Jernigan Capital: Stock In Cold Storage

The stock (at $19.55) has zoomed above its 20- and 50-Day EMA and is looking good on.

The self-storage industry is booming, and JCAP is on an acquisition spree and is also transitioning from specialty finance to an owner-operator model.

In Aug. 2019, TheStreet.com downgraded Jernigan Capital but its stock price has remained steady, though in cold storage.

The more storage you have, the more stuff you accumulate. ~ Alexis Stewart

Despite reporting a solid earnings per share of $0.26 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.46 in Q3 2019 and outperforming its quarterly guidance, Jernigan Capital's (JCAP) stock price remained in cold storage until recently.

The stock started rising on 17 Dec. 2019 from $17.49 and hit a high of $20.08 in just four days before profit booking emerged, forming a bearish engulfing candle on the Day-period charts. It closed at $19.55 on 20 Dec. 2019.

The company has issued two million common shares at a price of $20.68 in an ATM (At-The-Market) offering in Q3 2019. Its net debt to gross assets leverage is at a healthy 20%. Plus, 54 out of the 76 storage facilities financed by the company have started functioning and 85% of these have enjoyed a full rental season. The company entered the busy NY market with established partners. It acquired developers' interests in 7 projects it had financed, and 2020 will see more such acquisitions, and the company hopes to end up owning most of the self-storage facilities it financed in the next 18 months.

Everything looks just too good and bullish on paper for the stock.

Here's my analysis of the self-storage business and prospects for Jernigan Capital in 2020-21.

THE SELF-STORAGE BUSINESS 2020-21

Renting small-space storage is common among millennials, whose population is substantial. According to a study conducted by Le Claire Storage Group, an advisory services company, investment in creating self-storage facilities crossed $6 billion in Oct. 2018, and despite there being a perception of overcapacity, average asking rents are actually rising. This directly implies that the demand for renting self-storage units is on the rise.

Self-storage facility investors get the following advantages:

Facilities can be developed in a short period of time. Operating costs are paltry. The business does well both in boom times and recessions. In a recession, households consolidate and businesses downsize, and this creates a higher demand for storage units. The industry is innovating by installing self-servicing kiosks, cloud-based building temperature adjustment systems, online payment systems, electronic locks, etc. Such technologies will help in reducing costs even more. America's population is growing, a good part of it is graying, and many cities are becoming simply unaffordable for the middle class to live in. Therefore, a shift to less-expensive-and-attractive cities is on the cards. This will increase positive geographies for the industry.

There are disadvantages too:

One factor that can have a negative impact on the storage industry is that the retail industry is in trouble and many big retailers such as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) have closed some stores. Some of these stores have been converted to storage units. If the sickness continues for the retail industry and if closed stores start getting converted to storage units, there will be overcapacities that can increase the vacancy rate and decrease the rents. Though the industry does well in a depression, overcapacities can totally snuff out any pricing potential.

Investment in this industry is attractive because it pays well and is not managerial-intensive. This is why it has started attracting new investors. The demand is spread far and wide, and even local markets with positive millennial demographics are being exploited. Perhaps, this is the reason why Jernigan Capital has started the process of buying out the properties it has previously financed.

JCAP Outlook 2020-21

The JCAP management team expects 2020 to be a metamorphic year. The company expects the developer acquisitions to increase, leading to an increase of self-owned storage facilities.

JCAP also will begin to consider getting more aggressive on new acquisitions, and several discussions were ongoing at the point of its Q3 2019 earnings call. It also will internalize its external advisor, JCAP Advisors, to further strengthen and optimize operations. These moves will help the company transition to conventional owner-operator of self-storage properties (an Equity REIT), from a specialty finance company that it is currently regarded as.

Summing Up

Jernigan Capital looks good from all angles. An experienced management team, solid industry prospects, a formidable reputation, business transitioning from niche finance to owner-operator model, etc. All these could cause a nice bump up in its stock price.

I'll keep this short and simple - JCAP looks like a good investment pick for the long term.

Self-store it in your portfolio.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.