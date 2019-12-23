Royal Dutch Shell: Going Through Reality Checks

It may be time to take some profit off the table and raise cash for a possible accumulation on any weakness below $58.

The fourth quarter of 2019 is another challenging quarter for Shell with the upstream production estimated at $2,800K Boep/d (midpoint) compared to 3,563K Boep/d in 3Q'19.

Royal Dutch Shell announced a change in guidance for the 4Q'19 and non-cash impairments charges of about ~2 billion.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

Investment Thesis

The Hague, Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is incorporated in the United Kingdom. Shell is one of the largest oil and gas integrated (Upstream, downstream, Integrated gas, etc.) companies in the world.

Shell has been one of the preferred oil supermajors that I have recommended here on Seeking Alpha, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first "oil" stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio.

However, to profit with shell, it is crucial to adopt a tailored investment strategy that should combine a long-term position with a minimum one-third dedicated to short-term trading to take advantage of the volatility in this sector.

The last quarter saw a weakening of the prices of oil and gas compared to a year ago. The global liquid price of oil was $55.99 compared to $68.21 in 3Q'18. Same trend in natural gas price as we can see below:

Royal Dutch Shell was formed in 2005 from the re-organization of the Royal Dutch/Shell Group - a corporate entity that since 1907 had been headed by two parent companies:

NV Koninklijke Nederlandse Petroleum Maatschappij (Royal Dutch Petroleum Company Ltd.) of The Hague, Netherlands

Shell Transport and Trading Company, PLC, in London

While it is a fact that Shell is solid as a rock and offers excellent growth potential, I also recognize that the company has underperformed the market for years as well.

It is true, even if we look outside the typical oil and gas frame with newly-developed renewable energy as a growing segment.

It is an inescapable fact attached to any investment associated with energy in general, where stock growth seems confined to a virtual flat line pattern that mirrors the long-term trend of the oil prices.

For instance, if we look at the performance of RDS.B for the past five years compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and a few "big names" such as the Walt Disney (DIS), Walmart (WMT) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), we can see that the company has largely underperformed the market. The company value is now over 16% lower than in 2015, while dividend yield compounded would represent about 32%.

Data by YCharts

However, the company is one of my "seven oil majors" group.

The group includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) with the addition of ConocoPhillips (COP) which is not considered as an oil supermajor anymore since the company spun off Phillips 66 (PSX).

The whole group exhibits a similar profile with the same financial strength and pays a meaningful dividend. Please look at the graph below, indicating the Market Capitalization and the dividend yield for the seven companies mentioned above:

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is paying a high secure dividend yield of 6.36%. The company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades. The dividend for the American Depositary share RDS.B is paid 100% to the US investors, which is another bonus.

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares. Also, on December 16, 2019, Shell announced

Shell announced changes in Production guidance and non-cash impairments charges of between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019

On December 20, 2019, Shell announced an update to the fourth quarter of 2019 outlook given in the third quarter results announcement on October 31, 2019. Below are selected items and commentary/chart added.

1 - Integrated Gas

Production should be between 920K Boep/d and 970K Boep/d.

LNG liquefaction volumes should be between 8.8 M Tonnes and 9.4 M tonnes

2 - Upstream. A significant fall in oil equivalent production year over year and sequentially due to assets sale.

Production is anticipated well below 4Q'18 or between 2,775K Boep/d and 2,825K Boep/d (middle point 2,800K Boepd). Upstream production was 3,563 K Boep/d the third quarter.

Provision updates for decommissioning and restoration obligations will impact earnings negatively in the range of $100-200 million.

Deferred tax charges, which include the annual reassessment of deferred tax assets performed in the fourth quarter, are expected to hurt earnings in the range of $500-600 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

3- Downstream. Disappointing results expected for 4Q'19.

Refinery availability is estimated between 91% and 93% . Similar to the third quarter of 2019 (92%), and the continued weak macro environment will impact refining margins.

. Similar to the third quarter of 2019 (92%), and the continued weak macro environment will impact refining margins. Oil Products sales volumes should be between 6,500K bp/d and 7,000K bp/d. It was 6,731k Bp/d in Q3'19.

It was 6,731k Bp/d in Q3'19. Marketing margins are expected to be lower due to seasonal trends and weaker compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to crude price movements impacting retail margins

and weaker compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to crude price movements impacting retail margins Chemicals manufacturing plant availability is down between 83% and 85% (from 91% in 3Q'19).

Chemicals sales volumes should be between 3,400 KT and 3,600 KT. Chemicals production was 3,845 KT in Q3'19.

Chemicals production was 3,845 KT in Q3'19. Chemicals cracker and intermediate margins are expected to be materially lower than the third quarter of 2019 due to the continued weak macro environment. Outages and substantially lower asset utilization will impact total margins.

4 - Other (selected items)

Post-tax impairment charges should be in the range of $1.7-2.3 billion and will be applied to the fourth quarter of 2019.

and will be applied to the fourth quarter of 2019. Full-year 2019 cash capital expenditure should be around the lower end of the $24-29 billion range. So far, CapEx for the first three quarters of 2019 is $16.264 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

If we had any doubt about the fourth quarter of 2019 until now, then this announcement is eliminating any lingering doubts. In short, the fourth quarter will not be stellar and may push the market to sell the company stock.

Already, the third quarter of 2019 was a challenging one, which forced the Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden to inform shareholders about the uncertainty surrounding share buybacks and reduction in gearing.

The company has not discussed the free cash flow in this update.

The generic free cash flow is an essential component for shareholders because it is what remains to pay dividends and implement the shares buyback program that I have considered too high.

Shell concentrates on cash generation as a central component of business growth, forecasting free cash flow of $25-30 billion a year between 2019 and 2021 and around $35 billion by 2025.

The fourth-quarter free cash flow will not be high enough, and in my opinion, it will be below the $25-30 billion guided. However, divestitures may change that. My feeling is that it is time to take some profit off the table on any uptick and build a safe cash position to accumulate the stock again at the end of the first quarter 2020, assuming a bullish oil and gas prices, which is doubtful by possible.

Technical analysis (short term)

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation. In my opinion, you cannot use July as a reference after looking at the steep support breakout that occurred in August. There is a lack of continuity.

In my opinion, I see a descending (falling) channel pattern with line resistance at $60 and line support at $56.

A descending channel is considered as bearish because it forms from successive "lower lows." We may find intermediate support at $58.30, at which point it could be possible to accumulate.

However, technical analysis short term is a challenging exercise because of the extreme volatility of the oil prices. The descending channel pattern seems the best interpretation, assuming a neutral to bearish oil prices going forward, which I consider likely.

But, we cannot eliminate the bullish oil prices scenario, which is slightly less probable but still clearly possible.

In this case, we could eventually take the blue lines (see chart) as a variant. Line support could be around $56.80 and line resistance could be about $62 assuming an ascending channel pattern.

The trading strategy is to take some profit at resistance and buyback/accumulate at support. Hence, selling between $60 and $62 using one-third of your position makes sense and adding to your position between $58.30 and $56 would be what I will do.

What I describe above is only a "blueprint" and should be adapted daily, depending on the market sentiment and oil price volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade short term RDS.B