Webster Financial's Margin Compression To Pressurize Earnings

Target price suggests only a mid-single digit potential price upside, hence, it is better to wait for a decline in market price.

Webster Financial Corporation's (WBS) earnings are expected to fall next year mostly on the back of a compression in net interest margin. The management has recently re-positioned the balance sheet, which will limit some of the impact of lower interest rates on net interest income, and consequently net income. Loan growth is also expected to partly offset the pressure on the bottom line. Despite the anticipated decline in earnings I'm expecting WBS' rising dividend trend to continue next year, albeit at a lower rate.

Balance Sheet Better Positioned to Manage Declining Interest Rates

This year the management has taken several measures to re-position its balance sheet and thereby curb the sensitivity of earnings to interest rates. The balance sheet re-positioning measures included increasing fixed rate securities and funding them through short term or floating rate borrowings. In addition, WBS purchased $1 billion worth of one-month LIBOR floors to hedge floating rate commercial real estate loans. These measures have helped reduce some of the sensitivity.

Despite the reduction, the net interest margin, NIM, is still quite sensitive to interest rates, as is obvious from the results of the management's simulation on interest rate sensitivity given in the 10-Q filing. According to the results of the simulation (see table below), a gradual parallel change in interest rates of 100bps can reduce net interest income by 4.9% in a twelve month period.

The results shown above incorporate a parallel decline in interest rates, while in reality interest rates have not declined in a parallel fashion this year. The yield curve was inverted before the rate cuts but it is more normal sloping now. Therefore, actual impact will be lower than the impact implied by the simulation.

Based on the simulation results I'm expecting WBS' NIM to decrease by 12bps sequentially in 4QFY19, and 26bps year over year in 2020.

My NIM estimate is more conservative than the management's guidance. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects a 2-3bps NIM compression a quarter assuming one more Fed cut in March.

Loan Growth to Decelerate

Despite economic headwinds in the country, WBS' loan portfolio has continued to expand at a remarkable pace in 2019 till date. The management expects this resilience to continue, as it noted in the conference call that:

We continue to see solid activity across our geographic footprint and across our lines of business throughout our retail, wealth, small business and commercial client base.

I'm expecting uncertainties to increase next year due to the presidential elections, which may discourage businesses from making investment plans and borrowing for capital expenditure purposes. Demand for credit may also suffer from trade related uncertainties. Keeping these factors in mind I'm expecting WBS' loan portfolio growth to decelerate next year to around 4%, as shown below.

Earnings Likely to Slip Slightly Next Year

Based on the NIM and balance sheet growth estimates, I'm expecting WBS' net interest income to decline by 1.4% year over year in 2020. My estimates for net interest income are more pessimistic than the management's guidance. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects net interest income to bottom out in the fourth quarter of 2019, and then start rising.

The expected decline in net interest income is the major reason why I'm anticipating earnings to fall next year. Other income and expenses are expected to remain relatively stable in an absence of triggers. Consequently, I'm expecting WBS' earnings to dip by 2.4% in 2020 to $4.0 per share (see the table below). For 2019 I'm expecting earnings of $4.09 per share. Please note that I have relied mostly on management's guidance for 4QFY19 estimates.

Dividends Expected to be Increased Again Next Year

Due to the prospects of slight earnings decline I'm expecting the dividend growth rate in 2020 to be lower than the rates seen in the past two years. I'm expecting WBS to increase its quarterly dividend by only $0.01 in the second quarter of 2020. This will bring the full year's dividend to $1.63 per share suggesting a forward dividend yield of 3.04%.

Threats of a cut in dividend are very low because the payout ratio implied by the dividend and earnings estimates is 40.8%, which is comfortable and in line with peer average. Furthermore, WBS is well capitalized with tier I capital to risk weighted assets reported at 12.32% at the end of September, versus minimum regulatory requirement of 8.0%. This cushion will ensure that WBS does not need to curtail payout to meet regulatory requirements.

Equity Likely to Increase by 5%

I'm expecting WBS' equity book value to increase by 5% in 2020 mostly on the back of retained earnings. On the other hand, an increase in allowances for loan losses under the new accounting standard, CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses), will limit the growth in equity. According to the management, CECL implementation can increase allowances by an estimated 25% to 35%. Based on this guidance, I'm expecting CECL to reduce equity by $63 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, I'm expecting WBS to end the year with book value per share of $35 per share, and tangible book value per share of $29.

Valuing at $56.9

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value WBS. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.96 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $29 gives a target price of $56.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a mid-single digit upside of 6.1% from WBS' December 18 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

The derived target price implies only a mid-single digit price upside in the next one year; hence, a neutral rating is appropriate for the stock. A price dip to around $51.7 (calculated as a 10% discount to the target price) in the coming months can make the stock attractive. Together with a 3% dividend yield, that entry point can provide a double digit total expected return. Consequently, I believe it is feasible to wait for a decline in market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.