Swap And Keep This 14.3% Yielder For Income: BDCL To LBDC

Introduction

On December 9, 2019, UBS Bank (UBS) announced eight exchange-traded notes ('ETN') that are affected by the Exchange Offer recently announced. These ETNs Include. This is an important announcement that will impact holders of CEFL (CEFL), BDCS (BDCS), AMU (AMU), DJCI (DJCI), MLPI (MLPI), MORL (MORL), UCI (UCI) and BDCL. If you hold any of these ETNs, you may want to read this report as it will have an impact on your investments. While this article is focused on BDCL, the main considerations of the offer discussed in the second half of the article apply to the rest as well.

About BDCL

When we last covered ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (BDCL), which yields 14.3%, we left with the message that this was a strong buy and should be favored over expensive sectors in the market today, such as Utilities.

We think the Fed pause will materialize soon enough as we see clarity on the trade front alongside stronger economic data. That should remove worries of both higher defaults and falling revenues (via lower interest rates) for BDCs. On the other hand, the interest rate cuts which have already been put into place will help BDCL going forward. Interest rates, specifically the 3-month LIBOR, are the major expense that is taken out of the BDCL dividend. That rate has been falling and will reduce expenses for the fund and improve returns as well. The sector looks like a contrarian bet for the next 12-24 months. We think it is time to go long while trimming some of our outperforming sectors like Utilities.

Since then BDCL has started to move up and has outpaced the utilities sector:

We bring you an update on the sector and its prospects going forward and also bring you up to speed on an interesting development for this specific Exchange Traded Note.

Sector update

The BDC sector continues to expand and make loans to smaller sized companies. BDCs have grown significantly as regulatory pressure limited banks' ability to lend to small and medium-sized companies. The banking exit from this sector has allowed multiple specialized companies to take their place. Today the sector is firmly in expansion mode thanks to last year's passage of the Small Business Credit Availability Act that increased the leverage limit to a ratio of 2:1 total debt to equity, from the previous 1:1. The legislation was a culmination of a long lobbying process and BDCs are now slowly moving towards increased leverage in their balance sheet.

While that may sound risky, BDCs are in general moving to the higher leverage ratio while decreasing the risk they take. For example, Pennant Park Investment Corporation (PNNT), which yields 10.9%, a BDC we have in our portfolio, has decided to move its business higher up the capital chain of the small companies that it lends money to. Previously lending was all across the capital structure, but it is now specifically targeting first lien loans. All new origins recently have been first-lien loans. Back in 2016, only 35% of its NAV was in first-lien secured loans and an additional 37% was in second-lien secured loans. Today, 84% (vs. 72% back then) is in some form of secured loans and first lien is now at 57%. So while leverage is being increased, the credit quality is being moved up as well.

While investors are definitely apprehensive about increased leverage, the current sector fundamentals are actually one of the best from another point of view. Currently senior loans and collateralized loan obligations or CLOs are pricing in some incredible distress.

At the same time actual defaults, remain stubbornly low and below long term averages of 2.9%.

This divergence between priced distress and actual defaults is a great environment for BDCs to expand in as they can make new loans at excellent terms and conditions. For us, the key reason to continue to love this is that the sector is pricing in a recession and is best poised to outperform when investors realize that the economy is not tripping down that path.

The UBS Proposal

While we were happy to sit back and let our thesis play out, we were called to frontlines to make an important decision, as UBS Group (UBS), one of the sponsors of these ETNs made an exchange proposal.

UBS AG announced today that it has commenced exchange offers (“Exchange Offers”) for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the “Series A ETNs”) for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the “Series BETNs”), as set forth in Table-1 below. The full schedule of exchange and exchange offer settlement dates is listed in Table-2 below. UBS AG is offering holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one-for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca.

Source: UBS proposal

BDCL was one of the ETNs impacted by this.

Source: UBS proposal

UBS is offering the holders the ability to voluntarily convert to ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company (LBDC). The two funds are economically identical and have the same maturity date. They do also track each other almost tick for tick.

There are two major differences between them though.

1- The first key difference between the Series A ETNs and the Series B ETNs is that UBS Group AG and UBS Switzerland AG are each co-obligors on all Series A ETNs, in this case, BDCL. On the other hand, UBS AG is the sole issuer and obligor on all Series B ETNs, in this case, LBDC. UBS Switzerland AG has no obligations with respect to the Series B ETNs.

While two companies backing the ETN may sound better than one, it is important to note that UBS Group AG is the parent and controlling entity of UBS Switzerland AG. With all ETNs there is always some risk that may come from the entity sponsoring the ETN. In this case, although two entities are backing BDCL, we still see this as one actual entity, UBS. As such the change does not impact our risk assessment of the ETN. UBS is doing this to simplify its structure as it has been taking several steps to simplify its balance sheet and to the extent that is done, it decreases overall sponsor risk.

2- The second key difference is the average volume that trades on a daily basis. BDCL trades close to 80,000 shares a day.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While LBDC is currently is about one-eighth of that.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But considering that all or most of BDCL should eventually move to LBDC, LBDC should eventually at least match the liquidity of the terminating BDCL. We have summed up our remaining thoughts on this in a question-answer format.

1) Should I tender the BDCL shares to be exchanged to LBDC?

The answer is yes. As we shall see below, UBS has given investors plenty of time to exchange these. But following the last exchange period, it will redeem all remaining shares at the NAV at that time.

UBS AG has a contractual right to redeem all Series A ETNs and, within a few months after the final expiration date of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to exercise its contractual call right for any non-tendered Series A ETNs that were subject to the Exchange Offers. Following the completion of such redemptions, no Series A ETNs are expected to remain outstanding.

Source: UBS proposal

UBS may also delist the A shares before it redeems them and investors are likely to have much lower liquidity in BDCL down the line. We see no advantage in sticking with BDCL.

2) What are the tax consequences?

Tendering shares are supposed to be a non-taxable event.

UBS has been advised by its tax counsel that holders that exchange their Series A ETNs for Series B ETNs should not recognize a gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of the exchange.

Source: UBS proposal

Investors should still confirm this with their tax advisors.

3) Can I just sell BDCL and buy LBDC?

In this era of no commissions, we are sure investors are considering this. Investors can do this and certainly if they are get a small positive spread doing this, they should. But as this offer sinks in, we think the odds of that happening will be slim. Also do note that if you hold BDCL in a taxable account, such an event will definitely be taxable, unlike the aforementioned exchange. Such a sale would also trigger the wash-sale rule. The IRS rule defines a wash sale as one that occurs when an individual sells or trades a security at a loss and, within 30 days before or after this sale, buys a “substantially identical” stock or security, or acquires a contract or option to do so. There is nothing more "substantially identical" than the Series A and Series B ETNs under discussion.

4) When should I tender?

UBS has generously allowed a long time frame with several exchange periods. Investors should use the first exchange period, which has already begun, to tender the shares in our opinion.

Source: UBS proposal

Please note that once you have tendered the shares you cannot sell them. Even if you tender the shares right at the end of the exchange period, there will be a small window from the end of the exchange period and the settlement date during which you will not be able to trade the shares you tendered. You are free to sell the LBDC shares that will be issued though.

Conclusion

BDCL and LBDC are essentially identical and we would not worry about the change in the official sponsorship. Investors should tender their shares and avoid being stuck with an illiquid (and likely to be de-listed) shares in BDCL. New investors looking for an entry into the sector should buy LBDC instead of BDCL.

