CarGurus: Steady As It Goes

If you've ever gone shopping for a used car online, you've probably heard of CarGurus (CARG). CarGurus is the leading online marketplace for used cars in the U.S., and a ubiquitous research tool for those looking to buy or sell used cars. Car dealers across the United States gripe about CarGurus the same way that hotel operators gripe about Expedia (EXPE) and Priceline (PCLN) - they hate the high fees that CarGurus charges, but without the exposure that CarGurus offers, these used-car dealerships would be dead in the water.

The CarGurus brand has a wide moat around it that has continued to deliver strong fundamental performance through 2019 - though strangely, strong stock performance has not followed suit. Though the S&P 500 is up more than 20% year-to-date, CarGurus has barely eked out 10% gains - and in fact, most of those gains were won after exploding from a low year-end finish; since February, shares of CarGurus have actually lost about 10%.

Data by YCharts

In the search for high-quality, reasonably-valued tech businesses to invest in for 2020, investors have plenty of reasons to choose CarGurus. Least of these is CarGurus' dominant position in its space, claiming 2.7x the number of total monthly visits as its next-largest competitor:

Figure 1. CarGurus market share

Source: CarGurus Q3 earnings deck

CarGurus has been able to transform this leading market share into an incredibly sticky stream of subscription fees from its paying dealerships, which generates revenue at an enviable >90% gross margin - almost pure profit. I've laid out the bullish thesis for CarGurus in a prior article, and will now update on CarGurus' latest strong results which only further cement the bullish argument for this name.

A quick valuation update - at current share prices near $37, CarGurus trades at a market cap of $4.10 billion. After netting off the $164.3 million of cash on the company's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $3.94 billion.

For FY20, Wall Street analysts have pegged a consensus revenue target of $707.6 million, representing +21% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). Considering CarGurus just came off a quarter of 26% y/y growth and with no signs of slowdown on the international front, this target seems reasonable - if not surpassable by a point or two. In any case, against this revenue target, CarGurus trades at a modest 5.6x EV/FY20 revenue multiple.

Owing to CarGurus' sky-high gross margins, operating profit growth, and solid international expansion opportunity, I continue to believe in a December 2020 price target of $49 for CarGurus, representing a reasonable 7.5x EV/FY20 revenues and 34% upside from current levels. Use any near-term dips in this stock to load up on shares.

Q3 update: steady as it goes

Another element of CarGurus that I like is that the company's results tend to be incredibly consistent. Contrast that to the rest of the tech industry, where across various sub-sectors we've seen even the most reliable of names give harrying growth warnings. For example, on the software side, we've seen Workday (WDAY) warn of saturation in its core HCM product; on the internet side, Twitter (TWTR) sent the market into a frenzy when it noted technical issues with its billing product and unfavorable advertising seasonality.

CarGurus, on the other hand, has been an emblem of consistency. See the company's latest Q3 results below:

Figure 2. CarGurus 3Q19 results Source: CarGurus 3Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 26% y/y to $150.5 million, besting Wall Street's expectations for $148.0 million (+24% y/y) by a respectable two-point margin. The U.S., as usual, continued to bear the load of the revenue mix - up 24% y/y to $141.6 million, or more than 90% of the total. What's continually impressive is the fact that CarGurus has driven growth not only by adding new dealerships, but by expanding engagement within the existing dealership base. Average annual revenue per subscribing dealership (AARSD), a closely-watched metric for CarGurus, rose 21% y/y in the U.S.

CarGurus has driven that growth by focusing on generating high-quality leads, which this quarter highly surpassed overall traffic growth. Year-over-year, CarGurus delivered 13% growth in leads to its paying dealerships, compared to just 3% y/y traffic growth:

Figure 3. CarGurus lead growth Source: CarGurus Q3 earnings deck

The company has noted that despite its leading market share, the opportunity for CarGurus to increase its leads is vast - while at the same time, its cost of lead acquisition is trending down. Per CEO Langley Stewart's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

While we have the largest audience already, we also have a large opportunity to gain unique visitor share since we have roughly 40% share of total deduplicated visitors to all major U.S. auto listing sites as measured by Comscore. We are still quite early in our brand investment initiatives, but the last two years of investments are bearing fruit. As I mentioned, year-to-date leads from direct app and owned channels are up 20% year-over-year, helping us create an even more robust traffic mix and enabling greater efficiency in our traffic acquisition efforts. In fact, our year-to-date cost to acquire a U.S. lead is lower in 2019 than it was through the first three quarters of 2018."

It's on the international side, however, where we continue to see the most opportunity for CarGurus - where the company hopes to take its U.S. dominance and penetrate Europe, where no comparable service is existing. Having just launched Spain and Italy last year (joining the three existing international markets in Canada, the UK, and Germany), CarGurus grew international website visits this quarter by an astonishing 151% y/y. International revenues, at just $8.8 million, is still small - but is up 98% y/y. As CarGurus expands its brand presence and adds more European dealers, the company's international arm can grow to be just as lucrative as the U.S.

All this overseas investment, however, has done little to dull CarGurus' enviable profits. In a market environment that has demanded more out of tech companies' bottom lines, CarGurus isn't just a growth story - but a margin expansion story as well. In Q3, the company grew pro forma operating margins by two points to 12%. Bear in mind that most of CarGurus' competitors at its mid-cap revenue scale - whether you consider those in either the software or internet sectors, where CarGurus is more or less straddled in the middle - are still generating operating losses.

Figure 4. CarGurus operating margin trends Source: CarGurus Q3 earnings deck

The company has also generated tremendous cash flow growth, another point of comfort in investing in this stock while the market is at all-time highs. CarGurus' FCF grew by more than 2x this quarter to $21.1 million:

Figure 5. CarGurus FCF Source: CarGurus Q3 earnings deck

With a clean debt-free balance sheet and consistent free cash flow generation, CarGurus has plenty of financial flexibility to invest in growth. CarGurus' acquisition of PistonHeads, which completed earlier this year, is what allowed the company to accelerate its growth in Europe, and more of these tuck-in acquisitions can help CarGurus to build the market dominance overseas that it has in the U.S.

Key takeaways

CarGurus is an incredibly tactful investment choice for 2020. It's a marketplace company that has the leading following of U.S. used car buyers, one that it hopes to translate into dominance of the European car market. At the same time, its revenues aren't dependent on consumer tastes or web traffic - it collects a steady stream of subscription revenues from its paying dealers, who have no choice but to pay CarGurs hefty fees for the exposure that its website provides - nearly 3x as many visits as its next-largest competitor. CarGurus has taken advantage of this steady revenue stream at >90% gross margins to deliver strong operating margin and cash flow growth, helping to support a rally for this stock in a profit-conscious market in 2020. Stay long here and wait for the breakout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.