comScore: The Clock Is Ticking

A deal needs to get done, and relatively soon, and above $5 the risk/reward is starting to look less attractive.

However, comScore has been on the market in some form for a while — and there's a question as to how much upside is left.

Fundamentally, analytics provider comScore (SCOR) is a mess — and SCOR stock looks like a zero. Adjusted EBITDA over the past four quarters totals about $7 million. Interest expense alone is at a $30 million-plus annual run rate; even if some of that expense admittedly is non-cash, the headwind to even operating cash flow is obvious. A $40 million cost reduction effort might close some of the gap, but after a similarly-sized round of prior cuts, there's likely little else comScore can accomplish on the cost front.

Meanwhile, revenue is headed in the wrong direction, declining 5.4% YTD after just a 3.9% increase in 2018. Net debt sits at ~$155 million, much of it added through onerous terms that leave the company seemingly beholden to two hedge funds. Even pro forma for the cost cuts, comScore is roughly 6.5x leveraged on a net basis, a worrisome figure given the obvious challenges on the cash flow front. There's a near-term risk of breaching minimum cash covenants as well.

The qualitative situation doesn't look much better. The company just announced its sixth CEO in six years. It doesn't take long on Glassdoor to realize just how much frustration is held by rank-and-file employees. The company still seemingly hasn't recovered from an accounting scandal that led to charges from the SEC. By any reasonable analysis, this seems like a company that has an enormously high likelihood of heading into bankruptcy.

And for much of this year, the market seemed to be pricing that likelihood in. But a funny thing has happened on the way to zero:

source: finviz.com

SCOR stock now has risen 268% from its August lows. There's one core reason why: investors believe comScore can sell itself.

Despite the ugly fundamentals, that belief has some foundation. As I wrote this summer, pretty much everyone involved to this point is incentivized to get a deal done. That said, a deal is not guaranteed — and even if comScore manages to salvage some value, it's fair to wonder just how much.

The Case for comScore

Again, fundamentally, the idea of a sale seems close to ludicrous. Even a bear (and short interest still is nearly 9% of the float) might admit that comScore has some intriguing technology, and a potential opportunity in areas like cross-platform audience measurement. But that bear also might ask what value comScore's capabilities truly have, given that the company has burned a staggering $212 million in cash over the past 15 quarters.

One-time costs, notably those required in the wake of the accounting scandals, are a factor. But those aside, the company still is in the red, and the company is guiding only for breakeven operating cash flow by the end of this year. As a result of the cash burn so far, the company had to raise capital at a double-digit interest rate from Starboard Value. That debt also has a covenant requiring minimum cash of $40 million. A subsequent private placement with Susquehanna Capital was priced at $7.33 a share, but included warrants and a "true-up" provision. As one analyst put it, the financing "reflect[ed] the desperate state comScore is in".

But there are two key points that suggest comScore can find a way to salvage value. The first is that most everyone involved is incentivized for a sale. Starboard doesn't appear to be in the restructuring business, and already has amended its secured convertible notes to give comScore some breathing room. From a reputational perspective, that fund probably would be better off steering comScore to a sale rather than appearing to have taken advantage of a wounded company. (That fund, after all, has taken larger positions in much bigger companies like Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Macy's (M).)

Susquehanna would generate an attractive return at a premium to current levels. Bill Livek, the new CEO, owned over 1 million shares as of April 25. and stands to benefit nicely if the company is sold at (roughly) $7 or higher. Even customers, as AdAge wrote in March, are "rooting for comScore to get its act together". The industry wants a legitimate competitor to Nielsen (NLSN) and desperately needs a workable cross-platform solution in a media environment that becomes more fragmented by the month.

These incentives are a key reason why I argued this summer that comScore couldn't be written off as headed to zero. There's still an opportunity here for a buyer to find value by fixing the balance sheet and reassuring disaffected customers and traumatized employees who have seen multiple layoffs in recent years.

And this isn't a case where a buyer might simply wait for a restructuring in order to acquire comScore on the cheap. This is a company that desperately needs credibility. Time is of the essence. comScore, as detailed on the Q3 conference call, is making progress on cross-platform both technically and in terms of adoption. A restructuring well could interrupt that progress and put comScore in a position where it's too far behind.

Meanwhile, there are some signs that a deal could be on the way. CFO Greg Fink said on the call that the company had received "inbound interest" after the company announced a strategic alternatives review earlier this year. Starboard's amendment reduces the required minimum cash balance if an offer comes through, which should minimize buyer worries that Starboard could take control of the company between the time a deal is reached and that deal closes.

An 8-K filing on December 9th disclosed that comScore had elected not to force the conversion of warrants held by Susquehanna, which by my layman's reading would have been exercised at 85% of that day's volume-weighted average price. It also paid interest to Starboard in cash, instead of shares. Both moves suggest at the least that the company's cash balance — only $53.8 million at the end of Q3, not far above the $40 million required to avoid tripping covenants on the convertibles — is in good shape. They could also signal that comScore believes a deal is on the way, and doesn't want to dilute shareholders in the interim.

All told, it looks like the endgame here is a sale. But I'm not quite convinced that makes SCOR attractive back over $5.

The Risks

There are two obvious risks here. The first is that a deal doesn't gone. A sale certainly is logical at this point — but it's been logical since the accounting scandal broke. comScore announced in 2017 that was exploring strategic alternatives, and an investor could have made roughly the same argument then. A buyer could get comScore away from the scrutiny of the public markets. The accounting issues centered around barter transactions, so the impact on cash flow was likely to be minimal (that indeed turned out to be the case). And then as now, the industry was hoping for a positive resolution.

Why, exactly, is this time different? Certainly, comScore is cheaper. But undoubtedly quite a bit of damage has been done along the way to employee morale and the company's reputation.

There's also the thorny question of who the buyer actually will be. Nielsen seems unlikely. WPP (WPP) still owns ~18% of the company after a 2015 investment, but has had the ability to make an offer for years now. It's still possible a strategic buyer shows up, but a go-private seems more likely. And go-private buyers are generally focused on price.

The second risk is that comScore doesn't get much more than the current price, if that. Jim Roumell, in an excellent article on this site in August, pretty much bottom-ticked SCOR — but also saw private market valuation in the range of $6 per share. Valuation here admittedly is an imperfect science, but it's also worth noting that NLSN stock trades at an all-time low. And comScore's leverage in a negotiation at this point is close to zero, barring something close to a bidding war.

If either a deal doesn't get done, or (obviously) if SCOR can't get $5+ per share in a sale, investors lose out. Even pro forma for the recent round of cost cutting, SCOR trades at 11x EV/EBITDA coming off a quarter where revenue declined over 8% year-over-year. This round of cost-cutting (~10% of revenue) may have gone too far. The online desktop measurement business is in decline amid the shift to "programmatic" ad buying: the 10-Q attributed a 2.7% YTD decline in Ratings and Planning revenue (~70% of total revenue) to weakness in digital measurement. The movie analytics business (a bit over 10% of the business) potentially is headed for weakness despite a 1.7% top-line increase YTD.

To be fair, NLSN does trade at ~2.4x EV/revenue, against ~1.4x for SCOR. SCOR shares don't necessarily plummet back to this summer's lows if a deal doesn't get done. But there's still a likely (and this is speculation; again, valuing this stock is a difficult exercise) double-digit plunge if comScore announces that it's going it alone.

Above $5, it's a bit dicier to take on that risk if the upside might be similar. This increasingly looks like a bet only worth taking if an investor believes the odds of a sale are above 50% (and possibly materially so). Admittedly, the news of late suggests that's probably the case. But a sale is not guaranteed, nor is a price even above $6. It certainly looks like at least some of the easy money has been made, and that the pressure is on comScore to finally deliver some good news to its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.