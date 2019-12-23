USD/CHF: Buy Swiss Francs

US investors that have realized gains in the stock markets may wish to preserve their profits by selling high-priced stocks and buying Swiss francs that can be invested in Switzerland. With the S&P over 3,200 and likely to reach 3,300 in the near future, there is always the risk of a downturn in an equity bubble while it is unlikely that the market will go much further beyond 3,300.

The Swiss Franc Is Stable

The Swiss franc is extremely stable and functions as a safe-haven currency. The Swiss franc and US dollar have traded in a fairly narrow band for the last few years. The relatively narrow trading band indicates that the SNB has been very careful to keep the USD/CHF exchange rate near par. The purchase by the SNB of over $90 billion of US stocks may be considered to be part and parcel of the policy of the SNB. Making sure that the Swiss franc does not appreciate unduly against the US dollar helps Swiss industry to keep prices low so that Swiss companies do not outsource manufacturing

US Government Deficits and Debt

It is widely known that the current US Administration is going to have a deficit of over $1 trillion and that the national debt is over $23 trillion. The US Government is not following a virtuous fiscal policy, and it is likely that the US dollar is going to suffer in Forex markets. Given that China and Russia are planning on introducing a gold-based crypto-currency, probably in 2020, one can assume that this development will have a negative effect on the value of the US dollar.

The Swiss Franc and the Euro

Given that Brexit is going to happen fairly soon even if the exact terms will take a bit longer to work out, one can expect that the euro is going to suffer somewhat as the United Kingdom will no longer be making contributions to Brussels. The German economy has also slowed down recently. The SNB may be expected to react to a weaker euro by buying euros with Swiss francs so as to keep the Swiss franc weaker than the euro. How this will play out with the US dollar will depend on how much the euro weakens against the US dollar. The SNB may continue purchasing US equities to maintain the almost par value with the greenback.

Currency Manipulation

President Trump has complained about currency manipulation, and the SNB has been manipulating the Swiss currency for years. Interest rates on Swiss government paper are extremely low because the SNB wants to avoid having the Swiss franc appreciate against other currencies. It may thus seem to be a contradiction to suggest that US investors should buy Swiss francs while the SNB regularly tries to intervene in markets and keep the price of Swiss francs low. Even so, it is still advantageous to have some Swiss francs in one's portfolio. The money can be invested in Swiss blue chip stocks like Nestle and Roche or in Swiss commercial real estate. In this way investors can hedge against US dollar depreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.