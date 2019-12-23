Schneider Electric Taking Improving Execution And Momentum Into 2020

I can't call Schneider a bargain, but it's priced on par with many quality industrials and does at least have above-average growth momentum going into 2020.

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) (SU.PA) has been one of my favorite companies to follow for a while now, and better-than-peer results from the third quarter did that sentiment no harm. Although it has taken some time for it to all come together, Schneider has built a strong business that is outgrowing its end-markets in both electrical and automation – two end-markets that I expect to be outperformers over the long term. On top of that, management has made some credible progress towards margin leverage that bodes well for the future.

I like Schneider’s exposure to non-resi construction, utilities, and a range of automation markets, and I love the company’s recent track record of execution in its electrical and automation markets. What I can’t love anymore is the price/valuation trade off, as sentiment has shifted pretty significantly – aided, I’m sure, by institutions flocking towards those industrials still managing to show attractive growth in this growth-poor industrial landscape. The price isn’t so unreasonable on an EV/EBITDA basis considering the margin/return improvement trajectory, but I’d rather wait in the hopes that this name cools off and another window of opportunity opens.

I Sing The Business Electric

On the whole, electrical products businesses have held up a little better in this later part of the cycle, and that has been as expected (or at least as I expected), with Schneider, Eaton (ETN), ABB (ABB), and Hubbell (HUBB) all benefiting to varying degrees from strength in end-markets like construction (non-resi and resi), utilities, and data center.

The latter has been particularly strong for Schneider, and a big part of why the Energy Management business was up 4% in the third quarter and up 10% in the U.S.. Not only is Schneider probably still taking some share from ABB’s GEIS business (which ABB is still in the process of stabilizing/improving), but Schneider has been benefiting more from the data center build-out than any of its peers (aside perhaps from privately-held Vertiv).

Schneider has built and bought one of the strongest product line-ups for this fast growing market that is seeing companies like Alibaba, Amazon (AMZN), Google, and Microsoft (MSFT) pouring tens of billions of dollars into facilities, servers, and systems. Schneider is strong across the board – offering good uninterruptible power supplies, rack power distribution units, transfer switches, and data center infrastructure management solutions (or DCIMs) which lean heavily towards high-margin software. The only area where Schneider isn’t strong is in cooling, and that’s not a “bad” business, just not as strong as, say, Vertiv. Schneider also benefits from having LV/MV assets that smaller players can’t match.

Schneider is the top player in the space (at least in my opinion) in terms of breadth and quality of offerings, though Vertiv could argue that the LV/MV assets aren’t so important (and if you exclude those, maybe I do give a slight edge to Vertiv). Eaton is close, and could also use some better cooling offers, while ABB is a somewhat more distant rival -- which helps explain at least part of how/why Schneider’s Energy Management business has been outgrowing these companies.

I expect strong ongoing data center spending in 2020, and that’s certainly not going to hurt my growth outlook for Schneider. I am worried about the heavy oil/gas exposure in the medium voltage business, but Schneider’s not as exposed to the U.S. energy sector and other energy customers around the world have a better outlook. I expect construction to slow in North America, but an improvement in Europe could be possible in the latter half of the year. Utility spending should remain healthy, and industrial should start improving as 2020 goes on. Longer term, ongoing spending on data centers, urbanization, and increasing automation should help drive the business.

Automation Not Quite On Auto-Pilot

Automation has clearly slowed for Schneider, but that’s not at all surprising, and the company did manage to eke out some growth in the third quarter (up 0.4%) despite a mid-single-digit decline in discrete automation that looked worse than comps like ABB and Rockwell (ROK) in that segment. While process and hybrid automation markets performed better for Schneider, the results weren't that compelling next to others like Emerson (EMR) and I attribute that at least in part to specific end-market/geographic exposures (Emerson, for instance, is stronger in areas that have held up better).

Management expects tough times for discrete automation for a few quarters, and I largely agree with that view. Schneider is heavily exposed to “general industrial”, including a lot of weaker short-cycle sub-sectors, and I don’t expect much of a turnaround here until the second half of 2020. Longer term, I think there’s a lot of underlying potential in the business, particularly as Schneider leverages its strong software and control capabilities, and particularly in markets that are just starting to adopt automation.

The Outlook

I’m feeling better about Schneider’s leverage to utility and data center spending in 2020, and am not as concerned about a sharper decline in non-residential activity, though I would keep an eye on project start statistics. Schneider has held up better than its peers through this cycle (for the most part), but I’ll be curious to see how the automation business does compared to ABB, Rockwell, and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) over the next couple of quarters.

I’ve done some fine-tuning to my model, but nothing too consequential. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4%, long-term FCF growth in the high single digits and at least 125bp of operating margin improvement over the next two years, and possibly more.

Valuation is the issue now. Like so many high-quality industrials, Schneider has done well as investors try to position for the expected recovery in 2020. But given Schneider’s differentiated, superior near-term growth prospects and the potential for near-term margin leverage, it has also become something of a darling (which is a little strange to me given that this was a company/stock that a lot of analysts and investors dumped on for a long time…).

On a cash flow basis, the prospective annual return seems more or less on par with the sub-optimal 6% - 8% I see with a lot of quality industrials. Likewise, the shares aren’t much better than fairly-valued by my margin/return-driven EV/EBTIDA process.

The Bottom Line

Add Schneider to that growing list of “watch it in case of a pullback” names in the industrial space. ABB and Eaton both seem to offer a little more upside here (though the stories aren’t as compelling), but this is a name I’d love to own again at a better price.

