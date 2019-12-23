Paychex: In Need Of A Catalyst

Paychex (PAYX) has had a strong run over the last few years, but upside catalysts look to be exhausted at this point. In the near term, at least, PAYX will be entering an investment cycle as it seeks to drive future revenue growth. Yet, at ~26x forward P/E, I think the market has largely discounted the upside potential, with little consideration for potential risks related to weaker data. As I see it, there are limited upside catalysts from here while the current EPS outlook is subject to downside revisions, and may not fully support PAYX's valuation.

2Q20 Puts and Takes

There was little to fault from the headline numbers, as Paychex posted a total revenue of $991 million, up 15.3% YoY (~6% organic) relative to last year. Key revenue drivers include PEO and Insurance Services, which grew 57.3% YoY (~10% organic), mainly due to contribution from Oasis and increases in clients and client worksite employees across the PEO business. The Management Solutions segment grew 6.0% YoY due to increases in the client base across services, growth in revenue per client, and growth in retirement asset fee revenue.

Sources: 2Q20 Results Presentation

Outside of service revenue, interest in Client Funds also contributed strongly, rising 8.7% YoY on higher average investment balances.

Operating margins were slightly down at 34.5% (-130 basis points from last year), as total expenses rose 17.6% YoY, primarily due to contribution from Oasis, investments, and a mix shift toward PEO. Nonetheless, 2Q20 adjusted EPS topped consensus estimates at $0.70, up 8.1% YoY.

Sources: 2Q20 Results Presentation

Given the low capex commitments and operating cash flow growth to $546.6 million, the YTD free cash flow remained strong at ~$501 million, up 15% YoY. The company did not initiate a stock repurchase the quarter, instead, deploying ~$222 million for its quarterly dividend of $0.62/share. The balance sheet remains strong - PAYX ended 2Q20 with ~$645 million in cash and corporate investments and ~$847 million in debt.

Sources: 2Q20 Results Presentation

Management Solutions Strength

Much of the quarterly strength within Management Solutions (which includes the legacy payroll and Human Capital Management businesses) looks well-positioned for the selling season. Pricing leverage still looks strong, despite competitive pressures, as the suite of value-added solutions (e.g., retirement services and HR outsourcing) continues to gain traction. In addition, PAYX is also continuing to reap the benefits of improved operational efficiencies from the use of self-service tools and robotic process automation (RPA) efforts.

I believe the up-selling of ancillary services like retirement is driving the strength in Management Solutions, as the company has made some clear improvements in onboarding earlier in the year citing mobile compatibility as a driver. The strong start has resulted in a raised outlook for the full year to 5- 5.5% (from 5%), which makes sense given the strong client sales momentum seen this quarter. While I think the upper end of the guidance range is achievable, I think the YoY growth will slow to ~4% in FY21 and FY22 as we lap the positive impact of the value-added suite this fiscal year.

Source: Company Filings, Author Projections

Another key point worth highlighting, in my view, was the strength in the mid-market, which drove robust sales growth across client segments; new deals featuring clients of 50-150 employees have been shifting the mix, given PAYX's avg client base consists of ~15-16 employees. From the 2Q20 transcript:

“But I mean it's much -- it's – I would say look, somewhere between probably 50 to 150, give you a wide range, but the average is somewhere under 100 kind of thing on a client ID perspective. So it's much larger than that 15 or 16. That's what pulls that up.”

If the momentum in mid-market does continue to play out, I think we could see top-line growth strengthen into FY21. With midmarket currently ~25% of payroll revenue, a further mix shift will likely prove beneficial; management will only be disclosing further details on the impact of the stronger mid-market contribution in Q3.

Oasis integration weighs on PEO/Insurance growth

The PEO and Insurance Services segment grew a somewhat disappoinitng ~10% YoY on an organic basis as disruptions in the Oasis acquisition integration weighed on growth. There is room to improve though, and the combined PEO business could see growth closer to ~10% (vs. the 'teens' growth in legacy PEO) once the one-off integration hiccups are cleared.

Meanwhile, insurance continues to be weighed down by the weakness in workers' comp premium on lower client activity and lower state insurance fund rates. Though management is guiding toward the trend easing over the next quarters, I am concerned that the combined effect of weaker Oasis and insurance growth would see the PEO/Insurance segment decelerating to a high single digits growth rate longer-term - the PEO & Insurance revenue growth outlook has already been trimmed to 25-30% (from 30%) for FY20.

Sources: 2Q20 Results Presentation

The concern here is that management might have simply pushed for too fast a start to selling at-risk insurance than would have been allowed by the acquired sales team. Over the longer-term, Paychex should be able to adjust, but much of the company’s bullishness on the PEO sector may have to be tempered.

Growth outlook likely to disappoint

Interestingly, the 10-11% total revenue growth guidance for FY2020 remained unchanged despite the lowered segment growth targets in PEO & Insurance and interest on funds. Following the brief exchange below on the call, however, it appears revenue growth is set to fall toward the lower end of the 10-11% range.

“The 2 different adjustments you made there and sort of map out those pieces of your segment guidance. Sort of getting to a 9% to 11% range, at the bottom and top end of those pieces added together, is that generally how we should be thinking about it? It sort of seems like at the midpoint, you'd be at the low end of your prior 10% to 11% guidance, that's not changed. Yes. I don't think you're far off, Steven. I think that that's fair.”

It is also worth noting that PAYX is investing heavily in its sales and marketing capabilities to drive further growth and efficiency going forward. Ongoing investments, along with the Oasis integration, have weighed on operating margins - FY20 operating margins are set to hit the mid-30s (vs. the high-30s margin reached in 2018). Though management is guiding toward a return to margin expansion in FY21, this may be on the optimistic side as the investment cycle looks likely to continue, particularly if integration difficulties remain.

Sources: 2Q20 Results Presentation

Limited Upside From Here

PAYX currently trades on a ~26x forward earnings multiple, and I see little potential for multiple expansion accounting for the current investment cycle and the slowing growth outlook. With FY21 EPS of $3.31, this would imply an $86.06 target price – more or less in line with current levels.

I am unwilling, however, to price PAYX on earnings further into the future despite its strong track record as an earnings compounder on two counts – the lack of visibility into earnings power post-investment cycle and potential macro headwinds. As PAYX is levered to overall economic growth prospects, its earnings outlook would be significantly hampered by the latter. Given the lack of an upside catalyst, the risk/reward does not strike me as appealing at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.