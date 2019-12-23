High Beta Still Lost This Decade

It has been a strong decade for stocks with the S&P 500 (SPY) returning 13.5% annualized over this ten-year period. The stock market saw only one down year (2018), and 3 years with returns above 20% (2013, 2017, and 2019). The 2010s will be remembered as the first decade in modern U.S. history that saw unceasing economic growth. Despite these positive tailwinds, high beta stocks still underperformed on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. In an extended risk-on environment for U.S. stocks, one might have expected high beta stocks to outperform on average. That was not the case in the past ten years.

Below I have graphed a decade of performance for the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV), the S&P 500 High Beta Index (SPHB), and the broad S&P 500 Index. The Low Volatility and High Beta indices encompass the 100 constituents in the S&P 500 with the lowest and highest realized volatility respectively over the trailing 1 year. The indices are rebalanced quarterly.

Source: Bloomberg

The Low Volatility Index outpeformed the S&P 500 by 1.17% per year, and bested the High Beta Index by 3.4% per annum. Of course, low volatility sorted portfolios also produced this outperformance with lower risk. Below are summary statistics of various risk measures for the three indices. The outperformance of Low Volatility versus High Beta occurred with less than half the realized volatility.

Long-time readers know that I often supplement my analysis of volatility sorted portfolios by looking at a dataset from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. In what I have previously called "My Favorite Market Dataset", 25 portfolios are formed based on size (market capitalization) and realized variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. The dataset has monthly data back to July 1963, and provides a striking picture of return drivers in the U.S. stock market. Over the period dating from the beginning of this decade, low volatility stocks again tended to outperform.

In each of the five size cohorts, the highest volatility portfolios underperformed the lower volatility portfolios over this strong decade for U.S. stocks. In the largest cohort, which most closely resembles the size cohort of the aforementioned slices of the S&P 500, the return differential was actually the narrowest. As one moves into smaller capitalization stocks, the return differential between the highest and lowest volatility stocks grows further. In the highest volatility, smallest capitalization stocks, returns were negative for the decade. That is a trade that I have previously called "The Trade That Never Wins". Owning the most volatility, smallest cap stocks lost again in an environment where stocks did well.

I like to use long datasets to demonstrate the efficacy of certain trades. Demonstrating for readers that a strategy works over multiple business cycles adds credence to the fact that it could deliver structural alpha over future cycles. The examination of Low Volatility vs. High Beta in the 2010s is an examination within one prolonged economic expansion. High beta still underperformed, and that should be a portfolio construction takeaway for many Seeking Alpha readers.

