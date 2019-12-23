Tesla's Warranty Expense: Quality Improves, But Some Numbers Don't 'Foot'

However, the warranty provision figures in the Sept. 30 10-Q don't add up as they should; there appears to have been an undisclosed adjustment.

This justifies reducing the warranty provision for sold cars, as Tesla has recently done. The gross warranty provision has decreased only modestly in any case.

Background

This article, much of which focuses on warranty costs, overlaps with my recent leasing article, "Dissecting The Life-Cycle Profitability Of Tesla's Leased Cars", as both of them discuss warranty costs. In fact, originally I was going to write one article, but it quickly became too long and complicated. As a result, I separated the article into two separate ones.

Recent Trends in Warranty Costs

The following table shows the actual warranty out-of-pocket costs Tesla (TSLA) has been incurring since Jan. 1, 2018, for warranty items:

These numbers suggest that the quality of Tesla cars has improved significantly recently. Despite the fact that more cars, both leased and sold, are on the road every quarter, the actual cost of warranty repairs has remained stable. It should be kept in mind, however, that there have been reports of complaints about Tesla owners experiencing delays in repairs, warranty, and otherwise. If this is a significant issue, then Tesla being "service constrained" would potentially distort the warranty expense figures as well as the overall reported expenses.

There have also been questions raised as to whether Tesla sometimes does warranty repairs as a "goodwill repair" instead and charges the cost to "Services and Other." In my recent article regarding leases, I blamed the bulk of the "Services" loss on leased car disposal expense, so I cannot very well turn around and now blame the same expense on goodwill repairs, can I? There was also an article I linked to then indicating that Tesla may have ended "goodwill repairs" in April.

However, there was a letter from Tesla to the SEC, dated May 24, 2017, regarding some issues the SEC had raised with Tesla, which can be found here. I focused on this section of the letter (SEC query in bold):

I find the use of the word "separately" intriguing. Does it mean the cost of any warranty repairs done by Tesla's growing fleet of mobile service vehicles is not charged as a warranty cost? Could the change in April have been that goodwill repairs in service centers are no longer done but that any warranty work done by Tesla's mobile service vans is charged to goodwill repairs or just "Services" in general? I am speculating a bit here, but Tesla's lack of detail invites speculation.

Accounting for Warranty Costs

No warranty reserve is established up front for leased cars, so the lease warranty expense shows up each in each quarter's income statement. Future leased income can't be reported upon delivery either, so "fair is fair".

On the other hand, when cars are sold rather than leased, a provision is established up front for the entire amount Tesla estimates it will need to spend in the future on warranty repairs for cars sold in the quarter. It is done this way because when a car is sold, the full income is recorded up front so later associated costs should be recorded as well; again, "fair is fair."

Before I go into too much "accounting jargon," I think it is worthwhile to explain some of the terms that are used regarding cars that are sold. I will use an analogy to bathtubs to explain the terminology regarding warranty provisions, costs, and accrued warranty reserves. I always need to take a step back and think about the meanings, so I am sure many of my readers need to do so also:

"Warranty Provision" - This is the amount of water added to the tub by the tap.

"Warranty Costs Incurred" - This is the amount of water that runs out of the tub through the drain.

"Accrued Warranty-End of Period" - This is the quantity of water in the tub.

When discussing warranties, there is also a "bathtub curve," which is sometimes mentioned. It is a totally unrelated concept. It refers to looking at a cross section of a bathtub. The left lip is high, reflecting purchasers who immediately find issues with their newly purchased cars. The right lip refers to purchasers whose warranty is about to run out and report problems then to get them fixed while still under warranty. (As someone who always does things at the last minute, I completely identify this concept). The fact that despite a lot of deliveries this year, the "left lip" has not bulged is also potentially good news regarding warranty issues.

Analyzing the Warranty Provision

The table below shows annual warranty figures for 2018 as well as quarterly figures for 2019. We do not have warranty provisions specifically for cars; it includes warranties for solar products Tesla sells as well. These are an insignificant 5% of Tesla's sales revenue, so I have not made any adjustments for them.

Whether the gross or net warranty provision is the more significant number depends upon the question being asked. The gross provision is Tesla's accounting estimate of total future warranty costs for new cars sold in the quarter. The gross provision decreased modestly for the quarter, from 3.03% in Q2 to 2.76%. I previously concluded that the quality of Tesla's cars appears to be improving, so this seems reasonable. I believe some analysts have inappropriately focused on the net provision, which decreased by 112 bp in the most recent quarter to determine whether Tesla's most recent quarterly provision was adequate.

The difference between the gross and net warranty provisions, which I have labeled as "Net FX and Other Adjustment", is described by Tesla in the warranty table (p. 17 in the most recent 10-Q) as "Net changes in liability for pre-existing warranties, including expiration and foreign exchange impact." These adjustments relate to cars sold in prior quarters. Each quarter, there are some cars that cease to be covered under warranty; it could be due to age or miles or even be a newer car that is totaled in an accident. If the entire reserve has not been "used up" by the time a warranty expires, then Tesla can record an adjustment for it.

The "FX impact" reflects another type of change to the "accrued warranty" reserve (the water in the tub), which stood at $941 million at the beginning of Q3, per the table on p. 17 of the Sept. 30 10-Q:

The reserve is Tesla's estimate of the total labor, parts, and overhead costs for cars that it estimates will eventually need to be repaired under warranty. The USD appreciated in Q3, so the potential cost for parts or for labor overseas would be expected to decrease, which is why there was a positive impact.

Expirations will never cause an increased expense while FX changes can fluctuate in either direction. As a result, the FX adjustments do matter for projecting future results, particularly regarding gross margins (GMs). The $37 million adjustment in Q3 caused a 74 bp improvement in reported GM. Therefore, if 2/3 of the adjustment was due to an FX fluctuation, this would represent 50 bp of the GM improvement, which could easily reverse in a future quarter. In addition, the Q2 GM of 18.9% was most likely adversely affected by the same factor. Therefore, the underlying change in GM appeared to improve from about 19.4% to about 22.3% rather than the reported improvement from 18.9% to 22.8%. Of course, Tesla told us that the GM improvement in Q3 was also impacted by a one-time supplier credit. I believe it is still safe to conclude that the underlying GM improved in Q3, but not by nearly as much as the raw numbers would suggest.

The Total FX Adjustment in Q3

It is important to note that there were actually two positive impacts in Q3 from currency fluctuations, including an $85 million positive impact recorded in "other income-net."

Other income (expense), net, consists primarily of foreign exchange gains and losses related to our foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities and changes in the fair values of our fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps. We expect our foreign exchange gains and losses will vary depending upon movements in the underlying exchange rates.

We know this adjustment is in addition to the one affecting the warranty, because this adjustment does not impact gross margin, while we were told by Tesla that the warranty adjustment due to FX DID impact the GM positively. Per the "Profitability" section of the "Q3 2019 Update":

Margin was impacted in part due to fundamental improvements in our operating efficiency, including higher fixed cost absorption, reductions in manufacturing and material costs and continued improvements in vehicle quality and in part due to Smart Summon-related deferred revenue recognition, FX and other non-recurring items.

If my $25 million rough estimate (2/3 of $37 million) is correct, then total positive FX impacts were about $110 million; without them Tesla would have only reported about $33 million of income in the quarter. If the impact had instead been even modestly negative in the most recent quarter, Tesla would have reported a loss. In fact, in Q2, the negative impacts appeared to have been about $50 million.

Comprehensive Income/Loss and More Foreign Exchange Impacts

Tesla reports a little noticed metric each quarter called "comprehensive income." The following table from p. 6 of the Sept. 30 10-Q indicates that Tesla's comprehensive income was negatively impacted in the quarter by $114 million due to a "foreign currency translation adjustment" and was only $29 million in Q3:

An explanation of "Comprehensive Income" according to an Investopedia article is as follows:

"Comprehensive income includes net income and unrealized income, such as unrealized gains or losses on hedge/derivative financial instruments and foreign currency transaction gains or losses. Comprehensive income provides a holistic view of a company's income not fully captured on the income statement."

In other words, "Comprehensive Income" is in some respects a better indication of the underlying economics of a company than "Net Income." Tesla's $29 million of comprehensive income suggests that its earnings were only slightly better than break-even last quarter based upon that measure of profitability. It also happens to be surprisingly similar to the $21 million result I calculated above after netting out the FX impacts from net income. These are in theory unrelated adjustments, so, at first glance, there is no obvious reason they should result in similar results. It has also generally been a consistent pattern that in quarters when FX has a positive impact on net income, comprehensive income is negatively impacted.

Warranty Reserve Numbers Don't Add Up

I found a very odd discrepancy in Tesla's warranty reserve, as highlighted in the following chart:

When the 6/30/19 "Accrued Warranty" amount and the change during Q3 are added, the total adds up; however individual components do not. In particular, the provision for warranty should be $30 million higher than the $138 million amount reported in order for that line item to foot, while the net change for liabilities, FX, etc. should be $30 million less.

The only way I can see this happening is if Tesla did an undisclosed adjustment during the quarter for a prior quarter's result. This seems to be a strange way of making an adjustment rather than simply including the adjustment in current period results. Alternatively, I would at least expect a prior period adjustment to be footnoted.

This is not the first time Tesla has done this kind of adjustment. In August of 2017, I wrote about this in "Tesla's Warranty Expense: Something's Badly Amiss" in which I identified a similar situation in the first quarter of 2017, although the impact then was only $2.6 million.

The only theory I can come up with is that Tesla discovered a mistake regarding an earlier reserve adjustment and to fix it, without impacting income, Tesla also added $30 million to the warranty reserve. The good news is that an additional $30 million gross was added to the provision. However, it was not added to warranty expense. An additional $30 million of warranty expense would have reduced my FX adjusted net income by another $30 million in Q3, potentially to just barely break-even.

If anyone has a better explanation for this discrepancy, I would appreciate hearing it. No one provided a possible explanation in the comments to my 2017 warranty article.

Summary

Tesla's financial results in Q3 reflect an improvement over the Q2 results. However, when a few simple adjustments are made, mainly due to FX impacts, Tesla's underlying operational improvement is much less than it appears on the surface. Instead of a $551 million improvement (from a loss of $408 million to a profit of $143 million), the underlying improvement was closer to $360 million if both Q2 and Q3 results are adjusted as I have suggested. Furthermore, Q3 was only at about break-even after considering these adjustments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.