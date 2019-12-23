Opera: Many Services Under One Roof

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Amid a heated market, I've found it difficult to find stocks that are still trading at reasonable values, especially among small-cap stocks. Opera (OPRA), however, stands out among this crowd. The Norwegian-based internet browser company has rapidly diversified its business and expanded its reach into emerging growth countries that most investors probably wouldn't consider (one of Opera's biggest revenue drivers in its most recent quarter was a fintech expansion in Nigeria). At the same time, its core browser platforms (which again, many U.S. users likely have never heard of) continue to add MAUs and grow advertising revenues.

In spite of this strength, enthusiasm for Opera's stock has waned. After hitting a peak above $14 immediately after its Q2 earnings release, shares of Opera have slipped more than 30% - despite a strong Q3 print in November. In my view, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish case for this growth stock that offers investors exposure both to small-caps and international markets.

The bullish thesis, and a cheap valuation to match

There's one chart in Opera's third-quarter earnings deck that, in my view, neatly sums up the biggest bullish driver for this stock. See the chart below:

Figure 1. Opera target markets Source: Opera Q3 earnings deck

The countries listed above are Opera's target markets, plotted against the percentage of the population that is plugged into the internet. In the developed world, of course, internet penetration rates are incredibly high. As such, the proliferation of popular browsers such as Google Chrome is more or less already locked in stone. But while Opera has a presence in these markets, the US and UK are not Opera's primary targets.

Rather, Opera is making huge investments in emerging countries - Nigeria, as previously mentioned, was one of Opera's biggest growth drivers in Q3. Ditto for India and Indonesia, as well as other rapidly developing countries in Asia and Africa. In these markets, when the majority of the population is beginning to plug into the internet for the first time, the stranglehold of popular browser brands like Chrome have not yet formed. Opera has a chance to be a default, or at least a top choice, in these markets.

And beyond its core search functions, Opera also has ambitions of becoming something of an internet conglomerate for the emerging world. Opera's fintech investments, "Okash", is currently only available in Kenya, India and Nigeria, but it has generated $40 million of revenue (nearly half of Opera's Q3 revenue base) where nothing existed before.

The growth potential of Opera is incredible, with the company expanding aggressively into both new markets and new services. And in spite of these heavy investments, the company generates positive profits - which sets it apart from most of its small-cap competitors and distinguishes it to investors in a market that has started caring drastically for tech companies' bottom lines. In spite of these strengths, Opera is still trading at a fraction of its worth.

At present share prices below $10, Opera trades at a market cap of $1.07 billion. If we net out the $216.1 million of cash on Opera's balance sheet, its enterprise value is only $853.9 million. Next year, Wall Street analysts are expecting Opera's revenues to grow 32% y/y to $403.8 million, per Yahoo Finance. This puts the company's valuation at a mere 2.1x EV/FY20 revenues - which, to me, is unthinkable for a company generating >100% y/y revenue growth at >90% gross margins.

Opera is also one of the rare few companies we can value on an earnings basis. Next year, analysts are expecting EPS of $0.55, putting Opera's P/E ratio at just 17.6x - again, unthinkable for a company that is just beginning to monetize services like fintech and rapidly expanding its bottom line.

In my view, this is a perfect time to grab shares of Opera while they're still down, and while the rest of the market is still ignoring it.

Q3 download

Let's now look at Opera's third-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Opera 3Q19 results Source: Opera 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 119% y/y to $93.7 million, accelerating sharply over last quarter's 55% y/y growth rate and massively beating Wall Street's expectations of $77.6 million (+81% y/y) by nearly forty points. The main driver here is fintech - Opera just launched Okash in Nigeria and India this year (in 2018, Okash's only market was Kenya), and in Q3 those nascent services generated $39.9 million of incremental revenues. Opera now believes its fintech business is on a $160 million annual run rate (considering Wall Street's total revenue estimate for FY20 is just north of $400 million, the fact that a new business can generate just under half of this is incredible), up 244% from the run rate clocked in at Q2.

It's not just fintech that's experiencing growth, however - all of Opera's major revenue drivers saw growth this quarter, as broken out in the chart below:

Figure 3. Opera revenue breakdown Source: Opera Q3 earnings deck

It's important to note that Opera will eventually sunset its technology licensing business, which this quarter generated $8 million in revenue - but the increased contribution from fintech more than offsets this revenue loss. We note as well that Opera's core user base also saw strong growth. The company counted north of 350 million MAUs at the end of Q3, with PC and mobile MAUs growing 18% y/y each to 68 million and 232 million, respectively. Opera News, meanwhile, saw more than 2x y/y growth to 41 million MAUs.

The company also has several new products that it's testing out in Nigeria that can drive additional monetization. Per COO Song Lin's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We have also launched an exciting new product called OLeads, and that's really enable us to help the tens of million small and medium enterprises in Nigeria, which would otherwise have no means to make a website. So OLeads really provides free basic websites with one click, and then which we will help them advertise and which they monetize by offering cost-per-lead advertising products. It's becoming very popular, and we think this is yet another opportunity to drive further monetization of our growing user base. We have also highlighted last quarter that we have launched our classified offering, OList, in Nigeria. Even though it's only 3 months of its launch, we are very pleased with the early momentum as listings have more than doubled to over 1 million from 3 months ago. We plan to continue to grow listings and to drive consumer awareness using both our browser and the news apps."

We also highlight the fact that in spite of Opera's heavy investments into growth - expanding the company's reach both into new markets and new services - the company maintains superb profitability. In fact, net income grew 189% y/y to $28.1 million this quarter; year-to-date, Opera's IFRS-based earnings have grown 51% y/y. It's difficult to find another technology company that can grow this fast while retaining this level of profitability.

Key takeaways

Opera is a top small-cap pick for 2020 thanks to its rapid growth and exposure to underserved, quickly developing countries. There's a lot to like about this company, especially the fact that all this growth can be had for just over ~2x forward revenues and ~17x forward P/E. Keep on the lookout for an entry point in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.