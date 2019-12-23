Helen Of Troy - Savvy Capital Deployment Creates Value

While shares are not very cheap, quality does pay off in the long run, making me anxiously await dips to initiate a position.

Helen of Troy (HELE) is rapidly building up a great track record through savvy capital deployment as well as good operational excellence. The company has made another bolt-on deal which seems to make perfect sense as in fact investors are wildly enthusiastic about the deal.

I like the purchase of Drybar as well and recognise that while Helen of Troy is not cheap at around 22 times earnings, mid single digit organic growth, modest leverage and a great track record provide for excellent long term value creating potential, making me a buyer on significant dips from here onward.

The Latest Deal

Helen of Troy has reached a deal to acquire Drybar Products, a rapidly growing and innovative prestige hair care and styling company. Helen will pay $255 million in cash for the company which works down to a 3.9 times sales multiple based on expected revenues of $65 million this year.

As Helen of Troy reports a 13 times adjusted EBITDA multiple, it becomes apparent that EBITDA comes in around $19-$20 million, suggesting that Drybar is very profitable by all means.

The company touts many benefits in connection to the transaction. Not only is the EBITDA multiple paid for the deal about 20% lower than its own valuation, Drybar furthermore has higher growth rates, higher gross margins and higher EBITDA margins. Regarding growth, Helen of Troy expects about 50 basis points accretion to the overall comparable growth rates of the business. Drybar furthermore has strong exposure to growing business such as Ulta, its namesake salons and traditional warehouse retailers.

Helen of Troy claims that the deal makes perfect sense within its value creation framework which involves investment in leading brands, strong organic growth, margin expansion, debt and tax efficient structures and low capital expenditures. This model has worked great for long term investors as shares traded at just $6 in the year 2000, just $25 in 2010 and nearly a decade later trade at an all time high of $178 per share.

This latest deal was well received as well as shares rose from $164 to $178 upon deal announcement, a huge jump given the relative modest size of the transaction.

Deal Impact

Early October, the company reported second quarter results for its fiscal year of 2020. The company reported very solid core organic sales growth of 5.7%, quite an impressive result. The company reported a net debt load of $284 million, something which will nearly double to $539 million upon closure of the deal.

The company guided for full year sales of $1.61-$1.64 billion. Adjusted earnings are seen at $8.50-$8.75 per share, with GAAP earnings seen at $6.84-$7.04 per share. Adjusted EBITDA runs at an annualised rate of $280 million, as the latest deal will boost this number towards $300 million. This makes that leverage is far from an issue at less than 2 times.

The 25.2 million shares were valued at $164 per share ahead of the deal, for a $4.1 billion valuation, or close to $4.4 billion if net debt is included. This values the core business at around 16 times EBITDA and 2.8 times sales. This reveals that Helen is paying a premium in terms of sales, but confirms the discount in terms of the EBITDA multiple.

I am happy to use the full year adjusted earnings outlook, but am subtracting about a dollar to that earnings metric resulting from exclusion of stock-based compensation. This makes realistic earnings come in at $7.50-$7.75 per share, pushing up valuation multiples to 23 times after the latest move higher in the shares. While this is a steep multiple, many consumer good businesses would be very jealous of such organic growth rates, as we have not assumed any earnings contribution from the latest deal. Of interest is furthermore the 50 basis points expected accretion to growth. That works down to about $8 million, suggesting that Drybar is growing sales at double digit growth rates.

While incremental interest costs (estimated at nearly $10 million) will ''eat'' half of the incremental EBITDA, the deal could easily boost earnings by $0.25 per share and of course provide a boost to the growth profile. This is well recognised by investors. The $14 move higher in the stock corresponds to about $350 million in value accretion on the back of a $255 million deal, suggesting that investors are actually wildly enthusiastic about deal, but more so on the track record of management.

Quality Pays Off

About five years ago I last looked at Helen of Troy after it made a bolt-on deal in what was completely different market at the time. Not only were valuations much lower, the company had not yet achieved such a great track record either. One lesson has been very much clear with shares having tripled in such a short time frame and that is that quality does indeed pay off over time and indeed Helen of Troy and its management is top quality.

Trading at about 22-23 times earnings while employing less than 2 times leverage strangely enough does not even sound that expensive at the moment, although future capital gains have to come from continuation of such great capital allocation policies instead of anticipating a quick gain.

For now I congratulate management and investors on what sounds to be a good deal, yet I am in no urge to chase shares here. Nonetheless, shares do definitely deserve a prominent spot on the watchlist in case of unexpected disappointments down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.