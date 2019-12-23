Origin Energy: Mispriced Asset Gives You Over 10% Of FCF And Dividend Yield

Origin Energy have declined from $10 in July 2018 to circa $8.6- today (still 18% lower compare to its peak level), driven by a negative political headlines around price regulation of electricity prices. I believe the market has overreacted to the negative news and it remains a high quality retail and energy generation business, with an underappreciated, high quality APLNG asset.

Origin’s generation business is net short energy – i.e., it provides more electricity to customers than it generates from its own assets, with its generation portfolio largely covering its retail customer demand, while its commercial and industrial customers are backed by wholesale energy contracts from the National Electricity Market. Furthermore, its generation portfolio is highly flexible with a mix of gas, renewable, and modern coal assets, which can be flexed up and down depending on demand. This makes the portfolio ideally positioned to provide gas-supplied power during peak times, while using renewable in off-peak periods – during the day. On the retail side, although Origin’s energy business is impacted by mooted price regulation of retail electricity prices, I believe Origin’s estimate of a $12Om impact is reasonably conservative. There is some added protection from the $150m of cost savings announced at its December investor day. Lastly, Origin is on the verge of generating much stronger cash flows from its LNG asset, which has now passed its major capital expenditure hump.

Origin’s APLNG business is a very long life, low cost, Tier 1 gas asset, backed by long-term contracts with leading Japanese and Chinese customers. APLNG has an operating break-even of $24.50 a barrel with additional project principal and interest repayment bringing total distribution break-even to around $40 a barrel. This means that even at today’s Brent crude price of around $66, the project is highly cash generative. Importantly, a cost out program at APNG, along with new finance facilities (which will lower interest costs and debt amortization) will reduce APLNG distribution break-even to approximately $34 a barrel. This results in APLNG cash flow of around $1 billion p.a to Origin in FY20 even on today’s depressed spot oil price. For context, Origin received $400m in cash flows in FY18. While I have no skill at picking where oil prices are going, but I take comfort from the fact that Origin’s APLNG stake will be returning a cash distribution to the group at any price above US$34/barrel, a price at which most of the world’s oil producers are not making money.

The combination of strong energy markets cash flows and increasing APLNG distributions will result in a rapid de-gearing of Origin’s balance sheet and a return of dividends. I believe further balance sheet repair driving an equity re-rate as debt is paid down and dividends reinstated.

Source: December Investor Day Presentation

Due to APLNG’s capex requirements’ reducing dramatically, Origin has gone from a minus 2% free cash flow yield to 10% in the space of two years. On my analysis – using conservative oil prices and spot FX rates- I believe Origin will generate, at least, free cash flow of 90 cents/share in FY21. Based on today’s share price of around $8.6, this translates to a free cash flow yield of around 10%, enabling a dramatic step up in dividends over the next few years. Furthermore, every $10 increase in oil prices, improving Origin’s FCF by a further 11c/share, providing significant further upside if today’s depressed oil prices recover.

I believe Origin represents exceptional value.

With the market views Origin as an electricity company, it is increasingly becoming a high quality, low cost, long life LNG producer. I believe Origin’s consensus forward P/E multiple of around 12x dramatically undervalues the APLNG asset, the upside to rising oil prices and the optionality within the generation portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.