneously taking a haircut of between 30% and 43%? The entire rationale for this move, then, as I discussed in my prior article, is to reduce risk associated with bankruptcy. Already, one of the firm’s maneuvers (a $1.5 billion facility it issued earlier this month) pushed holders of the company’s senior notes even further behind the company’s revolving credit facility in terms of priority in bankruptcy. This swap, then, creates yet another step between holders of the company’s senior notes and recovery should Chesapeake ever have to file Chapter 11. In short, this entire transaction, from the perspective of noteholders, was about taking a haircut now so that, come a doomsday scenario for the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) company, they will be better positioned to walk away with something.

This shows debtholders are desperate

While I see the debt reduction enacted by Chesapeake as a net bullish sign for the company, I cannot help but to be surprised by the strong reception from the firm’s debtholders. The best way to see why is to look at the table below. In it, you can see that only the 2024 notes had a weak showing, with only 26.6% of their amount outstanding deciding to tender. All of the other series of notes, however, saw significant participation. The highest were the firm’s 8% Senior Notes due in 2026. A full 95% of the holders (as measured by value) agreed to take a 30% haircut from the par value of the notes, with nothing positive in it for them besides one less year to maturity and the ability to cut in line ahead of the debtholders who decided not to take the company up on its deal.

*Created by Author

This illustrates, to me, a fascinating turn of events. In calls I had with investor relations at Chesapeake probably two years ago, I pressed them on different debt-reduction strategies. At the time, the firm asserted that it would likely require a premium to be able to retire any notes. Fast forward to today, and noteholders are clamoring to take a haircut in exchange for added safety. This change in sentiment does not bode well for Chesapeake.

Another sign that bondholders are interested in getting out of the way comes from the company’s tender for its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025. The company previously offered $0.97 on the dollar (inclusive of its early tender premium) for this $617.81 million in notes outstanding. In response, bondholders representing $616.2 million worth of the notes, or 99.74% of them, decided to tender. That’s an unusually high showing.

Takeaway

What we have with Chesapeake today is rather interesting. Based on my own past analyses, the company is likely to struggle for a while and it may even be forced to file Chapter 11 someday. This maneuver aimed at reducing debt is, in and of itself, a positive for the company, but it’s also a double-edged sword. It provides no relief when it comes to annual interest expense, plus it brings some notes closer to maturity, and the degree of participation from bondholders, while granting Chesapeake the ability to retire additional debt, suggests that bondholders are afraid right now as well. One good thing Chesapeake really does have on its side is that oil prices have begun to rise. If they continue and for long enough, the increased cash flow that should result might be enough to save the company, but unless that becomes a reality, the firm is still quite a risky prospect

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.