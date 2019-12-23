U.S. GDP - No Fed Interest Change For 6 Months

Barring significant changes in the economic numbers therefore there will be no interest rate changes for at least 6 months.

The Federal Reserve has already told us that if growth holds steady then there'll be no interest rate changes.

We've the final GDP figures for the third quarter and they're telling us that the economy is growing at about potential.

The Federal Reserve's aim

As we know the Fed has a twin mandate. Usually summed up as an inflation rate around 2% and the lowest level of unemployment possible consistent with that. If the economy's doing worse than that, lower interest rates to provide monetary stimulus. If it looks like inflation's going to climb then raise interest rates to head it off at the pass.

Implicit in this is that there has to be an assumption about what is the rate of GDP growth that isn't going to spark off inflation. This is usually expressed as "potential". Growth above that, above the speed at which the economy can increase real output, turns up simply as inflation.

So, if growth is at about potential, we've got inflation around and about the 2% and unemployment is low, well, that's about all we can expect monetary policy to do for us. Actually, it's pretty much all we can expect macroeconomics to do for us. For to do better we've got to improve the potential of the economy to grow without inflation and that's a matter of microeconomics.

Currently we generally think that 2% or so real growth is about that potential of the US economy. Inflation is a little below the 2% target. Unemployment is at generational lows. This is about as good as it gets. To improve matters we're going to have to do change regulations, structures of markets, that sort of stuff - that microeconomics, not what the Fed does.

So, logically, we should expect no change in policy from the Fed. Which is pretty much what the Fed is telling us too.

US GDP

We've the final and therefore accurate numbers for Q3:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019, according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The growth rate was unrevised from the "second" estimate released in November. In the second quarter, real GDP rose 2.0 percent.

Or:

(US GDP from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Sure, maybe we think we should be doing much better than that. Hey, I think we should be too. But it requires microeconomic changes - to tax law, to licensure, to planning law, to change that potential growth rate. Monetary policy can only get us to what the economy, as it is, can support.

So, judging by that quarter's GDP the Fed's not going to do anything, or at least change anything.

Personal Income

We also have something a little more up to date, personal income for November:

Personal income increased $101.7 billion (0.5 percent) in November according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $87.7 billion (0.5 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $64.9 billion (0.4 percent). Real DPI increased 0.4 percent in November, and real PCE increased 0.3 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.1 percent.

Personal income is a reasonable proxy - in direction if not in size - GDP. So, we'd take from this that GDP continued growing in November. Which, from other estimates, it did.

The important part of this though is the PCE excluding food and energy, so called "core" PCE. That's the inflation measure the Fed tells us it uses and the one it wants to be at about that 2% target. It's been lagging behind the target for years and very recently has been getting a bit closer to it. But at 0.1% for a month it's in no danger of breaching that target.

That is, we're seeing the growth but not any likely burst of inflation.

So, the Fed's going to do nothing.

Jobless claims

Jobless claims is really first claims for unemployment insurance benefits in this week. It's not a hugely useful indicator of anything very important. Except radical changes in it should send us scurrying to try to find out why using other statistics.

The advantage of it is that it's a weekly number, giving us something close to real time as a view:

In the week ending December 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 234,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 252,000. The 4-week moving average was 225,500, an increase of 1,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 224,000.

We're just bouncing around here. As an historical comparison this is a very low rate but it's been this way for some time now. Certainly there's not been a breakout in any direction that's going to move the Fed.

The Fed's statements

Basically, the Fed is saying that this is about as good as it gets:

In its statement explaining the decision, the committee indicated that monetary policy is likely to stay where it is for an unspecified time, though officials will continue to monitor conditions as they develop. The decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous, following several dissents in recent meetings.

No, not as good as the economy possibly could be, rather, given the structure of the economy, the law, taxation, all the things government does, this is about as good as monetary policy can get it to be. So, let's not change monetary policy.

We believe that the current stance of monetary policy will support sustained growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective. As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy likely will remain appropriate.

That's from the Fed chair's statement. And, in central bank speak, that says that unless circumstances change on them they ain't doin' nuttin'.

My view

They're right, they're obviously right. We've got low unemployment, inflation is rising to target, the twin mandate is met as well as anyone ever can. That GDP growth is modest at this stage isn't a fault with monetary policy, it's a fault with every other policy.

But that doesn't help us much as investors, fulminating about government policy. As investors what we need to know is when are interest rates going to change on us again? Barring an exceptional change in economic statistics not for 6 months at least. Some are (Moody's Analytics for example) saying perhaps a year.

The investor view

Changes in macroeconomic policy can hugely influence some markets. Changes in interest rates certainly move bonds for example. Real estate is subject to those vagaries of rates as well. Wider changes in policy can entirely drown a well thought out plan in a specific sector.

Thus the news of no policy changes tells us two different things. Firstly, don't be looking for speculations that depend upon policy changes. Bets that depend upon interest rate changes, for example, are going to be very boring for months to come.

Secondly, we're in a generally benign policy environment. We're not going to have big changes in interest rates, inflation's not about to soar. It's an election year (just coming at least) so little of any great substance will get through Congress. The investing environment is thus going to be stable. We should plan for it to be so. This means macroeconomic investing is going to be very boring indeed. Concentration should be upon specific stocks and situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.