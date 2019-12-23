Splunk: Good Quarter On Top Of Improved Cash Flow

After the 15% run-up over the past few weeks, valuation has started to look more expensive at ~8x FY21 revenue, though the stock should outperform over the long-term.

Splunk (SPLK) reported a strong Q3 with revenue growing 30% and annual recurring revenue growing 53% during the quarter. The stock reacted positively to the quarter and is up 15% over the past few weeks. Management also raised full year revenue guidance by more than the Q3 beat, signaling underlying strength in the business.

The company also talked about reaching $1 billion in operating cash flow by FY23, which compares to their expected loss of $300 million during the current FY20. Investors seem to have more confidence in the longer-term profitability of the company and with operating margins showing some signs of expansion, the stock appears to be pretty attractive even after the recent run up.

The stock has been up ~15% since the company reported earnings a few weeks ago as investors applauded the company’s strong quarter, guidance raise, and commitment to $1 billion in operating cash flow.

Business fundamentals have remained healthy and although valuation has gotten close to 8x forward revenue, the company’s 30%+ revenue growth and 50%+ annual recurring revenue growth bode well for long-term investors. Valuation is nothing too expensive compared to the company’s historical valuation ranges, though with revenue growth eventually decelerating given the law of large numbers, investors will continue to look for consistent growth and improved profitability.

With the recent acquisition of SignalFX, Splunk is in a better position to become even more competitive with both New Relic (NEWR) and Datadog (DDOG). Management has continued to push more of their revenue to come in the form of cloud-based bookings, which are naturally more recurring in nature and gives the company better insight into their longer-term revenue growth.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 30% to $626 million, which was above expectations for ~$605 million and ahead of management’s quarterly guidance of ~$600 million. The beat during the quarterly was primarily due to license revenue growing 34%, though this revenue stream tends to be less visible and predictable than the software revenue.

Cloud revenue was also a strength during the quarter, growing ~78% to $80 million and now represents over 20% of total software revenue. Large enterprises continue to shift more of their resources towards to cloud in order to improve internal efficiencies in addition to lowering their operational expenses. Even though cloud revenue is still a relatively small portion of overall revenue (~12% of total), the fast growth demonstrates the strong demand in the market, which I think will continue for a while as enterprises adopt cloud technologies.

In addition, management continues to reap the benefits of the company moving towards a more recurring, cloud-based subscription model. Even though cloud revenue only represents ~20% of total revenue, the focus on this area of the business will continue to deliver solid growth prospects and additional returns. Also, this cloud-revenue comes in the form of higher margins, thus helping enhance the overall profitability of the company.

After receiving their FedRAMP authorization, the company has already achieved some success with signing several $1+ million public sector wins during the quarter. I believe this is another avenue of potential revenue the company can deliver given their recent authorization status. Now that the company has received their FedRAMP authorization, they are able to go after a new subsegment of their market, that being the federal and state governments. Even though this area of the market is not necessarily the fastest growth, it is a relatively untapped market with a lot of growth potential.

Billings grew 28% during the quarter to $667 million and the growth rate was pretty close to the 29% growth seen last quarter. In addition, the billings came in well above expectations for ~$590 million.

The newest metric provided this quarter was total annual recurring revenue, which came in at $1,439 million and grew 53% compared to the year ago period. This metric accounts for subscription, term, and maintenance contract annual recurring revenue and investors will likely start to follow this growth rate pretty close.

Gross margin of 85.8% expanded from 84.5% in the year ago period primarily as a result from strong software and cloud revenue growth. These revenue streams typically come with higher levels of gross margins as costs are more concentrated within operating expenses. This helped lead operating margins to come in at 16.8%, which was above expectations for ~16%. As the company continues to scale and gain leverage within their software revenue, SPLK will have the opportunity to further expand margins.

The better than expected revenue and margins led to EPS of $0.58 during the quarter, above expectations for $0.54.

For Q4, management is expecting revenue of ~$780 million with operating margins of ~23%. Revenue guidance was a little bit higher than expectations for ~$765 million.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to ~$2.35 billion (up from ~$2.3 billion) with operating margins remaining at ~14%. Management reiterated their expectation for operating cash flow loss of ~$300 million, however, management also talked about $1 billion in operating cash flow in FY23. While FY20 operating cash flow loss of ~$300 million is not healthy, the longer-term guidance installs a new base level of confidence for cash flows.

Management also talked about their new annual recurring revenue metric, which grew 53% during the quarter to grow in the mid-40% range during FY21.

Valuation

SPLK recently acquired SignalFX a few quarters ago and the negative operating cash flow makes sense given the investment needed to get the acquisition up to company standards. It will likely take a few quarters to truly see the benefits, this expansion could ultimately help top line growth and margin expansion over time. In addition, management's continued push towards cloud-based recurring bookings on top of receiving their FedRAMP authorization gives the company other avenues of growth potential over the long term.

Valuation has been pretty volatile this year as the stock’s price has moved around quite a bit. However, since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has gone up ~15% given management’s raised guidance metrics and longer-term confidence in operating cash flows. With revenue growth of 30% during the quarter on top operating margins coming in better than expected, I believe there is still a lot to like with this name.

The company has a history of beating and raising their guidance and there is a good possibility this trends continues into FY21. Even though management recently raised their full year revenue guidance heading into the last quarter of the year, the revenue raise was larger than the Q3 beat, which I think demonstrates the underlying strength in the business.

With a current market cap of ~$22.6 billion, $1.9 billion of cash/investments and $1.7 billion of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$22.4 billion. Using management's revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, we can start to build out a potential FY21 revenue multiple.

Revenue growth for this year has been consistently above 30% and it’s possible revenue growth remains near that level in FY21. However, to be a little conservative, we can assume revenue growth decelerates to 25%. Assuming revenue comes in at management’s guidance level (which is conservative given their pattern of beating expectations), this could result in FY21 revenue of ~$2.95 billion, giving us a FY21 revenue multiple of ~7.6x.

While this revenue multiple is still expensive compared to the overall market, there are very few software names in the market who have consistently grown revenue 30%+ at a $3+ billion run-rate level. In addition, management’s recent commentary around $1 billion in operating cash flow by FY23 gives investors increased confidence in the company improving their profitability over time.

Even after the recent 15% run-up in the stock price since the company reported earnings, I believe this is a solid long-term name to own. While valuation is somewhat expensive, the company continues to execute well and has demonstrated their ability to beat their own expectations.

Risks to SPLK include revenue growth decelerating below 30% with operating margins not expanding during the year. Typically when a software company begins to see revenue growth decelerate, operating margins and profitability expand. If this does not turn out to be the case for SPLK, investors could punish the name over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.