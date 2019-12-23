Maxim Integrated Looking Ahead To Improving Growth Prospects

Having moved aggressively to prune channel inventory, Maxim Integrated (MXIM) looks better-placed than many of its peers to return to growth as the semiconductor cycle bottoms out. I also think it’s very relevant that Maxim’s margins bottom out at levels (mid-60%’s for gross margin, around 30% for operating margin) that many semiconductor managements would love to have in their best quarters. Last and not least, Maxim has some attractive company-specific drivers in areas like autos (ADAS and EVs) and industrial (automation) that should propel above-market growth.

Valuation remains a sticking point for me, particularly as Maxim’s management has what seems to be bullish expectations for demand in 2020. I’m not as excited about analog at this point in the cycle (given valuations, mostly), and I like names with better leverage to data center and 5G, though Maxim’s content growth potential in autos is not trivial. I believe Maxim’s quality merits some premium, but I think there are better options today.

Soon To Return To Growth?

Management’s outlook at recent sell-side conferences has been pretty bullish on balance. Their outlook for the auto sector in 2020 sounds more bullish than what many Tier 1 auto suppliers are suggesting, though I think Maxim’s bullishness is more focused to the content growth opportunities they have from upcoming program launches that can drive more ADAS and electric vehicle (battery management system revenue). Still, I’d be a little careful taking this for granted, as slower launches remain a risk.

Maxim management was also quite bullish on its Industrial markets, believe that its end-markets have stabilized. I find that to be a curious assessment as around half of the company’s Industrial sales fit broadly into automation or control, and companies like Rockwell (ROK) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) have not been nearly so bullish on the near-term outlook for their automation/control businesses. Granted, I don’t think these markets/businesses will get much worse on a sequential basis, and it’s also worth remembering that Maxim’s customers will likely be buying ahead of a turn in their businesses, as inventory levels are quite low.

On that point, Maxim has done a commendable job of swallowing some bitter medicine more willingness than its peers and running down channel inventories. Fiscal first quarter (September quarter) channel inventories were both at a multiyear low and well below the company’s target range (48 days versus 60 days), leading me to expect some decent momentum from restocking over the next couple of quarters. To give some sense of the size of the opportunity, ESI analyst C.J. Muse calculated/estimated that every day in distributor channel inventory would be worth about $3 million in incremental revenue.

Maxim could also get a boost to its growth from a distribution decision made by one of its largest rivals. Texas Instruments (TXN) decided to discontinue its relationship with Avnet (AVT) at the end of 2020, as well as five other distributors. There’s a line of thought out there that this is (or should be) how things should be, and that distributors no longer add enough value to justify their presence in the chain, but I don’t expect distributors to go away anytime soon and Maxim could pick up business in the meantime. Of course, if TI is right and that there is value in cutting out the middlemen, this will be something Maxim will have to explore at some point.

Solid Drivers And A Very Solid Model

I continue to be very impressed by the efficient business model Maxim has in place. Say whatever you want about the business or its management, but mid-60% gross margins as the low point of a downturn is a very good result, and likewise with the 30%-plus operating margins. As revenues scale back up and grow toward a new record, I expect the operating margin to move back into the mid-30%’s fairly promptly, with high-30%’s following thereafter.

As far as what can help drive revenue growth again, I think Maxim has some decent drivers, even if the company’s exposure to data center and 5G are relatively limited compared to many peers.

Auto is, unsurprisingly, an important driver (it seems like it’s the exception now to find a semiconductor company not leveraged to auto content growth…), with Maxim positioned in ADAS and battery management systems for electric vehicles. Maxim has a fairly broad suite of products for these markets, and the real driver for the ADAS opportunity is the increasing number of vehicles launching with Level 2 or higher ADAS systems, as well as the increasing number of electric vehicle launches scheduled for the next two to three years.

One potential driver that is a bit more of a wildcard is the company’s GSML SerDes auto connectivity technology. Auto connectivity is going to be a much bigger deal in the near future, as cars are going to have to handle a great deal more data (cameras, lidar, system monitoring, etc.) and the wiring harness is already one of the most expensive and heaviest components of the car. Companies like Marvell (MRVL) are pushing auto Ethernet, while Maxim has its proprietary GSML SerDes solution that ostensibly offers much faster speeds, significantly less cabling, and a simpler architecture, but auto Ethernet supporters have argued that their system is more proven and more cost-effective.

Industrial is another important driver for Maxim, as the company is a key enabler in automation. I’ve written at length about the future opportunities in automation, but Maxim’s power management and interface technologies look to me to be meaningful growth opportunities.

The Outlook

Fiscal 2019 was challenging for Maxim and I believe the first couple of quarters of fiscal 2020 will be below par as well, but I believe Maxim is one of the better high-performance analog growth stories for the next three to five years. I believe annual revenue growth could move into the high single digits for a few years, and I expect a solid mid-single-digit long-term growth rate off the FY20 base. I also expect a pretty quick rebound in margins and a strong upswing in FCF margins, helping drive a high single-digit growth rate off the FY20 base.

The current share price already seems to capture this, as the shares already trade at almost 7x forward revenue. While it is true that investors will rotate from margin to growth (and Maxim has both), that seems like a pretty aggressive multiple for this point in the cycle. I’d also note that the implied forward return (via discounted cash flow) is in the mid-to-high single-digits; on part with Marvell, Microchip (MCHP), and Silicon Labs (SLAB), and I would expect Maxim to be in a better position for capital return given its strong margin and FCF profile, as well as its healthy balance sheet.

The Bottom Line

Maxim shares haven’t done all that much since my last update on the company; the shares have notably lagged both the SOX index and chip stocks I’ve been recommending like STMicro (STM) (up about 46% versus Maxim’s 2% rise since my last update on Maxim). Although I won’t say that Maxim is overpriced on a relative basis (including factoring in its quality), I do think a lot of these stocks have gone a little too far in anticipating a 2020 recovery, and I’d prefer to wait in the hopes that prices and valuations will cool down a bit.

