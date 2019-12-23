Track Retirement Funds In After Tax Dollars

By estimating the tax burden on your Pretax funds, you can add up all your funds on an after-tax basis. This will give you a much clearer view of portfolio performance.

Once one has a mix of Pretax, Roth, and taxable funds, understanding one’s portfolio value and its gains or losses becomes more complex.

This brings them face to face with the fact that the balance in Pretax accounts is not money they can spend.

Many investors draw down their Pretax Retirement Accounts by doing Roth conversions during their 60s.

Suppose you have $5M in a Pretax Retirement Account (“PRA”). You might feel rich, but you do not actually have five million dollars. Depending on what state you live in, you probably have $2.5M to $3M.

Similarly, your $500k in PRA funds does not translate to having $500k. Depending on choices you make and where you live, it might correspond to as little as $300k.

Figure 1 shows a “million-dollar” retirement savings account in a PRA. The owners probably feel good to be a millionaire. Except they are not.

The sad reality is this: You can only spend after-tax dollars.

In this article I take you through what this means. I discuss options and show my preferred approach to planning as you navigate the transition out of PRAs, if you do.

Figure 1. Is this couple a millionaire or not? Source: author

Three Types of Account

There are many types of PRAs, including 401A, 401k, 457b, and other types. They all let you put money in and invest it without paying income taxes. You later pay income taxes at ordinary rates on any funds you withdraw.

Alternatively, many approaching or in retirement today have funds in Roth accounts. The idea of Roth accounts is that you deposit after-tax funds and then the gains accumulate tax free.

The mathematical effect is as follows, if tax rates never change. If you invest money in the same investments, accumulate earnings, and eventually take funds out without breaking any rules, then you net the same amount of spendable funds from PRAs or from Roths.

I’ve written previously about Roth withdrawals, in two articles. I will summarize a bit below, but that is not the focus of the present article.

The present article is aimed at investors over age 60 (well, 59 1/2) who have (or will have) a combination of PRA funds and Roth funds and funds whose earnings are taxable. This introduces some challenges for planning. I will show how it can be most effective to do your planning in after-tax dollars.

Each Account Type Has Positives and Negatives

Figure 2 shows some positives and negatives for the three types of account. Most entries in the table are fairly obvious, but I will comment about some of them.

I wish I had some extra millions of dollars, which I don’t. If I did, I would leave one or two of them in the PRA. The reason is the potential for major medical expenses.

Medical expenses above 10% of adjusted gross income are deductible this year. The percentage changes over time but some level of deductibility seems likely to endure. So if you are so unlucky as to have a year with medical expenses much larger than other taxable income, then you could pay them with PRA funds and deduct nearly all of them.

Of course, you should put enough into PRAs before retirement to obtain the maximum employer match. That said, I anticipate substantial tax increases going forward. I also would rather avoid required minimum distributions (“RMDs”). For this reason, I am now actively moving funds out of the PRAs.

Medicare premiums are based on modified adjusted gross income two years previously. If you exceed the threshold ($87k in 2020 for single filers), then you get the pleasure of paying an extra few thousand dollars per year.

Medicare premiums max out at about $6k per year for very high incomes. The amount involved, as a fraction of income, is not large enough that it should impact your financial tactics. But oh my, people sure do get worked up about it.

Figure 2. Positives and negatives for each account type. Source: author

I’ve addressed much of the content in Figure 2 in previous articles. Here I summarize key points and provide links.

I published two articles including discussions of Roth accounts: Smart Strategies for Roth Conversions and IRA, Roth, Withdrawals: Navigating Future Tax Likelihoods. I have changed my mind about the personal value for me of Roth accounts since writing the second one listed. It was published first.

What is relevant for the target investors of this article is two facts about Roth accounts. Such investors can withdraw Roth contributions without any restrictions. Also, the way the IRS does the bookkeeping the earnings come out last.

The upshot of rules about taxes on earnings in a Roth is as follows for such investors. If you pull enough funds into your Roth account to cover more than five years of needed use of those funds after you are done with Roth conversions, then you will never have any taxes on the Roth earnings.

[My tax attorney confirmed the above for me. You may see contrary claims in the comments, as there are some self-appointed Roth rules experts on Seeking Alpha, who enjoy disagreeing with one another. But don’t believe me or any commenter. Check with your own tax expert. Moreover, find and pay a real one.]

In addition to the articles considering Roth accounts, I wrote these articles about the advantages of having some funds in a taxable account: Building After Tax Wealth Makes Sense and Abandon Your 401k - Here Is Why.

The second has a clickbait title, which drew far more page views. It also confused many readers. It used the technique of embracing an opposing view to fight confirmation bias. I later put up a Blog post about this, Fighting Confirmation Bias About Investment Ideas.

One key aspect of holding some taxable investment funds is that these provide access to Limited Partnerships (“LPs”). It is best not to hold LPs in either PRAs or Roths, because of some rules about certain types of income they may generate.

Figure out what you need

In Smart Strategies for Roth Conversions, I also took readers through the process of estimating their spending needs. Simply stated, by the time you are 60 you should NOT be using some rule like “you will need 70% of pre-retirement income.”

Traveling foodies will need much more than that in their early years of retirement. Country fishermen may need much less.

What you need is a plan that marries what you can reasonably afford with your reasonably anticipated resources. Developing this plan is not our subject here. We are concerned with understanding your resources in the face of taxes and multiple retirement account types.

The simplest case of staying in PRA funds

Maximum simplicity comes from only saving in a PRA and leaving your money there. Each year you withdraw enough to cover spending plus taxes, and at some age you are required to withdraw at minimum the RMD.

If you do this, you must include taxes on the withdrawals in your planning. The arrangement will feel pretty similar to your working years.

This approach makes planning comparatively simple, save for one problem. There is a lot of uncertainty about tax rates going forward. They seem unlikely to go down and instead seem almost certain to go up at some point.

Figure 3 shows the tax rates and brackets for taxes in 2020. These are historically quite low. I discussed the history in IRA, Roth, Withdrawals: Navigating Future Tax Likelihoods. Tax rates could increase 50% without getting near the highest rates of the last century.

Figure 3. 2020 Tax Brackets and Rates. Source

Tax increases could be a big deal. Let’s look at a couple of cases, approximating the results with round numbers for ease of understanding.

Suppose you need to spend $70k per year, above your deductions. At the moment, to do so from taxable income you need about $80k of taxable income. If tax rates were to increase 50%, you would need about $86k, an increase of 7.5%. If you are on the edge of having enough funds, this might be a problem.

Similarly, if you need to spend $170k per year above your deductions, then at present you need a taxable income of about $210k. If rates increase 50%, this goes to $230k, an increase of nearly 10%.

This potential for increased taxes is, to my mind, the major reason why you may want to do something other than leave the funds in the PRA. But I also note that everyone I’ve talked with in person who has to deal with RMDs finds them quite annoying.

The Costs of Roth Conversions

Here I revisit Roth Conversions, to share a way of thinking about their costs which I find worthwhile. One can use Figure 3 to spin out Figure 4. It provides a graphic display of the tax rates. More importantly, it shows the average tax rate based on total taxable income.

Figure 4. Incremental and average tax rates based on Figure 3. Source: author

In my own planning, I found that what I wanted to know is not the overall average tax rate, but the average tax rate on extra funds I withdrew to build up the balance in my Roth or to fund investments with after-tax funds.

I designate these extra funds as a discretionary withdrawal, because they are not needed to cover spending in the year they are withdrawn. The size of withdrawal you need is the amount of money you want to pull out of the PRA divided by the number of years this will take.

In the following I use a five-year withdrawal period in the examples. If one starts in 2019, as I did, this encompasses the next presidential cycle. Depending on how the 2020 election turns out, I might choose to accelerate my own withdrawals.

To analyze the cost of making a discretionary withdrawal properly, you must prepare as follows. You need to determine the taxable income necessary to cover your spending needs. For clarity below, let’s designate this as Taxable Income For Spending (“TIFS”). [I chose not to go with first, more-saucy possible acronym that came to mind.]

For example, if you cover spending entirely from Roth withdrawals or after-tax savings, then your TIFS will be zero. In this case, Figure 4 shows the average tax rate for discretionary withdrawals.

However, this is probably not your case. You may work part time. You may have taxable pension or annuity income. You may have to pay taxes on most of your social security funds.

You also have whatever deductions apply, the most likely these days being the standard deduction. Beyond that, in the early years of converting PRA funds you are likely to need to use some of those for spending. Those funds won’t help build up investable funds in your Roth or after-tax accounts.

Once you know the TIFS, you are ready to work with Figure 5 (or to build your own version). The three curves, from bottom to top, correspond to TIFS of $60k, $120k, and $240k. The figure shows the average tax rate against the size of the discretionary withdrawal.

Each curve in Figure 5 has a kink where the discretionary withdrawal jumps the total taxable income from the 24% bracket to the 32% bracket. One can see that a person whose TIFS is $60k and who withdraws $100k per year from a $500k PRA portfolio will pay 20% ($20k) in federal taxes.

In contrast, a person whose TIFS is $240k and who withdraws $500k per year from a $2.5M PRA portfolio will pay 33% (~$170k) in federal taxes. That investor is pretty much stuck with high rates. They have no realistic way to get the money out of the PRA while paying less than about 30%.

I am sure you feel sorry for that person and their problems. But if the next big move up in tax rates is part of a big political shift it will hit all of us. The 20% may go to 25% while the 30% could easily go to 40% or even more.

An individual can move from a higher curve in the first year to lower curves in later years. This happens if accumulating Roth and after-tax funds makes it possible to reduce the taxable income needed to support spending.

Note, though, that the full range across these curves is about 5%. So for a given rate of discretionary withdrawal, you can estimate your implied federal tax rate to within better than 5%.

Next add the appropriate state tax rate to your expected federal tax rate. Also add any other applicable taxes. One minus the total is the fraction of your PRA funds that you can actually spend.

We will use 70% for this fraction below. An investor with a $1M PRA and taxable for spending of $120k, whose state taxes are a bit above 5% will be able to get about $700k into investible Roth or after-tax funds.

Figure 5. Average tax rates on discretionary withdrawals. Source: author

A Good Approach to Planning

Once you hold both PRA and Roth or after-tax funds, understanding what funds you really have becomes more complex. To illustrate this, consider the investors whose PRA portfolio was shown in Figure 1.

A few years later, they have pulled out half the funds. For clarity, we will ignore earnings in the meantime. Perhaps they spent them. Figure 6 shows a simple display of the account balances and anticipated earnings, using an average total tax rate of 30% for the PRA withdrawals.

Figure 6. A simple but misleading display of the account of Figure 1 after withdrawal of half the PRA funds. Numbers in $k. Source: Author

Superficially, it looks as though these investors lost 15% of their portfolio value. But this is not the case at all. As I emphasized above, the idea that having $1M in a PRA means you actually have $1M is an illusion. As you progressively convert your PRA balance to other funds, the total of all the funds in all your accounts drops.

But tracking it as in Figure 6 is confusing, disillusioning, and not helpful. In an actual account, with variable earnings, it would be impossible to tell whether your total portfolio was gaining or losing from tables like the one shown. This would remain true for however many years you were doing Roth conversions.

Instead, I recommend that you use the total tax rate found by the methods discussed above to compile a table like that shown in Figure 7. All the numbers from the PRA need to be reduced to reflect the taxes anticipated to be able to spend them.

The number you should care about is the after-tax value of your funds. In this example, this is and was $700k.

Ideally, you will see this after-tax value increase with time even as you meet your spending needs. Depending on your approach to retirement investing, it might sometimes drop. But you do need to know what it is doing, and if you are using a table like the one in Figure 6 to track things, then you won’t know.

Figure 7. An accurate and helpful way to track a combination of PRA, Roth, and Taxable accounts. Numbers in $k. Source: Author

Summary and Implications

You may decide, as many investors do, to systematically draw down your PRA funds by a sequence of Roth conversions. If you do, it becomes important to track your portfolio value in some way that compares apples to apples.

I recommend that you use either Figure 4 above or your own calculations, combined with other knowledge of your circumstances, to determine the average fraction of your PRA funds you will retain after conversion. Then track your combined accounts in a table like Figure 7. The number you want to focus on going forward is the total, after-tax value of all your accounts.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Do your own due diligence and consult qualified experts, especially about tax matters.