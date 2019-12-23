Masco's Big Buybacks Bode Well For Its Future Value

Based on an analysis of Masco's dividend projections, including buybacks, Masco is 20% undervalued or $57.49 per share.

That will allow Masco to pay down debt and do more stock repurchases.

Masco also announced a sale of its cabinetry division for $1 billion, including receiving $150 in preferred stock from a private equity fund. This should close in early 2020.

Masco just completed a $400 Accelerated Share Repurchase for 2.9% of its market value with the Royal Bank of Canada. Masco used proceeds from the $725 million Window division sale.

Masco has a $1.6 billion left on its $2 billion buyback program. This represents 11.8% of its $13.6 billion market value.

The Sale of Assets and Buybacks Will Keep Pushing Masco Stock Forward

Since my last article on Masco (MAS) stock on October 15, 2019, where I focused on the company's large buyback program, it has risen over 11%. At the time, I did not provide a projection of MAS stock's value. This article will show you that I estimate MAS will at least be 20% undervalued.

Since then, Masco has closed on the sale of its windows and doors division for $725 million and announced the sale of its Masco cabinetry division for $1 billion in cash and preferred stock ($150 million).

All of these are in line with Masco's stated goal of buying back $2 billion of its common stock over the next year or so. In fact, the company recently announced an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY). On November 26, 2019, it bought back $400 million of its shares at $46.42 per share.

MAS stock has a total yield of 12.9%. This is from its 1.13% dividend yield and the 11.8% buyback yield. The buyback yield is computed as the $1.6 billion of shares expected to be bought back divided by the $13.6 market value:

Buybacks Have Been A Keen Focus At Masco

As mentioned in my last article, Masco focuses on buybacks for shareholders. This can be seen in the following tables and charts:

From this data, you can see that over the past three years, Masco has reduced its share count by 13%. It has spent about $2.9 billion, including our estimate of the Q4 buybacks. The 2019 estimate includes the announced $400 million ASR (85% of which was completed on November 26).

The Effect on Dividends Per Share Growth

One of the great benefits of this is that Masco has been able to raise its dividend per share faster than the increase in dividend payments made. Look at the table below which illustrates this:

What this table shows is the dividend per share at MAS has increased 29% in the past 4 years from $0.385 per share to $0.495 per share. But interestingly, the amount of dividends paid out has only increased by 13%, less than half the growth in dividends per share.

In other words, dividends per share have increased over twice as fast as dividends paid. There is only one reason for this. The number of shares has fallen by 13% (see earlier tables).

That is why share buybacks are considered a return of capital to shareholders who remain (who did not sell out their shares to the company). Both sides get a benefit. Shareholders get a higher dividend per share. And the company does not have to pay out as much, given the growth in dividends per share.

This has significant ramifications if Masco continues this policy over the next three to five years. For example, at the present rate of buybacks ($2 billion per year and a half), the number of shares will fall by roughly 10% per year (i.e. $2 billion / 1.5 = $1.333 billion per year compared to the market value of $13.5 billion = 10%). But given that the stock would likely rise as well, I would estimate roughly a 7-8% decrease in shares outstanding.

If a company reduces its shares outstanding by 8% per year, in three years, its share count will fall by 26% (i.e. 1.08^3-1 = 25.97%). Over five years, shares outstanding would be down by 47%.

So, even if the same amount of dividends were paid out, the dividend per share would increase by almost 50% in 3 years and by over 100% in five years:

That means at this pace of share buybacks, the stock will be higher by 47% in three years. That is unless the dividend rises from its present rate of 1.13%. But even if the dividend yield rose by 100% to 2.26%, MAS stock would still rise by half the amount projected or 23% in three years, and 52.5% in five years, given these assumptions. But if the dividend payments are increased, the amount of the DPS would likely offset any dividend yield increase.

In the past three years, Masco has reduced its share count by 13%. That works out to an average compound drop in shares of 4.15% per year (i.e. (1.0415 ^ 3)-1 = .1297). So even if I plug in that rate of increase in shares reduced over the next three to five years, the dividend per share will rise by 25% to 40%. And don't forget this does not include any dividend payment increase, not any dividend yield hike:

Valuation of Masco Stock

My best estimate is that the rate of share count reduction through net buybacks (even after the price rises) will be somewhere between 4% and 8% per annum. That effectively means the MAS dividends per share will be 36% higher in three years (mid-point between the two tables) and 73% in five years.

Based on this, I can estimate the present value of MAS stock:

This shows that Masco stock is worth $57.49 per share, an upside of 20% from today's price.

Summary and Conclusion

Masco is a profitable company that wants to reward shareholders with a large portion of its excess cash flow. Right now, the company has a 1.13% dividend yield and a buyback yield of 11.8% based on a $1.6 billion buyback program. That gives it a total yield of 12.9%.

Based on my forecast, Masco's dividend per share will increase on average 6% per year based on its buyback program. My projections show that MAS stock is worth about 20% more than today's price or $57.49 per share.

Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide can see my spreadsheet model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.