Unilever: I'm Not Buying On This Recent Decline

I've owned a chunk of Unilever (UL) stock since 2016. As shares were (until last week) up more than 50% on the portfolio's cost basis, I hadn't given it too much attention lately. It had generally followed the same upward trajectory that so many other consumer staples stocks have done as investors rushed into dividend names for yield amidst plunging interest rates on bonds. More broadly, Unilever is the sort of stock that you can generally throw in the buy and hold camp without too much worry, collecting a slightly larger dividend over time.

However, with the recent sharp drop in the share price after a sales warning, several folks brought Unilever to my attention, and yes indeed, it's time for a fresh look at this leading food and consumer products giant.

The first thing to notice is that while Unilever stock has dropped a fair bit over the past week, and really over the last quarter, it's really not that far down in the grand scheme of things. Shares are just 15% off all-time highs, and are in the middle of the range they've traded in over the past two years. If you like Unilever and were worried about the share price running away from you this past summer, perhaps $57 looks like a great chance to add to positions; over the perspective of the past few years though, the current price isn't particularly unusual.

Additionally, I'd question whether that is really a steep enough decline given the sales warning. Analysts at RBC Europe said Unilever's guidance suggests that Q4 will be the company's weakest in more than a decade. The stock chart doesn't really reflect the gravity of that statement if the analyst is correct.

Not As Cheap As It Looks

A big issue is that trailing earnings are inflated due to one-time items. I saw folks saying the company was cheap because it is selling around 15x earnings versus a 5-year average of 20x using Morningstar data. This looks nice, right?

Source: Morningstar

You can see this same effect by looking at Seeking Alpha's quote page for Unilever. Give it a quick glance and you see the 14.6x trailing PE. What's not to like?

Take a closer look, though, and you'll see that forward earnings are less than $3 per share, which means the forward PE is around 19x. Not such a steal after all.

The trailing earnings aren't representative. Back out one-time items - namely a more than $1/share gain on the sale of its spreads business - and Unilever is selling at close to 21x trailing, 19x forward earnings, which is right around its average in recent years.

In fact, on a Price/Sales and Price/Cash flow, it's actually more expensive than its five-year average according to the Morningstar data. That doesn't mean UL stock is necessarily a bad pick now. But don't think it's cheap because of one-time earnings number distorted by the asset disposal.

The more nuanced argument for buying Unilever would be that it is only a touch above its five-year average valuation, whereas many other consumer staples are way above their five-year medians. You can make a good argument for relative value compared to the sector after the recent sell-off, but the people claiming the stock is outright cheap seemingly simply overlooked that the recent earnings bump is not a real reflection of the business' earnings power.

And realistically, how far could earnings really go up? Over the past decade, sales have grown a rather modest 8% total, even trailing inflation. Yet the stock is up 82% over the same stretch:

Data by YCharts

You can't use the stock buyback justification for this either, as Unilever has bought less than 10% of its outstanding stock over the past decade. The pie isn't getting much bigger, and the slices (shares of stock outstanding) aren't changing much either. So why are people paying so much more? As long as revenues barely move up and the company doesn't buy back much stock, it's hard to justify a significant durable increase in the share price. With Unilever failing to grow meaningfully, while paying out much of its cash flow as dividends, investors may start to look at it as a bond proxy more than a capital gains focused holding.

At the end of the day, would you rather own something like Hormel (HRL) at 24x forward earnings that consistently grows EPS and dividends at at least 10% a year, or Unilever at 19x forward earnings that has barely half that growth rate over the long haul? If you're focused on current yield, maybe you prefer UL stock. For most long-term investors, it's easily worth paying a few extra PE points to get 10% EPS growth vs. 4% EPS growth going forward; at those rates, Hormel doubles earnings in 7 years, while Unilever would take 18 years to double. Over time, that leads to far higher dividend payouts as well:

Data by YCharts

Over the past decade, Hormel has grown its dividend more than 300%. Unilever, by contrast, has grown its dividend by just one-fifth that rate over the same time period. It doesn't take advanced math calculations to figure out which one is likely to generate far more income over a long-term holding period. Now if Unilever were way cheaper to compensate for its stodgy growth, that'd be one thing; if Unilever were selling at 14x earnings, this would be a whole different conversation. And to be fair, even at 20x, it's certainly better than, say, Coca-Cola (KO) at 24x forward earnings for a similarly lackluster growth profile. Regardless, Unilever is hardly a steal at this price.

Of course, Unilever could pick up its growth rate again. I'm relatively agnostic on whether the slowdown in the sorts of products Unilever sells is a cycle or a permanent disruption. If things pick back up, Unilever could easily produce strong returns going forward.

It's not hard to see a scenario, though, where the company keeps muddling along, grinding out 1-2% revenue growth per year, and grows earnings at 2-4%/year. At a starting 5% earnings yield, which puts Unilever around 7%/year total returns from here, which is perfectly fine and crushes bonds, but doesn't get me thrilled about buying more stock at this point either.

I'm happy to keep owning what I have; it's a great defensive position within a portfolio. I suspect some of the people rushing to buy the dip this week are looking at one-off trailing and not considering the larger picture though. 19-20x earnings for a consumer staples company with minimal growth seems about fair in this market, and as such, I'm pretty ambivalent on the stock. Particularly as operating results have been "soggy" for much of this year, and they just cut guidance again now.

Even with the recent decline, UL stock is up 9% year-to-date. It's hard to argue Unilever deserves to be up any more than that given the distinct lack of growth over the past decade and the even softer results it has been putting up this year.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published December 22nd for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL,HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.