The Economy In 2020: Steady As She Goes

Although there is some concern about an excessive buildup of debt, the continued support of "credit inflation" will keep the financial circuit liquid and functioning.

The evolving economy, with big tech taking a larger role in the expansion, will contribute to slow, steady growth and few, if any, excesses in the various economic sectors.

The supply side of the economy will continue to remain the driving force in the economy and the stock market will end up the new year on the positive side.

The US economy will continue to grow in 2020 at a projected rate of 2.0 percent with inflation remaining below 2.0 percent, and with unemployment at remaining around 3.5 percent.

Let’s look forward to 2020. What is the US economy going to look like in the coming year?

Well, I must admit that, to me, the forecast put out by the Federal Reserve System seems to be the projection I am most comfortable with.

The Federal Reserve is looking for the US economy to grow by 2.0 percent in 2020, down from the 2.2 percent it was down for 2019.

But, the annual compound rate of growth for the ten and one-half years of the current period of economic expansion is just 2.2 percent.

Not outstanding, but steady.

And, this, I think is something to consider going forward.

The economic expansion of the past ten and one-half years has been different. Yes, I know the threat that comes along with the phrase that “things are different this time….” But, it seems as if “things are different this time.”

Looking around the economy, both right now, but in the near past, things seem to be more balanced now than in previous periods of expansion where the economy built up and created excesses here and there, excesses that could, over time, collapse.

This time around, it just seems as if there is an absence of excesses as the economy has continued to expand.

It may be the new technology, both in terms of technology and the way the new technology is applied.

For one, big tech has come to dominate the economy and the very nature of big tech is scalable expansion. Big tech grows, but it grows steadily with an almost constant stream of new intellectual capital to acquire. “Time pacing” has become the practice of the industry with new generations of products coming about every two to three years.

The manufacturing industries have major investments in physical capital built up to support a new stream of spending in the economy, but a generation of investment that needed to be physically replaced every five years or so. You would get a big build-up in investment spending, then it would smooth out for a while, and then it would collapse before a new round came into place. It seems as if current investment, especially investment in intellectual capital is much steadier and stable.

The treatment of labor is also different now. Hiring is done to support steadier streams of output, not wide cyclical swings in the economy, and, as a consequence, employment is treated differently. More and more, life-time training and education is a part of maintaining employment and the employers feel that this investment is worthwhile because employment is sustained over time and not just subject to swings in aggregate demand.

In such an environment, employers are more willing to commit to workers over time because they need a greater skill and because it is too expensive to hire and layoff and re-hire and layoff, etc., than to keep them employed over time. As a consequence, the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.5 percent.

Those potential workers who do not fit into this picture are not seeking jobs. They don’t have the skills and/or are older and so are not looking for jobs. That is why the labor force participation rate is as low as it is. And, this will probably only change as the older members of the labor force fade away.

Furthermore, the spread of information technology has changed the nature of business to the extent that more emphasis is given to “just in time” supply chains and much better inventory management. One does not see the cyclical build up in either labor or inventories that were experienced in the past.

And, there is one other aspect of the current environment I would like to mention. During the whole ten and one-half years of economic expansion, it seems as if the supply-side of the economy and been in charge.

The expansion was begun with former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke seeking to stimulate a “wealth effect” in the economy by creating a monetary policy that would result in the stock market rising. This wealth effect would, in term, stimulate consumer spending that would drive economic expansion. And, this is exactly what happened.

Previous recoveries have been stimulated by a monetary policy that was aimed at stimulating capital investment. This resulted in a surge in spending on physical capital goods that, at some time in the future, vanished and helped to create a following down-turn in the economy.

It is true that the investment in physical capital has been relatively slim this time around and this can help to explain the slow rate of growth of the economy during this time period, but the upside of the lack of an investment surge is the fact that investment has been sustained and the expansion has continued for as long as it has.

This emphasis on the supply-side has continued into the current administration and, as we see in an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal, by two economists that helped to produce the 2017 tax reform bill which the US Congress passed in December of that year. And, although that bill did not create as much acceleration in the economy as had been hoped for, the supply-side nature of the legislation continued to support the expansion of the economy.

In 2020, therefore, the economy can be expected to grow at the steady pace that has been accomplished earlier. Unemployment will continue to remain near current levels. Not a bad environment, overall for the upcoming year.

Given this picture, and assuming the Federal Reserve continues to provide steady support for the financial markets, the stock market should also maintain its strength and keep moving to the upside. A steady, modestly growing economy with inflation somewhere around 2.0 percent, and with very few excesses should provide a comfortable path for stockholders

Sure, there is a lot of debt outstanding. A good deal of this can, I believe, be attributed to the environment created by what I have called the “credit inflation” of the government. This environment of credit inflation has resulted in more and more resources flowing into the financial circuit of the economy and ends up just circulating within this circuit. The past ten years have shown that this flow can continue cycling and re-cycling within this circuit without disturbing what goes on in the “real” sectors of the economy. This, also, is a part of the current environment.

Of course, there could always be a market collapse here or there, in Europe, in China, in Brazil or Argentina or elsewhere. This is always a possibility and so one needs to keep watch.

Bottom line: US economy grows by 2.0 percent in 2020 and unemployment stays around 3.5 percent. The stock market ends 2020 on the side of positive growth and new historical highs. Those three things will not happen overnight, so we remain on the sidelines for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.