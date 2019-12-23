Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 6, 2019

Our recommendation to sell OPP after its rights offering announcement was proven to be correct once again.

17 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 16 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday December 6th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 18 last week) and the average price return was +0.08% (down from +0.27 % last week). The leading gainers were Taxable Munis (+0.239), Asia Equity (+0.28%) and Convertibles (+0.27%), while Commodities (-0.25%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

16 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.03% (down from +0.32% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Sector Equity (+0.16%), Senior Loans (+0.16%) and Commodities (+0.12%). The losing sectors with the least NAV returns were Taxable Munis (-0.19%) and MLPs (-0.07%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+6.45%), Preferreds (+3.03%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.03%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.54%). The average sector discount is -3.44% (up from -3.55% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+0.57%), Commodities (-0.35%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.07% (up from -0.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Convertibles (+0.76) followed by U.S. Equity (+0.40). The lowest z-score was Commodities (-0.70), followed by Sector Equity (-0.08). The average z-score is +0.11 (down from +0.64 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (13.15%), Emerging Market Income (9.86%), Global Allocation (9.48%), Senior Loans (8.65%) and Limited Duration (8.60%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.96% (down from +6.99% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-Score Price change NAV change ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) -3.73% 0.16% -19.60% -2.4 0.90% 5.59% AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (AIO) -3.24% % -5.11% 0.0 -4.35% -1.07% BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) -1.54% 5.82% 1.85% -0.4 -0.94% 0.60% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) -1.40% % -5.04% -2.8 -1.00% 0.48% Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) -1.12% 9.50% -7.15% 0.2 -0.21% 1.00% Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc (AVK) -0.93% 9.24% -8.86% 1.6 -0.91% 0.12% BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy (BCX) -0.91% 8.09% -12.47% 0.6 -0.13% 0.92% Central Securities Corporation (CET) -0.89% 2.93% -14.62% 1.4 -1.20% -0.13% Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) -0.86% 9.43% -2.76% 1.4 0.13% 1.04% JHancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -0.74% 6.23% -1.09% 0.1 -0.25% 0.53%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.23% 8.59% 9.69% 2.2 4.82% 0.78% AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convert (ACV) 3.19% 8.03% 4.00% 1.5 3.18% 0.04% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 3.14% 7.54% 4.77% -0.8 2.58% -0.49% China Fund (CHN) 2.58% 0.81% -10.98% -0.5 2.05% -0.89% BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) 1.71% 5.56% -1.71% 0.7 1.17% -0.57% Boulder Growth & Income (BIF) 1.58% 3.51% -14.29% 3.2 2.02% 0.15% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) 1.40% 20.84% 2.74% 1.0 0.17% -1.18% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) 1.39% 11.65% -10.27% -0.1 1.20% -0.35% BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 1.32% 4.55% -2.62% 2.8 1.44% 0.07% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp (BUI) 1.19% 6.66% 1.92% -1.0 1.35% 0.19%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please this Morningstar post for December distribution announcements, and this post for year-end special distributions announcements.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents The Current State Of The CEF Market - Q4 2019 (Dec. 3), PCI And PDI: PIMCO Coverage Ratios And UNII Sink In October, But No Cause For Alarm (Dec. 6)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Most Of The Funds Increased Their Net Asset Values (Dec. 4), Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: Several Closed-End Funds Reached New Heights (Dec. 5), Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: 'Black Friday' Came For The Sector's Leading Benchmark (Dec. 5), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Performance For The Sector (Dec. 5)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents GDV: An Undercovered Steady Income Fund (Dec. 1), Bulldog Investors: 2019Q3 Updates To The CEF Activist's Portfolio (Dec. 1)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: The Insanity Of CEF Investors (Dec. 6)

Dividend Seeker presents RCS: Scary Price, But Agency MBS Holdings Are Attractive (Dec. 3), NMZ: The Muni Market Is Changing, Pressuring Future Yields (Dec. 4), PTY: Staying Cautious Going In To 2020 (Dec. 6)

Jussi Askola presents Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy REIT CEFs (Dec. 2)

Maks F. S. presents Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund: Still Over-Distributing, But Worth A Look (Dec. 1)

*Nick Ackerman presents THQ: Healthcare Gets A Boost, Play It With This 7%+ Distribution (Dec. 1), JRS: Widening Discount Presents A Buying Opportunity (Dec. 2), NRGX: PIMCO's Efforts For An Energy Fund (Dec. 5)

*Stanford Chemist presents Nuveen Real Asset Income And Growth Fund: +10.3% Distribution Boost For Our Portfolio Holding (Dec. 1), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 15, 2019 (Dec. 2), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report November 2019: Complacency Reigns (Dec. 4)

Steven Bavaria presents Eagle Point Credit Turns 5: Party On? Perhaps, But With Caution (Dec. 4)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: November 2019 (Dec. 6)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: A Short-Lived Pause In This Long Term Uptrend (Dec. 7)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The Never-Ending Rally (Dec. 8)

Lance Roberts presents 2020 - The Year Decennial And Presidential Cycles Collide (Dec. 8)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

The Invesco tender results are in! Beer Money Arb did an excellent summary of the results here, so please check out his analysis if you haven't done so already - his piece also contains a useful "how to guide" for tender offers for future reference (Tender Offers: How To Guide).

We own VTA in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio. The pro-ration factor was 29.90%, meaning that for every 100 submitted shares, ~30 would have accepted for tender at a price of $12.15, which is 98.5% of the closing NAV on December 6, 2019 ($12.33). Considering the $11.11 closing share price, this would have resulted in an instant gain of $1.04 per share on the tendered shares: nice! However, as we predicted the discount also widened post-tender, with each non-tendered shared falling by -$0.18 per share. On a 100 share basis, the $31.20 profit from the tendered shares would have been partially offset by -$12.60 capital loss on the non-tendered shares, for a total return of approximately +1.7% once all is said and done, which isn't too bad. So, as Beer noted in his piece above, it's not really a free lunch. But still, it's always nice to get a cash out close to NAV when we purchased the fund at a -10% discount, and if the discount widens after expiry, does it really matter if we were comfortable with holding the fund for the long term? (We are).

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund's (OPP) transferable 1-for-3 offering is expiring December 10. As we have expected, the offering period places negative pressure on the share price of the fund, which is why we have always recommended selling the moment that the offering is announced and then rebuying later after reassessing the situation (tax issues not considered).

Data by YCharts

How about for those who own the shares and rights, should they subscribe? As we had discussed previously for OPP's offering:

The subscription formula equal to 95% of the market price per share or 92.5% of NAV, whichever is higher. This sets a floor on the lowest possible subscription price, and should be viewed favorably as it limits the extent of dilution to approximately -1.9% assuming full subscription. This condition also means that if OPP trades below at -7.5% discount, one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the fund on the open market.

OPP last closed at a discount of -5.31%, so there is still some benefit from subscribing. Looking at the price history of the rights themselves (OPP.RT) also confirms another general strategy that we have found to be true: that if one does not intend to subscribe, to sell their rights as soon as possible on open market, assuming that it is a transferable offering. This is because, for some reason or another, the rights tend to drop in market value as the expiry date approaches.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Also, the battle between Saba and BlackRock continues with a second open letter sent from the activist to the board of trustees of MNE, BQH and BTZ. I especially like this line:

Unfortunately, when it comes to restoring the rights of shareholders that BlackRock has diminished, you have instead squandered shareholder monies through the appeal and litigation over the validity of Saba’s nominees. Defying BlackRock - the largest asset manager on earth - must be difficult for you. After all, despite your flourishing and busy careers, you have been paid a small fortune to sit on eighty-eight BlackRock fund boards simultaneously. Still, your fiduciary duty remains squarely to the shareholders of those funds and to implement the measures for which they have voted overwhelmingly.

Them fighting words! I do think that activist investors, despite allegations they may interested in pursuing short-term financial gain for themselves only, still play an important role in keeping funds honest. And as our own Beer Money Arb has noted, there's a chance to profit alongside Saba's activism as well with an investment vehicle such as CEFS: Become A Silent Partner In Saba’s Activist Campaigns With CEFS.

Finally, the Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (JHD) successfully liquidated on November 29, 2019, on schedule and on target. The fund to shareholders $9.9063 per share, higher than the original $9.86 NAV. The annualized total return on NAV for IPO shareholders was 5.02%, and the market price total return was 4.63%. Not too bad!

Here's the distribution history of JHD over the final few years. We do see that while the distributions over the final year were constant at $0.0325/share, the fund did skip its November distribution in order to better reach its target.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

