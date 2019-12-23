Recent Trade: Sold Disney, Bought Comcast

To be perfectly honest, I never thought I'd pen a piece with this title. But alas, funny things happen in the market and here we are.

The title speaks for itself. A couple of days ago, I sold some of my Disney (DIS) shares. I want to be clear, I did not sell all of them. On the contrary, I sold a small minority of them.

Coming into the week, Disney was my second largest holding, with a nearly 7% portfolio weighting. I accumulated a bunch of shares in recent years when the stock was trading in the $80-$100 range because I felt that the cord cutting fears were being overly expressed and the stock was a bargain. These were shares that I expected to hold for decades when I purchased them.

I love how Disney's operations look at the moment. Just about every single one of the company's segments posting growth. The company is setting records at the box office. It's making waves in the headlines with massive streaming sub growth. And, frankly put, when it comes to iconic American brands, it doesn't get much better.

I've obviously been pleased with the strong upward move that Disney has experienced throughout much of 2019 now that the company's streaming plans are clear. However, I think it's important to never fall in love with a company (no matter how nostalgic its IP makes you feel). Several things have happened in recent weeks that inspired me to lower my exposure to Disney and although it wasn't easy, I'm certainly glad that I made the trade that I did.

I trimmed my exposure from roughly 7% to roughly 6%, and used the proceeds to increase my position in rival Comcast (CMCSA). I sold the Disney shares at $148.01, locking in a profit of 57.8% on those shares. I bought Comcast with the proceeds at $43.42. This move bumped my CMCSA exposure up to roughly 2.5%. At the time of the trade, Comcast became my 11th largest holding.

A Frozen Dividend and a fast growing Dividend

First and foremost, I was very disappointed when the company recently froze its dividend. I knew this was a possibility after the Fox acquisition and the entry into the streaming wars, but I still expected to see a low to mid single digit raise. Instead, Disney management chose to focus its cash flows elsewhere. As a manager of a dividend growth portfolio, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to hold such an overweight position of a company that is not helping me meet my primary goals, does it?

I realize that this freeze could be very temporary. Disney could begin raising its payment next year, turning this issue into a seemingly insignificant moment in time. Actually, over the long term, I suspect that this freeze will be. This is why Disney remains my second largest holding, even after the sale. It's why I'm still carrying a 6% weighting (which is massive, considering that a ~2% weighting is considered to be "full" in my portfolio).

But, the fact is, Disney's dividend is currently frozen and I don't know when dividend growth will start back up. I wholeheartedly expect for Disney's dividend to grow again. Long term, in a couple of decades, expect the income that Disney generates for me to be much greater than the income that it generates for me now. But, if it does take a few years for the streaming profits to begin to really flow in, inspiring management to begin to raise the dividend again, I will have lost out on a significant compounding opportunity. The dividend growth strategy is all about regular and reliable compounding of passive income. Stagnation is the enemy of success when it comes to this strategy. And, being that Disney's yield is so low in the present, re-investment wasn't going to be the major compounding machine. When I invest in low yielding companies, I'm counting on double digit annual dividend growth. Without this, it will be difficult for these holdings to help me achieve my long-term goals.

I know that Disney isn't a dividend aristocrat. In the past, I've acknowledged that the economically sensitive nature of its business has caused management to freeze the dividend. But, I honestly thought that the company had done such a good job of diversifying its revenue stream and cash flow generators that management would be able to sustainably increase the dividend, moving forward, throughout a wide variety of economic environments.

But, as it turns out, I was wrong. I didn't take a recession to likely end Disney's dividend increase streak, but instead, the streaming wars. Disney spent a lot of money acquiring the Fox assets. Management has invested heavily in its streaming infrastructure and will continue to do so. Furthermore, to keep up with the Joneses in the streaming space, Disney will have to invest heavily in original content in the coming years.

The company has added significant debt to the balance sheet during this investment process and it appears as though management would like to use as much of its cash flows as it can to repair the balance sheet and invest in the company, rather than reward shareholders. I understand this. Honestly, I don't really even question the decision. Who am I to question anything that Bob Iger does, at this point? I continue to believe that he's one of the best CEOs in the world and the best leader in the media/entertainment space. The investments that Disney has made recently have been a major boon for its share price. For this, I am certainly grateful.

But, whether or not I understand the decision, the fact still remains, my primary goal is to generate a reliably increasing income stream and with the semi-annual dividend stuck in the mud, I decided I was probably in my best interest to re-allocate some of my Disney exposure to a name that would likely continue to raise its dividend.

That's where Comcast comes into play. Instead of dedicating a bunch of word count to CMCSA here, I'll simply refer you to the focus ticker piece I published highlighting CMCSA's attractive valuation in early December (here's the link).

In short, I'll say that Comcast has been one of the best dividend growth stories of the last decade. The company has a 12-year dividend growth streak. CMCSA's 10-year dividend growth rate is 22.7%. The company's 5-year dividend growth rate is 14.2%. CMCSA's most recent dividend increase was announced in January, at 10.5%.

This trend is slowing, because CMCSA too has struggled with the cord cutting phenomenon. Recently, CMCSA has major hefty acquisitions as well, to bolster its content distribution and IP. However, unlike Disney, the company's earnings continue to grow at a fast clip (I'll talk about this a bit more in a moment in the valuation segment) and I think that this will enable management to provide investors with a high single digit/low double digit dividend increase in a month or so when it declares its April dividend.

And, not only do I expect to see CMCSA provide better dividend growth than Disney in the short term, but CMCSA also has a significantly higher present yield. Disney shares had a 1.19% yield when I sold them. The Comcast shares that I replaced them with had a 1.93% yield. Being that this was an even cash swap, the trade resulted in a nice, organic dividend boost for my portfolio, resulting in a win-win, in my opinion, as far as passive income goes.

Valuation

It's rare to kill so many birds with one stone, but not only did this trade offer a win-win in the dividend department, but it was also a major victory in the valuation department as well.

I mentioned Disney's massive run-up throughout 2019 in the introduction. When I sold, share were up nearly 35%, year-to-date. However, this rally came during a year when DIS's earnings are likely to be down roughly 20%. DIS's EPS isn't expected to grow in 2020 either. This means that on a ttm basis, and to a greater extent, on a forward basis, Disney's multiple has expanded to a very lofty figure.

On a ttm basis, DIS shares are trading for 25.6x. On a forward basis, they're trading for 26.9x. Both of these figures are well above Disney's 20-year and 10-year historical average P/E ratios of 19.7x and 17.8x, respectively.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To me, I think it's hard to argue that Disney shares are anything but expensive right now. The market is pricing in growth that is likely 3-4 years in the future right now and that's simply not something that I'm typically willing to do when we're talking about mature companies. I understand that the market is excited about Disney+ and I think that Disney should be trading at a premium to its peers when you factor in the potential of its streaming platform into a blended multiple. However, I think that anything over a ~22x forward looking multiple right now is a bit irrational relative to the company's short to medium-term growth prospects.

High valuations tend to result in muted returns moving forward. I don't think that Disney offers much in the way of margin of safety at this point in time and this played a role in my decision making, alongside the dividend freeze, when it came to selling some shares.

While Disney trades at a stark premium to its historical averages, Comcast appears to be cheap. CMCSA shares are trading for just 14x earnings, making them appear to be quite cheap to their 20-year and 10-year averages of 24.5x and 17.75x, on a relative basis.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Like Disney, Comcast's year-to-date performance has been great. Shares have risen 27.7% throughout 2019. However, the major difference between these two companies right now is the EPS growth. Comcast is expected to post full year 2019 EPS growth of roughly 22% (compared to Disney's -19% estimate). And, in 2020 and 2021, CMCSA's bottom-line growth is expected to exceed Disney's as well.

To me, it was a pretty easy decision to swap out a company with a higher multiple and lower short-term growth estimates for a company with a lower multiple and higher short-term growth estimates. High passive income related metrics aside, I expect CMCSA to out-perform Disney in the short term because of the valuation gap. I expect both companies to experience a bit of mean reversion in 2020, which has the potential to result in double digit upside for Comcast and double digit downside for Disney.

Conclusion

Moving forward, it's going to take a significant move in the share price and/or very unexpected operational news for me to buy or sell shares of either of these companies. Here at the end of 2019 I'm doing a bit of portfolio rebalancing as I make moves to pay down student loan debt and then make subsequent moves to attempt to rebalance and replace any passive income lost. Right now, I feel comfortable with my DIS and CMCSA weightings. Even though I worry about Disney's short-term total return prospects due to its high premium, I definitely want to maintain overweight exposure here because over the long term, I think it will continue to be the best-in-breed name in the media space.

But, I was happy to sacrifice a bit of exposure in the short term because whether or not I'm correct about the DIS/CMCSA relative performance trends moving forward (which are inherently speculative), what I know for sure is that this trade served as a nice little boost to my passive income stream in the short term, helping to replace a good portion of the income lost when I sold my VEREIT (VER) and Ventas (VTR) positions.

It's a relief for me to cancel out some of the damage that this trade did to my passive income stream. Ever since making it, I've felt like I was in debt to myself and I've been trying to figure out ways to make up for that move. Before the end of the year, I hope to have everything settled with regard to my loan situation and getting my income stream back on track. Then I can return my focus to strictly growing my income stream throughout 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.