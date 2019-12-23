Assessing Entergy's Long-Term Dividend Prospects

Entergy Corporation (ETR) at present pays out $3.72 in annual dividends which equates to a dividend yield of 3.1%. Straight off the bat considering the impressive track record shares have enjoyed over the past couple of decades, income-orientated investors may become attracted to this name.

The reasons are numerous. Firstly, Entergy's dividend yield of 3.1% is well ahead of the S&P's 1.9%. Secondly, the firm's market cap of $24 billion definitely brings stability to the equation. Thirdly, dividend growth (which we will get into) has also been to the fore over the past five years.

In saying all of the above, buying dividend growth stocks when they are overbought many times can result in mute gains over the long term. For example, when we look at the long-term chart of Entergy below, the RSI momentum indicator is heavily overbought and the monthly MACD is at its highest level over the past 20+ years.

The overbought technical conditions are also showing themselves up in Entergy's valuation. The electricity producer currently trades with an earnings multiple of 30, a book multiple of 2.4, a sales multiple of 2.1, and a cash flow multiple of 8.8. These numbers incidentally are well ahead of Entergy's 5-year averages. Nevertheless, the market clearly has taken a liking to this stock. The solid upward trend may very well continue. Therefore, to get a read on how shares will trade going forward, we like to go to how the key metrics of the dividend have been trending. The stability of any dividend revolves around the health of the respective firm's earnings, cash flows, and balance sheet. Furthermore, strong dividend growth percentages are usually a strong sign that management believes robust earnings growth is coming down the track. Therefore, from these perspectives, let's see if the main metrics of the dividend have been keeping up with the significant rise in the share price over this past while.

With respect to growth, the near-term growth rates such as the 3-year (2.34%) and the 1-year (2.23%) are actually higher than the 5-year rate of 1.52%. I suppose our concern here would be the low growth rate. Dividend growth rates are imperative for dividend investors as they:

Foster confidence with respect to future earnings growth Enable shareholders to participate in getting a percentage of the company's earnings Protect purchasing power

Net income over the past four quarters comes in at $806 million. $707 million over the same time period was paid out in dividend payments. This means the company's reported payout ratio at present is 0.87. However, it is cash that pays dividends and not earnings. Free cash flow ($1.7 billion) comes in actually negative over a trailing twelve-month average as capex ($4.35 billion) has outstripped operating cash flow ($2.64 billion) by some $1.7+ billion.

When we see negative free cash flow in the face of elevated capex spend, it is important to see where this cash is coming from. As we can see from the financing part of the cash flow statement, an extra $900 million of debt has been issued over the past four quarters as well as $1.27 billion of common stock. We can see this dilution on the income statement and the increase in long-term debt on the balance sheet to $16.94 billion.

Entergy now owes in total ($40+ billion) in liabilities and holds just over $10+ billion on the balance sheet. We acknowledge the significant investment Entergy has undergone over the past 18+ months. These investments really have to show up quickly, in our opinion, in the firm's operating profit segment. For example, Entergy's operating profit over the past four quarters comes in at $1.43 billion. This figure is well down from its 2009 number of $2.26 billion. Dividends, however, have risen by $0.64 per share during this period.

Therefore, to sum up, sustained dividend growth looks pretty difficult here going forward unless income can grow significantly. The recent issuing of debt and shares may pay off handsomely, but it elevates risk, in our opinion, in terms of long-term dividend growth. Let's see how the fourth quarter and annual numbers fare out shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.