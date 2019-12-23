Box: Seems Like A Range Bound Story For Now

With valuation now ~3x forward revenue, it appears cheap compared to peers, though revenue growth and margins are not as strong as peers.

Box (BOX) reported Q3 revenue ahead of expectations, though non-GAAP EPS was pretty similar to expectations. The stock has traded down ~5% over the past few weeks as investors have come to realize that revenue growth is decelerated and the lack of strong growth from billings and remaining performance obligations was somewhat disappointing.

Revenue came in at $177.2 million, growing 14% and was better than the company's guidance and consensus expectations. However, growth during the quarter was lower than the ~16% revenue growth level seen during the first half of the year. In addition, billings growth of 10% and RPO of only 5% was lower than anticipated with net revenue retention rate declining to 105% during the quarter.

While management raised their full-year guidance slightly more than the Q3 beat and was ahead of expectations, I think investors are waiting for either revenue growth or operating margin expansion to become more profound before the stock starts to outperform.

Data by YCharts

Even with the stock down ~5% since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, there were not enough positive takeaways from the company's recent earnings to change my neutral-minded opinion on the stock. Yes, valuation does remain pretty cheap at ~3x forward revenue, but valuation is cheap for a reason. Revenue growth decelerated for another quarter and Q4 guidance does not imply any acceleration.

Investors seem to be waiting for the company to put up a quarter or two of strong growth trends before valuation starts to expand closer to the 4-5x forward revenue range. While I think this is possible over the long term, I remain on the sidelines for now with the stock ~$17.50 and will wait for a better opportunity to get in the name.

Q3 Earnings And Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 14% to $177.2 million which was nicely ahead of expectations for ~174.5 million. Even with the revenue beat, net revenue retention rate came in at 105%, down from 106% last quarter. However, given the company's software-based revenue stream, over 95% of their revenue is recurring, making it highly visible and valuable for investors as it gives them increased confidence in future revenue growth potential. I believe the continued strength in the recurring software revenue will maintain some level of strength within the investing community, but as revenue growth naturally decelerates given the law of large numbers, investors will start to turn their attention more towards margins and profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

The company continues to have some challenges with their sales execution as demonstrated by net revenue retention rate getting slightly worse in the quarter. Paid users during the quarter grew 11% to 13.2 million and while this growth figure continues to decelerate, the average revenue per user has remained pretty stable. Investors like to see the number of paid users grow, which indicates the company has been able to expand their customer base. But arguably even more important, the average revenue per user, or ARPU, has been pretty flat, meaning while the company is gaining more customers, the average customer spend has not grown. Investors love to see companies not only expand their customer base but also be able to up-sell their existing user base.

Billings growth during the quarter improved to 10% (up from 6% last quarter) to $171.9 million and was pretty close to expectations. While the improvement in growth is directionally the right way to go, investors typically expect software companies to provide guidance and expectations that they are able to beat. Billings growth remains one of the most important metrics for Box as they sign multi-year contracts that defer the revenue over several quarters. Even though this figure can be somewhat volatile, investors typically look for growth that is near the revenue.

In addition, remaining performance obligations grew only 5% during the quarter, which seems to be pretty minimal growth for a company that continues to expect 10%+ revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter came in at 70.7%, down from ~73.6% in the year-ago period. While gross margins are likely to remain above 70% given the company's software-centric structure, leading software companies have gross margins closer to 80%+.

Operating margins for the quarter were essentially breakeven compared to -5% in the year-ago period. Even as the company has seen their revenue growth slow down a bit, their operating margins are still floating around breakeven. This is partially why the stock trades at a lower multiple compared to Dropbox (DBX) because their revenue growth is slowing down, yet their margins are not expanding as quickly as anticipated.

Over time, operating margins should expand as the company slows revenue growth in favor of achieving some operational efficiency and scale. While this could still come to fruition, investors have expected a little more from the company.

The better than expected revenue during the quarter led to EPS of -$0.01, which was similar to expectations.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 guidance includes revenue of $181-182 million in addition to non-GAAP EPS of $0.04-0.05. Both of these guidance targets were slightly above expectations.

For the full year, management is now expecting revenue of $693.7-694.7 million, which was raised slightly more than the Q3 revenue beat and up from previous guidance of $690-692 million. Revenue growth for the year represents ~14-15% for the year. Non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year is now $0.01, narrowed from the company's previous range of $0.00-0.02.

Valuation

Valuation has continued to pull back over the past several months as investor's expectations seemed to be little changed and have accepted the new norm of slower revenue growth. Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock is down around 5%. The slowdown in revenue growth has not been met with an impressive operating margin expansion, which is typically expected when revenue growth starts to decelerate.

Even though Q3 revenue came in ahead of expectations, the billings growth and remaining performance obligations remained somewhat muted. Full year revenue was raised slightly more than the Q3 beat, implying Q4 revenue guidance ahead of expectations. However, I don't think investors are expecting a blow-out quarter that could send the stock up significantly.

Data by YCharts

Management's recently revised guidance of $693.7-694.7 million implies ~14-15% revenue growth for the full year, with Q3/Q4 revenue growth being the lowest of the year. Revenue growth during the first two quarters was ~16% and Q3 was ~14%, meaning Q4 growth is probably near the Q3 level.

With a current market cap of ~$2.55 billion, cash of ~$200 million, and debt of ~$40 million, this gives Box a current enterprise value of ~$2.4 billion. Given we only have one quarter remaining in FY20, investors should start to look at FY21 and FY22 to better evaluate the company.

Assuming revenue growth slightly decelerates in FY21, which I believe investors are already expecting, we could see growth of ~13%. If FY20 revenue comes in at the high-end of management's guidance, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$785 million, which would result in a FY21 revenue multiple of ~3x.

Many of the software companies that are growing revenue ~15% tend to have better operating margins and cash flow, which is why BOX continues to trade below these companies. ~3x a forward revenue multiple is not expensive, in fact, some could say this is rather cheap. However, with revenue growth not appearing to accelerate within the next few quarters, it is tough to believe the company's valuation could expand too much from here.

With valuation remaining somewhat compressed, I think the stock could be stuck in a range-bound trading pattern until the company is able to break out of their revenue growth slowdown. Once investors are able to see revenue growth accelerate or remain stable on top of margins starting to show some meaningful expansion, it is difficult to believe the stock will be a big winner from here.

Box remains a leader in the cloud collaboration space and has over 70% of the Fortune 500 companies as their customers. While there remains a long path ahead for the stock to return to a great investment, I think valuation has reached a near-term high and until the company reports another strong quarter, with the stock trading ~$17.50, I would be hesitant to put more money in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.