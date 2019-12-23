What is coming in 2020. Also a look at some of the 2020 new electric car models due to arrive.

H2 2019 has seen global electric car sales suffer their first bout of weakness after ~5 years of a strong sales boom. Most of the boom was led by China, and the recent slowdown is also led by China.

To get a feeling for what will happen in 2020, first I will look at the reasons for the H2 2019 electric car sales slowdown, and next what is coming in 2020. From this we can get a better idea of what to expect for electric car sales in 2020.

H2 2019 sales slowdown (empty orange rectangles done by me, also gray rectangle is an estimate for October 2019) based on available data

Source: EV-Volumes.com, with August & September 2019 updates done by author. October 2019 is an estimate

Reasons for the H2, 2019 electric car sales slowdown

1. China electric car sales slump in H2, 2019

This was driven by a combination of reduced subsidies (from June 25, 2019) and the China new car sales slump (probably mostly due to the US-China trade war). In tougher times consumers stop buying new cars. The China conventional car market has seen 16 months of negative growth, timing almost perfectly to when the trade war began.

2. Weak US electric car sales in H2, 2019

This was driven by a few factors. Tesla (TSLA) started overseas deliveries, which meant production was constrained for local buyers. In the US there are very few electric cars with good range for customers to choose from, and in most cases prices are expensive. Tesla Model 3 sales in 2019 have been almost triple their nearest competitor. This shows that there is demand for 100% electric vehicles with a good range and fair price. It should be noted that Model 3 is still not truly affordable to the masses, so unless prices come down then demand may wane at some point.

ICE manufacturers are still playing catch up so there are still very few genuine electric cars (decent range and price) on offer, outside of China.

Tesla Model 3 global sales are almost triple the nearest competitor

Source: EYsales.blogspot.com

Tesla Model 3

Note: Tesla Model 3 will start China production in January 2020 from the new Shanghai factory.

What is coming in 2020

1. China ZEV targets will increase, with higher emission standards also being implemented. China is also expected to release their long term electric car sales targets.

China's Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] credit system was announced on September 28, 2017, and has now begun in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. It is currently under consideration to be increased (14% in 2021, 16% in 2022 and 18% in 2023).

As to when China will ban ICE vehicles a report says proposed targets could be (subject to change): 20% e-cars by 2025, 40% by 2030: 60% by 2035 and China may announce this by end 2019.

2. Europe increased emission standards begin January 1, 2020.

Note: The above two points mean ICE manufacturers will be motivated to sell lower emission vehicles, especially battery electric vehicles [BEVs], most notably in Europe and China.

New electric car models in Europe to surge

Source: LinkedIn

3. A large number of new electric cars with range beyond 175-200 miles will hit the market. No more compliance cars from ICE manufacturers with ranges below 100 miles.

This is perhaps the single largest factor to boost 2020 sales. ICE car manufacturers finally are now motivated to sell proper electric cars or face huge fines if they fail emission standards.

New 2020 electric car models Porsche Taycan (late 2019-->), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) ID.3 (early 2020), 2020 Kia (OTC:KIMTF) Soul EV, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) Polestar 2, Daimler Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) EQC 400, Audi e-tron (SUV, Sportsback), Volvo XC40 EV, Ford (F) Mustang Mach E (late 2020), Toyota's (NYSE:TM) 2020 Lexus UX 300e, BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) 2020 Mini Cooper electric, Tesla Model Y (late 2020/early 2021), 2020 Renault [FR:RNO](OTC:RNSDF) City K-ZE, Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF) E City car, and the Rivian R1T pickup truck (late 2020), and many others in China including 6 new models from both BYD Co and BAIC.

The above list is not all the new electric cars coming in 2020, as there are many more coming, especially in China. The point is that there are at least 20 new electric car models coming in 2020, and most will have ranges over 175 miles. And the surge is coming from the conventional ICE manufacturers, not just the incumbent EV leaders.

Some of the more than 20 new electric car models coming in 2020

The Volkswagen ID.3 - Set to produce 100,000pa in 2020 and 330,000 cars a year by the end of 2021

Source: cleantechnica.com

2020 Kia Soul

Source: NetCarsNow

2020 Audi e-tron sportsback

Source: SlashGear

2020 Polestar 2

Source: GreenCarReports

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

Source: GreenCarReports

Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV due out late 2020 from US$44,000

Source: ABCnews

2020 Lexus UX 300e - On sale in China in 2020 and elsewhere starting from 2021

Source: Motor1.com

2020 Mini Cooper electric - US$30,750

Source: CNET

Late 2020 and 2021 Tesla Model Y

Tesla state: "Model Y production is expected to begin in late 2020 for North America, and in early 2021 for Europe and China."

Tesla model Y due out late 2020 and 2021

Source: Tesla

The 2020 Renault City K-ZE all electric crossover minicar launches in China at just ~USD 9,389 (66,800 yuan) after subsidies. Add ~USD5-6,000 for the battery

Source: electrek.com

BYD Co launched 6 new electric cars in early 2019 for 2020 and beyond

BYD's 6 new electrified “dynasty series” cars are the Qin Pro PHEV Super Edition, a new Song MAX PHEV, a new Generation Tang 6-seater PHEV, a new Yuan EV535, Qin Pro EV Super Edition, New Generation Tang EV.

Source: The Driven

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958)

In mid 2019 CleanTechnica reported: "BAIC subsidiary BJEV developing 6 new electric vehicles on 3 new platforms by 2021."

BAIC EU7

Source: cleantechnica.com

The Rivian pickup truck

Source: AutoNews

Note: In 2021 we can expect to see 3 more pickup trucks hit the market from GM (GM), Ford (F), and Tesla.

EV sales should be surging by 2022 when electric cars are price competitive to ICE cars

Source: Mining.com

Further reading

Conclusion

H2 2019 has so far seen disappointing electric car sales led by a slowdown in China, and to a lesser degree USA. Europe sales have continued to be very strong. A combination of events has caused this - China subsidy cuts, China and US slowdown due to the trade war, and ICE manufacturers still playing catch up - so there are still very few genuine electric cars (decent range and price) on offer. Model 3 sales booming has given a glimpse of what the public want, that is, a quality and affordable electric car.

2020 will see tighter emission standards, at least in Europe and China. We will also finally see the serious arrival of competition from the ICE manufacturers, with at least 20 good electric car models coming in 2020. Almost all manufacturers will have a proper range quality electric car on the market in 2020. Dealerships will also be forced to comply as OEM's face massive fines for non-compliance of emission standards. 2021 will see even greater improvement and competition leading to lower prices. 2022 will see an avalanche of electric car sales. Charging networks and service centers will grow exponentially.

The verdict for 2020 is expect a strong rebound in electric car sales, especially in China, with Europe continuing to be strong. In many ways 2020 will indeed be the breakthrough year with so many great new electric cars hitting the market. With all those exciting and great new electric cars it is hard to see how sales will fall in 2020.

The only real risk I see for a slower 2020 in electric car sales comes from a severe global slowdown or recession, which given the trade war, is very hard to forecast.

As usual all comments are welcome.

