Stepan Co.: The Dividend King Deserves Attention

The stock is relatively reasonably valued compared to peers but looks expensive compared to average EV/EBITDA in the 2010s.

Thanks to a robust position in the surfactants market, SCL has double-digit Cash Return on Total Capital and copious free cash flow.

In October 2019, Stepan Co. (SCL), an American specialty chemicals company, increased its quarterly dividend by 10%. The firm has a history of 52 years of consecutive quarterly dividend hikes; as it is immensely tough to deliver more than 50-year DPS growth, I reckon Stepan Co. deserves an in-depth assessment.

The top line

The company's portfolio encompasses three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Its revenue has been growing with a 2.14% CAGR in the last three years, while the 10-year CAGR amounted to 3.5%. Yet, the compound annual growth rate hides one essential matter: cyclicality.

In the 2010s, its sales were unstable; the highest revenues were achieved in 2014 and 2018. Yet, despite lackluster sales growth, the stock has more than doubled its value since end-2014. So, it was double-digit net income growth that potentiated the rally, and I suppose in the future, the capital gain will almost entirely depend on EPS and the company's ability to secure and expand margins.

The Surfactants segment is dominant, as, in FY 2018, it underpinned 70% of revenue. In Q3 2019, it added 66.4% to total net sales. In FY 2018, Polymers brought another 26%, while the contribution from Specialty Products equaled to a tiny 4%.

Surfactants or surface-active agents are considered to be among the most versatile products of the chemicals industry. Key players in the surfactants market are Stepan Co., BASF AG, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, and Kao Corporation.

Surface-active agents lower the surface tension between two liquids, a gas and a liquid, or even a liquid and a solid. They serve as an essential cleaning agent in detergents; they are also used in fabric softeners, shampoos, toothpaste, body wash, conditioners, etc. So, manufacturers of consumer staples that operate in the recession-resistant sector are Stepan's principal customers.

Another implication of surfactants is in agricultural herbicides, insecticides, and lubricants. Soft agricultural demand caused by floodings in the U.S. was one of the culprits of a 14% drop in Q3 2019 net segmental sales. Another culprit of weaker sales and tumbled quarterly operating income was the company's exit from its sulfonate business in Germany. Still, this did not hinder Stepan from delivering a 19% increase in diluted EPS compared to Q3 2018. The adjusted net income was up 6%.

The issue with this segment is that buyers of surfactants are not only in the recession-proof consumer staples industry but also in the highly cyclical oil & gas industry, where producers utilize these chemicals in hydraulic fracturing. To promote oil flow in porous rock, they use fracking fluids based on water and sand, but other essential ingredients like anti-bacterial agents, corrosion inhibitors, and surfactants are also needed.

So, when drilling & completion activity decreases, rig count edges lower, a surfactant company will feel the ramifications. Still, in my view, the impact on the top line of Stepan is quite meager, as it has a broad and diversified customer base, and surely does not entirely depend on the oil & gas industry.

Polymers underpinned 26% of sales in FY 2018 and 30% in Q3 2019. The products are polyurethane polyols, polyester resins, and phthalic anhydride. This segment enjoys a vast and versatile customer base in the construction, appliances, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomer industries. Phthalic anhydride is also in high demand among automotive companies.

Apparently, the demand for polymers fluctuates, and so does the segmental revenue. In Q3, global rigid polyol volume growth (primarily in North America and Asia) and slight margin improvement underpinned the increase in segmental operating income and also was behind adjusted and GAAP EPS growth mentioned above.

Specialty Products are sold to companies that operate in the food & nutritional supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The segment does not bring that much regarding sales, operating income, and cash flow. In Q3, segmental sales dropped 13.8%.

Financial position

In the previous four years, the company did an excellent job reducing its total debt and growing the cash pile on the balance sheet.

As cash grew at a rapid pace, at the moment, Stepan's net debt is negative, while Debt/Equity stands at 27%. So, its Enterprise Value is mostly comprised of market capitalization. It is far better compared to, for instance, The Chemours Company (CC), which has a Debt/Equity ratio of 486%.

Capital efficiency

To gain a profound understanding of Stepan's fundamentals, I took a more in-depth look at the three matters I consider essential: Total Capital (the sum of both debt and equity, averaged), Cash Return on Total Capital, and Free Cash Flow (I used levered variant). To make it easier for my esteemed readers to comprehend these figures, I visualized the data.

All the figures were computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha.

The takeaways are as follows:

At the moment, the company's Cash ROTC, Total Capital itself, and Free Cash Flow (computed as net CFFO less cash used in investing activities) are close to the 2017 level. Since 2010, the company's Cash Return on Total Capital has never turned negative; it was in the double-digit range. LTM CROTC is among the highest in the 2010s. LTM Free Cash Flow is the highest compared to all the previous nine years except for 2017. To conclude, it appears Stepan is a highly efficient company that uses its Total Capital provided both by shareholders and debt investors in a competent manner.

Valuation

To briefly assess if SCL is over- or underpriced compared to peers, I selected a few companies that operate in the specialty chemicals industry: Celanese Corporation (CE), PolyOne Corporation (POL), H.D. Fuller Company (FUL), and Innospec Inc. (IOSP). I collected a few ratios and metrics like revenue, revenue growth YoY, EBIT margin, ROTC, EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA and visualized the data.

So, Celanese is the most expensive in the group, while Stepan clearly looks underpriced as it trades at a 12.5% discount to average EV/EBITDA and a 30% discount to average EV/Sales. This is perhaps because it has the lowest EBIT margin and negative revenue growth YoY. Meanwhile, its Return on Total Capital is on par with peers.

All the above point to the fact that SCL is relatively reasonably valued at the moment.

However, the issue is that in the 2010s, SCL traded at double-digit EV/EBITDA only three times, in early 2014, mid-2017 and late 2019. It twice abruptly corrected to a single-digit ratio. So, I suppose by now it is quite expensive, which poses certain risks.

Assessing the dividend

Stepan is a dividend champion with 52 consecutive years of DPS increases; a 10% dividend hike in October 2019 secured its status. The stock yields ~1.1%.

To assess the robustness of dividends, I summarized a few metrics that help to analyze how well both DPS and share repurchases of SCL have been covered by free cash flow left after financing all investing activities inclusive of capital expenditures and acquisitions.

All the figures were computed by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha. Data in $ million.

As comes from the data, in 2010-2011 and 2013-2014, cash generation was not robust enough to fully cover investments in PP&E and acquisitions. Nevertheless, since 2015, Stepan has been generating free cash flow to equity copious enough to excessively cover both dividends and buybacks.

The takeaway

In conclusion, Stepan Co. might be worth considering and scrupulous researching for investors with the long-term investment horizon (over ten years) who want to benefit from single-digit growth in the surfactants market. However, given double-digit EV/EBITDA, the stock does not look underpriced and misunderstood, while its revenue growth prospects are too low to label it a growth stock.

Meanwhile, its dividend yield is fully secured, as copious free cash flow backed by low reinvestment needs buttresses DPS coverage. The flip side is that a 1.1% yield is too small for my taste.

