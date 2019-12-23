Universal Robina: Initial Signs Of Recovery For Domestic Consumer Business

There are near term headwinds for the company's agro-industrial and commodity food Businesses, due to the African Swine Fever and the potential liberalization of sugar importation respectively.

Universal Robina lost market share in the Philippines hot drinks market in the past three years, but there are signs of recovery following new product launches in the coffee segment.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed food & beverage company Universal Robina Corporation's (OTCPK:UVRBY) (OTCPK:UVRBF) [URC:PM] share price is down -38% from its all-time peak of PHP231 in April 2015, largely due to market share losses in the coffee segment in recent years.

Universal Robina currently trades at 26.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 32 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.2%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Universal Robina. Although I am positive on the initial signs of a turnaround in the company's coffee segment, I think it is too early to be bullish on Universal Robina. The company needs to prove that it can sustain the current growth momentum in the coffee segment, especially if competitors increase the level of advertising or promotion spending, or engage in a potential price war.

Readers are advised to trade in Universal Robina shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker URC:PM where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $6 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Universal Robina is a leading food & beverage company in the Philippines and Asia with key brands such as Great Taste coffee, C2 ready-to-drink or RTD tea and Jack & Jill snacks. Apart from its core branded consumer food business which contributes the majority of the company's earnings, Universal Robina also owns flour & sugar mills (as part of its commodity food business segment) and pig & poultry farms (under its agro-industrial business segment).

Universal Robina's Annual Revenue And Operating Income By Business Segment

Universal Robina's Annual Revenue By Geographical Segment

Signs Of Recovery In Coffee Segment Which Lost Market Share In Past Years

Universal Robina's share price has declined by -38% from its all-time peak of PHP231 (not adjusted for dividends) on April 8, 2015 to PHP143 as of December 19, 2019. This is largely because Universal Robina's branded consumer foods segment operating profit declined from PHP14.0 billion in FY2016 to PHP12.1 billion and PHP10.9 billion in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively, which is in turn attributable to the company's market share loss in the domestic coffee business.

According to a December 2019 Euromonitor research report, Universal Robina's market share in the Philippines hot drinks market has declined from 22.1% in 2016 to 20.7%, 19.4% and 17.5% in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. Market leader Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) also saw its market share decrease from 43.8% to 38.4% in the 2016-2019 period. In contrast, Mayora Indah [MYOR:IJ] has been gaining market share (from 21.9% to 31.7% in the 2016-2019 period) in the country's hot drinks market at the expense of Universal Robina and Nestle. The Euromonitor report attributed Mayora Indah's market share gain in the domestic hot drinks market to the company's "aggressive marketing activities" and its effectiveness in "maintaining close ties with retailers".

But there are signs of recovery for Universal Robina's coffee business in 2019 year-to-date. Coffee sales were up +15% YoY in 9M2019, and the company's domestic branded consumer foods business saw a +13% YoY growth in EBIT to PHP6.1 billion for 9M2019. This is possibly due to the positive impact of changes brought about by a new CEO appointed in May 2018.

Irwin Lee, who has three decades of experience working for Procter & Gamble (PG), became Universal Robina's President and CEO on May 14, 2018, one of his key priorities was to reverse the market share decline in the coffee segment.

In January 2019, Universal Robina launched two new variants (white caramel and white crema) of its original Great Taste white coffee, after doing an extensive study of consumer preferences and trends since June 2018, and employing agile methodologies to come out with prototypes which were tested and iterated in a short period of time.

Specifically, changes to Universal Robina's product innovation process might have been responsible for strong coffee sales year-to-date in 2019 resulting from positive customer feedback to the company's original Great Taste white coffee and the new variants.

In the past, Universal Robina develops new products in a very traditional and sequential manner, where new product development starts with the technical aspects of new formulations and ingredients, prior to having the marketing and sales department contribute their insights on consumer preferences. The revamped product development process at Universal Robina is more customer-centric, with consumer trends and customer feedback forming the initial basis for the creation of new products rather than technical considerations. Also, Universal Robina's earlier product testing methodologies were pretty rudimentary and limited in scope. The company's new product testing methodologies and protocols are much more scientific and methodical, so that test results are more robust and representative of the consumer base the company is targeting.

Furthermore, Universal Robina intends to grow beyond coffee for its beverages business to seek out new growth opportunities. As an example, carbonated soft drinks account for more than half of the non-alcoholic beverage market in the Philippines. In other words, there are untapped opportunities for Universal Robina in other segments of the beverage market, apart from hot drinks.

On the flip side, competitors could possibly increase the level of advertising or promotion spending, or engage in a potential price war, to counter Universal Robina's strong coffee sales year-to-date. Notably, while coffee sales was up +15% YoY in 9M2019, the growth momentum seemed to have slowed with 3Q2019 coffee sales increased +8% YoY, versus 1Q2019 and 2Q2019 growth rates of +24% and +13% YoY respectively.

Snack Foods Category Delivers Positive Growth Year-to-date As Well

Similar to coffee and hot drinks, Universal Robina has also lost market share in the domestic market snack foods in recent years, although not to the extent of the significant market share decline as seen with hot drinks.

Although Universal Robina remains the market leader in Philippines' savory snacks market, the company's market share has declined from a peak of 32.2% in 2014 to 29.7% in 2019. Similarly, Universal Robina's market share in the sweet biscuits, snack bars & fruit snacks market in the Philippines has gradually decreased from 29.6% in 2013 to 28.2% in 2019, but it also retains the No.1 position in this category.

Nevertheless, Universal Robina's revenue growth for the domestic snack foods category was strong this year with sales up +7% YoY in 9M2019. The company has also in place some new initiatives for the snacks food business, since new CEO Irwin Lee was appointed in May 2018.

There are a couple of significant consumer trends in the snack foods market such as convenience and health & wellness, but Universal Robina didn't really capitalize on these trends in the past. As an example, there have been healthier baked or low-fat potato chips variants introduced in the domestic market by foreign and imported brands like Lay's and Ruffles. In recent months, Universal Robina has launched new products like the new Nice & Natural brand of snack bars, and also started to promote the use of natural ingredients in certain of its snack foods products.

One key factor responsible for Universal Robina's market share loss in snack foods is consumer down-trading, as the company's products are mostly positioned in the mid-to-high segment. This is evidenced by the increased popularity of cheap snack food packs priced at PHP1 each. Universal Robina has made a conscious effort to stay out of the low-value and low-price categories like corn chips, but it has adjusted the price points of certain products to be more competitive. For example, new smaller-sized packs of the company's potato chips were launched at more affordable price points.

Potential Near Term Headwinds For Agro-Industrial And Commodity Food Businesses

Universal Robina's pig farms under the agro-industrial business segment are affected by lower demand for pork and a ban on the import of live hogs and pork products in the majority of the country's provinces due to the African Swine Fever. For 9M2019, the EBIT for the agro-industrial business declined -5% YoY to PHP0.9 billion as a result of this. Currently, the hogs at Universal Robina's pig farms are not affected by African Swine Fever, but there could be a potential impairment of hog inventories in future, if its farms are hit by African Swine Fever.

In January 2019, former Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced plans to liberalize sugar importation, which could have negatively impacted Universal Robina's commodity food business which owns flour & sugar mills. Universal Robina is the largest sugar producer in the Philippines based on the capacity of its six sugar mills as of December 31, 2018. However, the proposed liberalization of sugar importation was subsequently put on hold, after a house resolution supported by certain legislators opposing the proposal was passed in October 2019.

Other Distribution And Supply Chain Restructuring Initiatives Under The New CEO

Apart from reversing the decline in Universal Robina's market share in the coffee segment, new CEO Irwin Lee's key priorities include enhancing the company's distribution network and restructuring its supply chain.

With respect to distribution, Universal Robina has actively engaged with its distributors with the aim of growing its direct store coverage. The company also conducted joint business planning exercise with certain large regional distributors, so that distributor relationships and distribution efficiency can be improved. Universal Robina also provided its salespeople with the relevant digital tools and data to help them be more effective with respect to planning sales activities and monitoring current sales and order fulfillment.

In the past, Universal Robina's regional distributors have typically distributed more of their products via wholesalers, rather than selling directly to the small stores which are referred to as sari sari stores in the Philippines. Universal Robina has now asked its distributors to sell more of its products directly to the stores, instead of being overly reliant on wholesalers as it was in the case in the past. Selling a greater proportion to wholesalers results in a lower direct store coverage, as the wholesalers don't necessarily cover all or most of the small stores in the country. Going forward, the company has set a target of doubling its direct store coverage with this change in distribution strategy. With its distributors selling more products directly to the small stores, Universal Robina will also be able to become more responsive to changing market conditions, as one additional layer (wholesalers) in the distribution hierarchy has been removed.

Universal Robina's stronger sales in coffee and snack foods in 2019 year-to-date could be partly attributable to the company's improved direct store coverage as well.

In terms of supply chain restructuring, Universal Robina aims to achieve significant cost savings which can be subsequently reinvested in product innovation and brand building. These supply chain restructuring initiatives include the adoption of lean manufacturing principles to reduce waste and optimize production processes. The company also established a tighter linkage between demand forecasting and supply network planning, so it can be more responsive to customer needs.

Universal Robina has set a cost savings target of PHP1 billion to be realized over a three year period, since new CEO Irwin Lee was appointed. These cost savings are expected to derived from lower utilities and raw material costs from more efficient operations, higher manufacturing plant and staff productivity, and reduced logistics and transport costs. However, note that cost savings are targeted to be reinvested in growth, so significant margin expansion should not be expected.

Valuation

Universal Robina trades at 30.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 26.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP143 as of December 19, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 32 times.

Universal Robina offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 2.0% and 2.2% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Universal Robina include further market share losses for its branded consumer foods business in segments like coffee and snacks, an escalation of African Swine Fever, liberalization of the importation of sugar in the Philippines is put into effect, and a failure to execute well on its supply chain restructuring initiatives.

