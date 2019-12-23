Taubman's Tenants Are Selling Record Amounts; Taubman Means Quality And Luxury

Not all malls are the same. Taubman's centers, along with Macerich's, are amongst the best in the US.

Critics will point out to leverage concerns but don't pay close attention to the high-quality nature of Taubman's iconic portfolio, unfairly bundling it with low-quality peers.

The dividend yield has now exceeded 9% and is well-covered. Taubman has never cut its dividend, not even during the financial crisis.

The market is clearly in depression mode with mall REITs, with negativity reaching unprecedented levels. We are witnessing indiscriminate selling, perhaps driven by algos based on the trade "long e-commerce, short brick-and-mortar". In particular, the market is targeting enclosed regional malls, regardless of their quality. It is fair to say that the market has completely disregarded the progress such as rising sales PSF, positive releasing spreads, resilient occupancy rates, etc. Despite fairly solid fundamentals, share prices are heading in only one direction; that's down. As a result, dividend yields are at sky-high levels. I believe that this will change sooner rather than later, and we are poised for substantial yield compression to more normalized levels. In other words, we are poised for significant share price appreciation.

It is important to note that not all retail REITs are suffering in terms of share price performance. For example, shopping center REITs, which own strip malls/community centers, like Brixmor Property Group (BRX) are doing quite well. In contract, Taubman Centers (TCO), the most productive mall REIT, as measured by sales PSF, is performing extremely poorly in terms of share price performance. July 2016 marked the peak for mall REITs. Since then, they have been on a downward spiral. Since then, TCO is down more than 60% (down almost 35% YTD). In contrast, BRX is down around 20% since July 2016 but up around 45% YTD.

So it is fair to say that 2019 was a terrible year for mall REITs, like TCO, and a great year for open-air shopping center REITs like BRX:

The divergence cannot get clearer. The market seems to like companies like BRX because they are grocery-anchored and serve the local community. The thesis is that these centers are internet-resistant. Fair enough and I am also long BRX, as indicated in my October article. Bears are predicting that large organized mall properties, like the ones TCO owns, are in threat of extinction. In other words, they are the real victims of the so-called "retail apocalypse". Is this true? Not really. Are we going through a messy transformation in the retail landscape? Absolutely. I believe the best article written about this topic is from R. Paul Drake entitled Retail Apocalypse Not, and I definitely recommend reading it. In fact, it's a must.

For those who do not follow the mall space closely and rely on mainstream media, things are not that bad as they seem. In fact, A-Mall REITs like TCO and Macerich (MAC) are producing solid results. I wrote an article entitled Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better which highlights that the mall sector is in much better shape, challenging the mainstream media headlines. For example:

Tenant sales PSF are at record-high levels. It is important to note "click and collect" is a fast online growth category that actually requires brick-and-mortar stores (but physical properties take little to zero credit when retailers report results for comparable sales).

Leasing spreads are positive and average rents are trending up.

Mall traffic is not falling off a cliff. In fact, the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index is hovering around multi-year highs and data from Google consistently shows strong traffic during weekends and holidays. Also, traffic in redeveloped projects is up significantly, as indicated by PREIT (PEI)

Occupancy rates are resilient, hovering around historical high levels, close to the 95% range.

Malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers. Never has the breadth of uses and categories been so great (now it's all about restaurants, fitness, entertainment, experiential, value, co-working, etc). Importantly, there is less and less focus on legacy retail, including apparel. Therefore, buying a share in a mall REIT today does not really reflect a one-to-one relationship with traditional retail (as was largely the case in the past), and this will become more and more evident over time.

TCO's dividend yield is now in excess of 9%. However, the dividend coverage remains solid, with a payout in the high 70% region based on Adjusted FFO. Note TCO has increased dividends 22 times in the past 24 years. The dividend has never been reduced, not even during the financial crisis.

Q3 2019 results were solid. Tenant sales PSF were up 11.2%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth (trailing 12-month tenant sales PSF at $868). Pro rata total portfolio NOI (excluding lease cancellation income) was up 0.7% for the quarter (and up 3.6% YTD). Average rent PSF was $56.03, up 2.3%, bringing YTD growth to 1.7% and ending occupancy in comparable centers was 93.4%, up 0.1% from Q3 2018.

TCO's focus is on premium "trophy" A-Malls. In fact, the US portfolio is the most productive relative to peers generating sales of $868 PSF, followed by MAC. Green Street Advisors placed TCO's mall portfolio between A+ and A quality, as depicted by the orange arrow in the chart below.

Source: Taubman July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 6 (data from Green Street Advisors)

Note that grades are based on merchandise mix, productivity, location, condition/appeal and other factors (i.e. not just sales PSF). There is no doubt that tenants like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) significantly inflate sales PSF. This has been a topic of discussion lately, and Adam Levine-Weinberg wrote a really good article about the impact of Tesla stores.

I am very bullish on TCO based on current depressed valuations. So what am I buying? TCO owns, manages and/or leases 26 regional and super-regional malls in the US, located in major markets, as well as Asia. Specifically:

20 owned properties in the US.

4 owned properties in Asia (through Taubman Asia), with one project under development (Starfield Anseong Anseong, South Korea).

2 managed/leased centers i.e. no ownership (Miami Worldcenter Miami and The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place).

As the US owned properties represent the largest portion of TCO's value, let's focus on a few case studies to demonstrate their appeal. Note there is little value going into detail about TCO's tenants in detail since in most centers you will find the likes of Apple, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), etc. In other words, you will find the most popular and sought-after brands in TCO's properties. Note all photos are sourced from Google unless otherwise stated.

Downtown/Central Locations

City Creek Center

City Creek Center is an urban, multi-level open air shopping and dining destination in downtown Salt Lake City. It is the most upscale retail destination in Utah.

Source: Google Maps

This location cannot get more downtown. If one is bearish on downtown properties, then there is not much more I can say. Personally, I like downtown and densely populated urban locations. These properties have significant embedded real estate value as well as alternative use potential.

Country Club Plaza (Missouri)

Country Club Plaza, a joint venture with MAC, is a one-of-a-kind, 15-block open air mixed-use destination. It is the dominant upscale shopping and dining destination in Kansas City, regarded as the Crown Jewel of the Midwest. Source: Google Maps

The property is a 10-minute drive to downtown Kansas City. Again, if one is bearish on city center real estate, then there is not much I can say.

Stamford Town Center (Connecticut)

Stamford Town Center is located in downtown Stamford (southern Fairfield County), located adjacent to I-95, Washington and Tresser Boulevard, with more than 230,000 cars passing the center daily. In addition, Stamford's Metro-North train station, the busiest in Connecticut, draws shoppers to the center.

Again, this location cannot get more central/downtown.

Tourism Hotspots

The Mall of San Juan (Puerto Rico)

The Mall of San Juan is the showcase fashion destination on the island of Puerto Rico and the surrounding Caribbean Islands, with a collection of unique-to-market and popular brands that appeal to both tourists and local customers. Source: Google Maps

The center is located 2.5 miles from the San Juan financial district (Hato Rey) and less than 2 miles from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. The airport accommodates between 8 to 10 million passengers annually.

Puerto Rico is a leading tourism destination in the Caribbean. There are 15 casinos, 4,000 restaurants and more than 120 hotels/13,500 hotel rooms. Puerto Rico has about 60,000 luxury vacation homes and around half of the homes are concentrated in the San Juan MSA. San Juan's tourist hubs, Old San Juan, Condado and Isla Verde, are all within 20 minutes of the property.

Over the past few years, it's no secret that Puerto Rico's economy has been struggling. Even though the island hasn't fully recovered from Hurricane Maria and is facing political upheaval, tourism demand is back to pre-Hurricane Maria levels. This should bode well for The Mall of San Juan, which heavily relies on tourism.

International Market Place (Hawaii - Oahu)

International Market Place is located in the heart of Waikiki and caters to both locals and travelers. It offers the most coveted upscale and contemporary retailers, nearly 50% of which are unique to Oahu.

Source: Google Maps

Once again, it cannot get really more downtown and half of the island's population is located within 10 miles of the center.

In 2018, 5.9 million tourists spent over $8.2bn on Oahu, a record-breaking 7% increase over the prior year. Korean, Japanese and Chinese tourists are the largest segment of international tourists to Oahu. Chinese visitors have the highest daily spending, which is 2.5 times that of an average tourist. Maybe a sustainable resolution of the US Chinese trade war will act as a nice boost.

Dolphin Mall (Miami)

Dolphin Mall is a top outlet destination. It is one of the highest performing value centers in the US, with more than 240 specialty stores and 200,000 SF of dining and entertainment.

The mall is located 5 miles west of Miami International Airport which surpassed 45M passengers in 2018 for the first time in history.

Tourists account for roughly 70% of Dolphin Mall's shopper base, and approximately 95% of tourists come from international origins (the majority from Latin America).

In closing, this article provided a brief overview of some of TCO's owned properties in the US. Note I prefer to use the word "property" rather than "mall". Centers like Dolphin Mall and The Mall of San Juan are indeed "malls", in the traditional sense, however, city center destinations, many with open-air and mixed-use components like Country Club Plaza are diverse, and the word "mall", especially with all the negative stigma it carries at the moment, is not really representative. Overall, TCO's US-owned properties are top performers and position IT well for the years ahead. I expect the market will eventually have its "wake up" moment and acknowledge TCO's high-end and urban assets, as it will do with other high-quality peers like MAC. I expect significant dividend yield compression ahead, with yields reverting to more normalized levels due to share price appreciation. Note TCO recently sold partial stakes in some Asian assets at an average cap rate of 4.1%, allowing it to deleverage in an accretive manner. Imagine the upside if US mall cap rates converge to historical averages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long the other names mentioned in this article, including MAC, BRX and PEI.