Micron Technology: My Gross Margin Indicator Calls A Bottom, But Valuation Is Not Attractive

The bottoming of Micron’s gross margin “GM” had been a very good time to buy Micron (MU) shares in previous cycles. Based on Management’s GM guidance for the current quarter (2Q2020), my GM indicator points to a bottom in the current quarter. However, share price has already appreciated substantially. While the next up cycle could produce a higher share price from here, the gain could be limited for several risk factors. Hence, it does not pay to buy at this level. However, investors should continue to watch the GM indicator to monitor the progress of the up cycle.

Memory products are commodities - a recap

My thesis has been that memory products, despite their high-tech design and manufacturing, are commodities. The memory product package and pin-outs standards are set by an industry standard-setting body, JEDEC. As such, memory products from one supplier can easily be substituted by a similar product from another supplier in the same socket without the OEM redesigning its product. Spot prices of DRAM and NAND memories are widely available from price-tracking services just as spot and future prices of commodities such as soybean and crude oil are widely available. Just like other commodities, the price of memories is determined by the supply demand balance. While most of the major OEMs have contract prices with their memory suppliers, the contract prices are closely tied to spot prices and are frequently re-set based on the spot price.

My Gross Margin indicator calls a bottom of this cycle in the current quarter

As with other commodities, the supply demand balance of memory is the primary driver of the price of the product. Hence, the trend of the ASP of MU is the best indicator of the supply demand balance. Unfortunately, the ASP information is a tightly guarded trade secret. Hence, the next best indicator is the GM of MU. The GM is driven by both the ASP and the cost of goods sold, and hence is one step removed from the ASP. In addition, all memory suppliers drive cost down rigorously. Hence, in general, ASP increase exaggerates GM increase in the up-cycle, and ASP decrease is not all reflected in GM decrease in the down-cycle. Even with this short-coming, the peaking and the bottoming of GM are good indicators for the turning of the memory cycle. The GM indicator had also been an excellent indicator for the time to sell or to buy MU shares, until this current down cycle.

Figure 1 shows the GM and the share price of MU. Please note that the share price data are the closing price of MU shares the day after earning release.

Figure 1: Gross margin and share price. Source: 10-K and 10-Q reports, 1Q2020 earnings release and Yahoo Finance. The last GM data point on the right is the 2Q2020(NYSE:E) data based on management’s guidance in the 1Q2020 earnings release.

Figure 1 shows that MU’s GM is bottoming in the current quarter (2Q2020). This is especially noteworthy that management is guiding to a lower revenue for 2Q2020, at $4.65B at the midpoint vs $5.14B for 1Q2020. The fact that MU is expecting lower revenue in 2Q2020, the seasonally weakest quarter, means that there will be lower absorption of fixed cost in manufacturing. Hence, GM might have been higher than the guided number if not for the lower volume. Hence, with GM bottoming, my GM indicator is calling for a bottom for this down cycle. Management called the bottom as well even though it is not the first time that they did during this cycle. However, this time, my GM indicator confirms it as well.

It is noteworthy as well that share price has advanced in the last four quarters in anticipation of the bottom of the cycle. As a result, buying MU shares now may not be that attractive given the risks discussed below. It also appears that while the GM indicator is accurate in calling the memory commodity cycle bottom, it is not a good timing indicator for buying to achieve attractive share price gain in this cycle. I will expand on this later.

Management is guiding a lower 2Q2020 operating margin QoQ. This is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Operating Margin and share price. Source: 10-K, 10-Q reports and 1Q2020 earnings release. The last data point for operating margin is for 2Q2020 and is based on the midpoint of management’s guidance.

With an expected lower revenue QoQ, 2Q2020 will yield a lower operating margin. At around 7%, this is the lowest level of this down cycle, so far. If indeed 2Q2020 is the bottom, then higher revenue in 3Q2020 will lift the operating margin.

Inventory has turned the corner

In my last article, I pointed out that the increasing inventory, both absolute and in terms of DSI, are of concern. However, the 1Q2020 results confirmed that the inventory situation has turned the corner. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Inventory and DSI. Source: 10-K, 10-Q reports and 1Q2020 earnings release.

Because of projected lower revenue in 2Q2020, management indicated that inventory level may increase. If the GM indeed bottoms, I would not worry about a temporary increase in inventory.

Risks abound for buying at current price level

MU shares are trading around the $55 level, which is only $7 below the high at the top of the last cycle. The top of the last cycle occurred in 4Q2018 with revenue of $8.44B and GM of 61%. These results are very high hurdles to surpass, especially the high GM level. The following table is from a SA article by Dr. Robert Castellano, and it shows that the DRAM market supply demand will be pretty much in balance for the next two years.

Table 1: DRAM supply demand balance. Source: Table 1 of Dr. Castellano’s article cited above.

Note that 2017 had a large imbalance in supply demand which drove the significant increase in price of DRAM, which peaked in 4Q2018 (summer of 2018). Based on the data shown in Table 1 above, the supply demand situation will be pretty much in balance for the next two years. Hence, it is unlikely that prices will rise as rapidly as it did in 2017 and 2018. The last up cycle for MU started in 4Q2016 and peaked in 4Q2018. Hence, the up cycle lasted 8 quarters, which was typical for a semiconductor cycle (6 to 8 quarters). If this upcoming up cycle is similar, it will peak around 2Q2022 (calendar 1Q of 2022), a little over two years from now. If the forecast in Table 1 is correct, it means that the next up cycle will be a very muted one. This does not bode well for profitability, and hence share price increase for MU in the next up cycle.

As a commodity, pricing dynamics of memories are determined by the cost curve. In memory, the lowest cost producer wins because it generates the highest profit through the cycle. In memory manufacturing, scale and technology leadership determine the cost position of a supplier. Scale is important as memory manufacturing is a high fixed cost business. A larger scale allows a company to spread the fixed cost across a higher volume, thereby reducing its unit cost. In DRAM, MU has the lowest market share of the big three (Samsung – 46.1%, SK Hynix – 28.6% and MU – 19.9% as of 3Q2019). In technology, MU is clearly behind Samsung and is comparable to Hynix (see Table 3 of Dr. Castellano’s "China" article). Hence, it is very likely that MU is the highest cost producer on the cost curve and hence will have the lowest profitability compared to Samsung and Hynix through the cycle. With a balanced market in the next two years, being the highest cost producer on the cost curve will translate to a lowest profitability.

While China’s memory ambition far exceeds its ability to execute, its memory producers are getting into volume production. To gain market share, it is likely that the Chinese producers will take a lower profit margin. They may even sell below its total cost as long as they cover their cash cost. This behavior will further push MU out in the cost curve, further suppressing its profitability.

The GM indicator needs to be fine-tuned for trading based on investor behavior

While my GM indicator properly calls the bottom of the business, it turns out not to be the best timing indicator to invest in MU shares for this down cycle. Hence, a review of the strategy is called for. Looking at Figure 1, investors were buying ahead of the bottom of the cycle as they were willing to take the risk of capital loss (or at least paper loss) in anticipation of a recovery. Analysis of the rate of change of MU’s GM shows an asymmetric behavior of MU’s investors (see Figure 4).

Figure 4: First derivative (rate of change) of MU’s GM and share price. Source: 10-Q, 10-K and 1Q2020 earnings release, and Author’s analysis.

Figure 4 shows that MU’s share price bottomed (1Q2019) even when the rate of decline of the GM accelerated. However, before the peak of the last cycle, investors were willing to continue to bid up MU’s shares when the rate of increase of the GM is rapidly declining (from 2Q2017 to 4Q2018). This asymmetric behavior clearly shows an over-confidence bias toward MU as an investment.

Should this conclusion be correct, one can benefit from this investor behavioral bias in the upcoming up cycle, especially given the risks described above.

Takeaway

My GM indicator has called the bottom of this down cycle. A forecast shows a balanced supply demand picture throughout the typical time span (2 years) of the next up cycle, limiting price appreciation. Investors have already bid up MU’s share prices to a level that investing now will likely yield a rather sub-par return given the supply demand forecast and the risks associated with MU’s high cost position on the cost curve. Further analysis of the GM indicator shows investors’ bias in over-confidence of MU’s success despite the commodity nature of its business and its high cost position. An investor may be able to profit from this bias in this up cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.