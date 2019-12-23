Time To Short Long Bonds

Demographics are going to be a headwind for asset values in the next 10-20 years. AAA government bonds are priced for perfection. Safe assets are set up to experience relatively sharp drawdowns given historical volatility.

In the Western world, financial assets are concentrated in the hands of the baby boomer generation:

There is much to dislike about the graph above. In my opinion, differences are exaggerated. For example, the graph doesn't correct for the size of each cohort. The boomer generation also lived through an explosion in life expectancy. When boomers were coming up and taking their share of GDP, the silent generation generally stopped contributing to the GDP at a lower average age. For all its faults, directionally it is probably correct.

46% of the baby boomers are retired. What that means is that the demand for financial assets will experience headwinds. Consumption in, for example, healthcare will, on the contrary, experience a strong tailwind. Don't worry, this is not an article about investing based on demographics (not a fan). I'm drawing up the map of the battlefield, so we can oversee everything and take the right decision.

What are currently considered the safest financial assets are AAA government bonds. But these are also priced for perfection. AAA government bonds outside of the U.S. (the Netherlands, Germany, etc.) are traded at levels where they produce a negative absolute return up to a maturity of 15 years.

The only way that the prices of these bonds can rise further is if buyers want an even more negative absolute return. I see accepting an increasingly negative return as an ultimately unsustainable trend.

Asset managers in Europe have been looking to the U.S. to get at least some income on the safe stuff in their portfolios. It is possible to hedge out the currency risk but that eats into the return very aggressively. As a result, many parties are buying unhedged which increased the demand for dollars as well.

If the trend stops and reverses, it can go very quickly. In practice, this means that the value of bonds starts to fall sharply.

These assets are used to preserve purchasing power. If "deemed safe" assets suddenly fall in value, the current owners will want to say goodbye to them. Because the balance between natural buyers and sellers is skewed, it seems logical that this results in a snowball effect of yields accelerating to the upside.

Over the mid to long term, it seems very interesting to short bonds or bond packages like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) and the Vanguard Ext Duration Treasury ETF (EDV). Because I also expect a change in volatility it could be interesting to buy long-dated put options on an ETF.

