Mineral Resources: A Great Mining Services Business Trading At A Steep Discount

When it comes to owning a business– the two factors that matter most are:

Strong Return on Invested Capital

Reinvestment Opportunities

The combination of these two factors over long periods of time creates truly great businesses. ASX-listed Mineral Resources Limited (NYSE:MIN) is a wonderful example of this.

Source: FY19 result presentation

MIN provides low-cost mining infrastructure services through its profit-sharing model, which involves the acquisition of undeveloped resource assets that can benefit from its mining infrastructure services. Specifically, MIN funds the design and construction of a mine in return for equity in the project and then secures a life-of-mine contract for full mine-to-port services. It monetizes part of its equity share over the medium- to long-term and reinvests the funds to further develop its business. It also has some external crushing business that serves Tier 1 mining companies in Australia. MIN’s mining services division generates annuity style EBITDA with its earnings linked to production volume.

In addition, this business has a bulletproof balance sheet with AUD200m of net cash and inside ownership of over 15%.

Lithium Hydroxide:

Furthermore, the company has started its transformation into lithium power house by acquiring stakes in one of the largest lithium mine in the world and first lithium hydroxide plant in Australia. Lithium hydroxide is an essential resource to meet increasing demand for Electric Vehicles in China and the MIN has exposure to Kemerton Hydroxide Plant – which has one of the lowest cost position globally. The plant will produce around 50kt per year from FY22. MIN has a 40% equity stake in the 50kt of the production volume and this, itself, will generate around AUD100-AUD120 million of EBITDA for MIN. MIN also owns one of the largest lithium mine (Wodgina) in which the company will make investments to build an additional lithium hydroxide plant to generate up to 100kt per year of lithium hydroxide. Expected ROIC from lithium hydroxide plant is north of 30% and this reinvestment opportunity provides significant growth run-way for MIN over the next decade. The company is in net cash position and will reinvest most of its cash flow back into the business at high ROIC – which will allow the magic compounding to work for long-term shareholders. Remember that MIN managed to deliver 26% total shareholder return over the last decade without these lithium assets. Imagine how much MIN can do better from here with these great assets over the next decade.

Weak lithium price and subdued outlook for iron ore price weigh on MIN’s valuation today which created this great buying opportunity. Please remember that commodities are cyclical. If something stays low for some time then it will naturally recover. Given the company is still in the development stage of its lithium hydroxide plant, the price for lithium hydroxide will likely recover - due to strong demand for electric vehicles in China - when the company starts its production in FY22. Even if lithium price doesn't recover in FY22, the Kemerton hydroxide plant has long-term off-take contracts and contracted prices at 2018 level (when lithium price was at its peak)

Peer comparison:

Despite MIN clearly has a better track record, better outlook, and better management, the company is clearly mis-priced due to subdued outlook for iron ore and lithium prices over the next 12-18 months. I believe such gap in valuation will narrow once myopic market foresees a recovery in lithium price.

Valuation:

Let’s use 10x EBITDA multiple for its mining services division and 5x EBITDA multiple for commodities division to come up with a conservative valuation for the company. To put this into context, we use the same EBITDA multiple for the mining services division with its peers despite MIN has a superior performance over the peers. Also, we use a very conservative 5x EBITDA multiple on the commodities division despite a massive inflow of cash flow is expected from Kemerton hydroxide plant from FY22.

At today’s valuation, prospective investors are only paying for MIN’s mining services division and getting the rest of the businesses for free. The jewel in the crown is MIN’s lithium assets – which the market has assigned zero value today.

This is a once in a life-time opportunity to buy this great business at a steep discount for long-term investors.

