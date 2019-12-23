A New Bullish Trend In Lear Corporation Has Started

If we look at the long-term chart of Lear Corporation (LEA), we can see that the monthly MACD is closing in on a crossover. Furthermore, we have a nice divergence on the RSI indicator as well as a strong key monthly reversal this month. Shares now at well over $140 a share are trading well above both their 50 and 10 month moving averages.

In fact, the monthly histogram has actually been turning back towards the zero line since late last year. This basically means that the downward trend which shares have been undergoing since mid-2018 is beginning to dissipate.

The attractiveness of the technicals is being matched by Lear's present valuation. Its forward earnings multiple of 8.9 is well behind its 5-year average of 11.7. Furthermore, the company's book multiple of 2.0 as well as its sales multiple of 0.4 is well behind the company's 5-year averages of 2.7 and 0.5 respectively.

In this article, we want to discuss how one can incorporate both short-term trading techniques along with a long-term strategy in the same underlying. We are always open to any given strategy which can potentially enhance returns. So, from this perspective, let's discuss how one can both trade and invest in Lear at present.

If we look at the daily chart above, we can see that shares of Lear look like they have completed a double bottom reversal pattern. Shares rallied aggressively through resistance this month to complete the reversal pattern. Since then though, selling volume has come to the fore. Volume trends usually precede share-price action so we wouldn't be surprised if shares came right back down to test the $128 level. What should happen however (if we have labelled the pattern correctly) is that this level should now act as solid support for the share-price. In fact, if one looks more closely, one can see a potential breakaway gap which took place right after shares broke-out above that key $128 level.

Therefore, how do we use this information to our advantage in order to maximize returns? Well Warren Buffett's first rule of investing is the following.

Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Don't forget rule No. 1.

We totally get this mindset although it differs a lot to how traders think and strategize. A trader for example can use significant leverage through options or futures in an attempt to enhance returns. For example if price comes back down in Lear to test the $128 level, a short-term trader could buy call options for example in order to make the most profit out of the potential trade. Paul Tudor Jones (short-term trader) for example has said that he likes to put himself in positions where he risks $1 in order to potentially make $5. Jones uses both stop losses and “time” losses and is ruthless in getting out of the trade if the position goes against him.

One of the very best strategies (if one has the capital) to intertwine long-term investing and trading is the covered call strategy. Remember Buffett's golden rule? Well, this strategy automatically stacks the odds in your favor even more. This strategy means that the investor buys long stock (at least 100 shares) and sells an out of the money call option (every month if possible) against that stock. Long-term investors will bemoan the fact that covered calls significantly increase the risk that one may lose their shares over time. This may be so but the covered call investor/trader automatically increases the potential profit on the trade just by “agreeing” that the person on the opposite side of the trade (call buyer) has permission to call away the shares if the share-price moves up to a certain level (strike price) before the expiry date in that respective cycle.

We believe that the covered call strategy is the best cash-flow strategy investors can use in the stock-market. Lear with a multi-billion dollar market cap has liquid enough options to make this a successful strategy. The strategy works best when it is utilized on cheap stocks which are trending upward and have plenty of liquidity. Let's see if we get our retest of that key $128 level shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.