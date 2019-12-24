Aurora: Hard Times As Cam Battley Steps Down

I will steer clear of Aurora until they better control their costs and move closer to positive cash flow.

Perhaps related to these hard times, Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley, one of Aurora's most prominent executives, has stepped down.

The Canadian recreational cannabis market is growing and is likely to continue growing for several years.

It has been a tough road for Aurora (ACB) shareholders. There may be a light at the end of this tunnel but, frankly, it looks further away than it did in summer.

I expect the Canadian recreational cannabis market to more than quadruple over the next five years. Aurora is well positioned in that market with low production costs and high gross margins. Unfortunately that's where the good news ends, as Aurora's high operating costs are leading to large losses, high cash burn, and ongoing dilution. Perhaps due to these ongoing issues, including declining stock prices, high-profile Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley stepped down on Dec. 20. Battley will remain on the board of MedReleaf Australia and Aurora's press release implies he may take on a more significant role there.

In my view, Aurora needs to cut costs and shore up their balance sheet. Until they do, I will stay on the sidelines.

The market

Aurora is a global cannabis company based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. They operate in nearly all legal cannabis markets worldwide, but the bulk of their sales (~93%) come from Canada.

Declining Canadian medical cannabis sales and rising recreational cannabis sales. Source: The Growth Operation Canadian Cannabis Sales Data.

Canada legalized medical cannabis around 20 years ago and legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018. Because of this, the Canadian recreational cannabis market is young and growing, primarily through competition with the black market, while the Canadian medical cannabis market is mature and declining, due to competition with recreational cannabis.

Canadian cannabis legalization initially permitted only dry flower and cannabis oils. So-called Cannabis 2.0 products, including edibles and vape products, were legalized for shipment to distributors last week. Those products are slowly percolating into stores over the next few weeks and months. Sales data from Massachusetts and Colorado suggests these products will constitute ~35-40% of cannabis sales.

Source: The Growth Operation Canadian Cannabis Sales Data. Data from Stats Canada.

At the retail level, Canadian recreational cannabis sales have plateaued since August, rising only 2% in two month (15% annualized). In October, Canadians purchased C$129 million of cannabis, or C$1.5 billion annualized or about C$41/capita. This is 87% lower than per capita spending in Colorado and is comparable to per capita spending in Florida's medical cannabis market. This difference is due to several factors including market maturity, legal vs. black market pricing, cannabis tourism, and the relative wealth (GDP/capita) of Canada and Colorado. Setting aside these factors, it's likely that the Canadian market is at one quarter or less of its mature size: I expect the market to be worth at least C$6 billion in five years.

This growth is likely to be driven primarily by opening more retail stores. Canada's largest province of Ontario is home to 40% of Canadians but has only 24 cannabis stores province wide. Because of this anemic store count, Ontario represents only a quarter of Canadian cannabis sales and has the lowest per-capita spending on legal recreational cannabis. Ontario is slowly addressing this problem and plans to open its cannabis retail market in April 2020, with an initial target of 20 new stores per month. This figure is below what industry participants would prefer, but represents a significant improvement for a province with 24 stores open after fourteen months of legalization.

I expect the Canadian medical market to continue to be flat and/or slowly declining. The Canadian recreational market will continue to grow slowly as more stores open and is likely to see a meaningful bump in the first quarter due to Cannabis 2.0 products. Even after that bump, it will take years for the recreational market to reach maturity. At maturity, the market is likely to be at least four times as large as it is today and potentially larger.

Aurora's competitive positioning

Aurora is enormous and enjoys some advantages over their peers, large and small. Most notably, Aurora's large, purpose-built cultivation facilities are able to produce enormous amounts of quality cannabis at relatively low cost. This has allowed Aurora to have some of the best gross margins among Canadian licensed producers, outpacing their largest peers:

Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Comparison via company filings.

During their most recent quarters, Aurora's 56% cannabis gross margins were the highest among the four largest sellers of cannabis. Only Aphria's 50% gross margins were close while Tilray and Canopy Growth trailed behind, with the latter suffering partly due to write-downs and returns.

Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Comparison via company filings.

Aurora also is one of the largest sellers of cannabis in Canada. In the most recent quarter, the company harvested and sold more cannabis than any other Canadian company. During the quarter, Aurora harvested 41.4 tonnes of cannabis and sold 12.5 tonnes of cannabis. This included about 5.7 tonnes of recreational cannabis, 3.8 tonnes of medical cannabis, and 3.0 tonnes of wholesale sales.

Source: Author's estimates based on company filings and data from the Government of Canada.

Recreational cannabis is the high-growth segment of the Canadian cannabis industry. Aurora's 5.7 tonnes of sales were good for second place behind Canopy Growth in recreational sales. I estimate that Aurora's sales represented an ~15% market share in the Canadian recreational cannabis market, again in second place behind Canopy Growth.

Aurora will seek to bolster this position with the launch of their full line of Cannabis 2.0 products this month. These products already are available in some provinces, including Manitoba and British Columbia. A full nationwide roll-out is underway, although at least three provinces (Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia) have temporarily banned vape products in view of the vaping health scare.

Overall, Aurora is well positioned in the Canadian recreational cannabis market. They currently are in second place in recreational sales by weight, after Canopy Growth, but they have much stronger gross margins than their peers. That will likely allow Aurora to price their products more aggressive and/or to weather price pressures more effectively than their higher-cost peers.

Aurora's cash crunch

Source: TMX Money.

The Canadian recreational cannabis market is expected to multiply in size over the next several years. Aurora is well positioned within that market and has high gross margins.

Neither factor is apparent when viewing Aurora's stock price chart. Shares are down more than 75% since last spring and even further from their 2018 highs. This decline is driven by several factors, including the slower-than-anticipated growth of the Canadian recreational cannabis market and by waning investor enthusiasm in the cannabis sector. However, neither of those factors are under Aurora's control.

Source: Author based on company filings.

But Aurora's decline also has been driven by poor profitability and cash flow over and above the movement of the market. Aurora is spending too much money and this is leading to a significant cash crunch.

Over the past year, Aurora has generated C$337 million of net revenue. During the same period, they have lost C$134 million of adjusted EBITDA, good for -40% EBITDA margins. This underestimates their loss, however, since it excludes C$126 million worth of dilution and one-time costs. In general, adjusted EBITDA tends to be a very forgiving metric, which is one reason it is preferred by money-losing cannabis companies.

Source: Author based on company filings.

In my view, investors are better off looking at cash flow rather than the easily "adjusted" EBITDA metric. Over the past year, Aurora has burned through C$218 million of cash from operations, good for -65% OCF margins. The company also spent a staggering C$451 million on capital expenditures for a trailing-year free cash flow burn of C$669 million.

After these staggering losses, Aurora had C$237 million in cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30. Meanwhile, the debt had ballooned to C$796 million. Given Aurora's third calendar quarter free cash flow deficit of C$204 million, the company had little more than one quarter's worth of cash remaining. Worse, C$230 million of convertible debt was coming due in March.

Something had to give.

Since then, one of Aurora's most prominent executives, Cam Battley, has stepped down from his role as Chief Corporate Officer. Aurora's press release focuses on his board position in Australia, but it seems reasonable to infer that Aurora's poor recent performance may have been a contributing factor to his departure. This move follows on the heels of Aurora's significant plans to address their cash crunch, announced in November.

In its September quarter earnings, on Nov 14th, Aurora announced significant plans to address the cash crunch.

Since they could not afford to repay their March 2020 debt and since its C$13.05/share conversion price now feels stratospheric, Aurora offered to settle the debt in exchange for equity, giving debt holders a 6% discount to the VWAP between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 if they would trade in their debt for Aurora shares. Nearly 99% of this debt was tendered, with C$227 million worth of debt traded in for 69.1 million shares. Aurora investors suffered ~7% dilution.

Source: Author based on company filings.

Aurora also announced they would halt construction at Aurora Nordic 2 in Denmark and defer final construction at Aurora Sun in Ontario. Collectively, these moves will save the company C$190 million in capital expenditures. These moves also will reduce Aurora's ultimate cultivation capacity, but that capacity already is both higher than peers and significantly higher than Aurora's sales.

Further, Aurora also is funding itself by selling shares from its US$400 million at-the-money distribution program. Aurora had sold 29.1 million shares for US$124.4 million (US$4.28/share) through this program in four-and-a-half months leading up to their Nov. 14 announcement. These share sales likely contributed to Aurora's stock slide: Aurora shares fell 58% between July 1st and Nov 14th (vs 46% for MJ). Aurora is continue to make these ATM sales, and shares have fallen a further 32% since Nov 14th (vs -0.2% for MJ).

After these moves, Aurora has C$567 million of debt and C$237 million in cash along with US$276 million in ATM capacity (C$363 million). Given Aurora's previous FCF deficit, this suggests Aurora will need to improve their profitability within the next three quarters or else they will need to turn once again to the weary capital markets.

Significant improvements are needed.

Outlook

Analysts expect Aurora to generate C$80 million in sales next quarter and to book adjusted EBITDA losses of C$36 million. It's unclear these forecasts will be accurate as analysts have a less than sparkling record at predicting Aurora's fortunes. Given Aurora's gross margins (56%) and operating costs (C$131 million), Aurora would need to generate C$232 million of net revenue to make an operating profit, ex-FV. Analysts do not expect Aurora to make that much money until late CY2021.

Relying on the more forgiving adjusted EBITDA metric, Aurora is likely to report a profit sooner than that. However, adjusted EBITDA profits are not reflected on the balance sheet, and it will be a longer path to free cash flow profitability. Until then, Aurora is a risky bet in these market conditions with capital markets hesitant to throw good money after bad and invest further in seemingly free-spending Canadian cannabis companies.

Perhaps it's time for Aurora to tighten their belt a bit further and make more significant strides towards profitability. Until they do, I will stay on the sidelines, especially in light of Cam Battley's departure: Executive turnover has rarely been a good sign in this sector.

Happy investing!

