TPI Composites Remains An Overly Discounted Name In An Industry With The Wind At Its Back

Yet TPIC has grown and largely met 2019 guidance but has moved to be more conservative about growth in 2020 (this may be overly conservative now).

Our last update on TPI Composites can be viewed here and may be helpful in better understanding their story. The stock was at $17.76 at the time and we labeled it as "Overly Depressed".

In a nutshell, TPIC is a wind blade maker, supplying blades to a who's who list of turbine makers around the world. Their number 1 customer is Vestas who has been reporting new orders on an almost daily basis.

What's changed since that 2Q19 update above?

They reported 3Q19 Results and delayed their investor day. Forecasts for the U.S. and global wind markets have further improved. The PTC was extended by 1 year and they announced a February date for their investor day days later.

They reported solid 3Q19 results as noted here:

Brief notes on the quarterly numbers ...

Currency effects impacted sales by -1.6%,

Gross margin was consistent on a YoY basis,

EBITDA margin was 7.2%, up from 6.9% a year ago. While an improvement results were still impacted to a greater than desired degree by transition costs. They want to see this settle down and plan to charge their customers more for transitions.

G&A as a percent of sales was 2.8%, down nicely from 3.8% a year ago.

The EPS miss was prompted by a flip to paying income taxes vs prior tax benefits.

The quarter was free cash flow positive , with FCF of $42.9 mm. Full 2019 is expected to one of modest outspend.

Full 2019 is expected to one of modest outspend. Guidance for sales and EBITDA were unaltered in the wake of the 3Q report.

Their long term goal of reaching 18 GW of blade capacity remains on track. At an expected stabilized utilization rate of 80% this points to annual revenues of $2 B.

High customer demand to meet volumes in 3Q20, related to PTC (see below) prompted them to comment that 2020 EBITDA would fall short of plan given the high costs to make that work. This would seem to be less of an issue given the extension noted in the PTC section below.

In short, this was a solid quarter.

... And they delayed their investor day. The delay took the analyst community by surprise raising a number of questions on the 3Q conference call and causing some general head scratching. The shares fell > 25% in response (despite the 2019 reiteration and the EBITDA beat). This was the 3rd, large leg lower in the wake of an earnings report this year and 2020 was much more the issue than the 3Q numbers. The press release offered scant reasoning for the delay but there was one point on the conference call where TPI noted that the delay really related to their inability to forecast just the fourth quarter 2020 results and not that they were concerned by 2020 as a whole. In fact, they noted 2020 was looking good but that EBITDA would be impacted as they go the extra mile to meet surging demand. Our sense is that they didn't want to get ahead of themselves in front of the potential impacts of the PTC cliffwall (more on that next).

The U.S. Production Tax Credit was set to begin phasing out at the end of 2019. Projects needed to be on order in 2019 with construction completed by 2020 to receive the full benefit of PTC with the bulk of deliveries needing to be made by 3Q20. Until last week. Last week the U.S. moved to extend the deadline until the end of 2020. While the PTC extension likely will be beneficial for some wedge of incremental U.S. projects (a portion that might simply have been logistically constrained by the calendar) our sense, and others including wind industry associations and advocates feel that the tax credit is increasingly unnecessary. Onshore wind LCOE at best is the cheapest source of generation and at it's upper end is on par with the cheaper end of new gas turbines and only slight above solar PV (and well below coal). We do note that within days of the PTC extension (and this could be a coincidence but we suspect it helped nudge them), TPIC set their investor day for Feb 7, 2020.

U.S. Wind Market Growth Still Expected to Peak In 2020 But Long Term Growth Forecast Continues to Edge Higher And Global Growth Installations Are Forecast To Be Massive. Most view Wood Mackenzie as the axe on the wind market. In recent weeks WoodMac's estimates have risen for 2020 and 2021. In the five year period ended 2023 they see U.S. market wind additions of about 50 GW with global growth (ex US and China) expected to grow by nearly 70 GW per year through 2023. For scale we note:

This compares to ~95 GW of utility scale wind in place in the U.S. at the end of 2018.

The entire U.S. nuclear generation industry has current capacity of about 104 GW. While nuclear sites will operate at high utilization rates it is clear wind is growing rapidly and no longer from a small installed base as LCOE falls.

U.S. natural gas is still much larger, with YE18 nameplate capacity of 537 GW while coal has fallen to 264 GW and will continue to fall.

Nutshell: TPIC is modestly off the 2019 lows but still down sharply this year and has room for further recovery. Despite rising blade set deliveries and guidance that's largely been met TPIC has far under-performed other names in the wind market product chain and the industry proxy (see VWDRY - one of the biggest OEM, BWEN - a micro cap tower maker, and FAN (the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF)).

Given the strong balance sheet (just 0.3x net debt to EBITDA) and solid growth expectations as outlined in the cheat sheet below we see TPIC as continuing to be overdone to the downside with a near term recovery expected as we enter the new year and approach 4Q earnings and their investor day with the increasingly strong wind market. Their current discounted forward multiple and a strong environment for wind (their largest customer, Vestas, has been announcing multiple orders per week for months now - TPIC has 4 facilities dedicated to Vestas) should provide a price supportive backdrop, especially as some other names in the space (like Vestas) move towards multi year premium forward multiples and as the ways for investors to play "wind" in a pure play manner remain fairly limited. TPI Composites remains the only independent global provider of outsourced blades operating 14 facilities positioned around the world, servicing all of the major turbine OEMs in their key markets .

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPIC, VWDRY, BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.