Chevron May Resume Producing Oil In The Neutral Zone

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are reportedly set to end a five-year dispute over oil fields known as the 'Neutral Zone' or Partitioned Zone ("PZ"), an area between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, shared between the two countries. The move would be a success for new Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. It would also benefit Chevron (CVX), which operates the Wafra field on behalf of the Saudi government. The field has a production capacity of about 220,000 b/d and has been shut-in since May 2015 over "maintenance" and "environmental concerns," but further research implies that a fundamental dispute between KSA and Q8 was the root cause.

Chevron's CEO Mike Wirth had said in September that Chevron could re-start the field "relatively quickly" if required to by both countries. Companies that later became part of Chevron have produced oil in the onshore PZ since 1949. Chevron has an agreement with Saudi Arabia to operate the kingdom's 50 percent interest in the hydrocarbon resources of the onshore PZ. The agreement was extended and amended in 2009 and it expires in 2039, according to Chevron's website.

The shut-in also affected plans for both the Wafra Steamflood Stage 1 Project, a full-field steamflood application in the Wafra Field First Eocene carbonate reservoir with a planned design capacity of 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and the Central Gas Utilization Project, a facility construction project intended to increase natural gas utilization while eliminating natural gas flaring at the Wafra Field. Both projects have been deferred pending dispute resolution between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait."

Al-Qabas reportedly said production would restart in Khafji soon after some administrative procedures. Al-Khafji had been producing 280,000 to 300,000 b/d prior to its closure.

The Neutral Zone, also known as the Divided Zone, is a dessert territory shared by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and dates back to a treaty (Uqair Protocol of 1922, imposed by Percy Cox, a British High Commissioner to Iraq). Saudi Arabia was then known as "The Kingdom of the Hijaz and of the Nejd and its Dependencies."

Source: Energy Information Administration.

Curious Timing

Negotiations over the Neutral Zone have been ongoing, but the timing of this development is curious, given that Saudi Arabia led the OPEC+ cartel to announce deeper cuts in production at the December 6th meeting. It is difficult to understand why they would bring another 500,000 b/d online when they are concerned about a glut in the first quarter of 2020. More likely, they just wanted to settle the issue when it was possible.

Conclusions

An agreement between KSA and Q8 will add 500,000 b/d to excess production capacity. At current global consumption growth rates, that is about a half-year's growth that would be absorbed.

For Chevron, it adds to future revenues along with its recently-announced $5.7 billion final investment decision to develop the deepwater Gulf of Mexico Anchor project. That project is scheduled to bring first oil in 2024 of 75,000 b/d of crude oil.

