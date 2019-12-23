What Trump And China Playing Nice Means For Stocks

The four most dangerous words in investing are: "This time it's different". - Sir John Templeton

The big news over the last couple of weeks has been on the China trade deal front. As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag report, this has been, in short, an exhausting timeline, trying to figure out what happens next. It looks to finally be advancing at an actionable pace. The saga began in 2018, with Trump applying pressure on China by raising steel and aluminum tariffs from China. That seems like a different era despite it being less than two years ago.

The most recent actions from June and December 2019 have been large and swift movements, finally culminating in enough pressure for both sides to work it out. And just in time too, as if negotiations were going to continue through the weekend and the December 15 deadline date, the back of the consumer could have been broken with additional costs on their holiday gifts. For us investors, it looks like the Santa Claus rally will be coming this year, as uncertainty is being lifted by the day.

The details are still coming out and to be finalized as of writing, but here's what we know so far. The agreement rolls back existing tariff rates on Chinese goods and cancels new ones set to take effect on Sunday. This is in exchange of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and other concessions. The deal apparently calls for China to buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2020, along with energy and other goods, in exchange for reducing the tariff rate on many Chinese imports. Some reports, like the Wall Street Journal, have stated that it may go up to as much as half of the tariffs in place will be cut on the $360 billion in Chinese-made goods.

This is in addition to cancelling those additional $156 billion worth of goods threatened to be tariffed on Sunday. We will have to watch those agricultural purchases closely, as there is allegedly a "snapback" provision if the agreement is not made. How much is this deal needed by farmers? Well, U.S. farm exports fell from as much as $25 billion in recent years to below $7 billion in the 12 months through May of this year. Not easy to make up those numbers from domestic crop selling, for sure. In recent months, despite some positive rhetoric, purchases are still some 60% below their levels before this all started.

So how did the stock market respond? Resoundingly positive, especially in the value sectors such as the holdings in the iShares S&P 500 value ETF (IVE). The banks really took off, as evidenced in the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), gaining almost 3% on the day. That is likely due to the yield curve steepening, expecting economic activity to increase, and the curve's effect on the banks' net interest margin earnings. Interestingly, though, not all stocks were as strong as you would think. Technology stocks, like the ones in the Nasdaq (NDAQ), were up only 0.7% on a day where the overall market surged.

In Summary

So where do we go from here? Well, if we get good progress and some tariff relief, it should provide some runway for the economy and the stock market. You can't reverse the damage done over the last two years, or have full certainty that this thing won't get worse before it gets better. But we do think that this is a positive step, and you have to like where the U.S. and global economy will be with progress.

Most economists estimated that tariffs slowed the U.S. economy to about 2% in recent quarters from 3% in the prior year. The International Monetary Fund put the estimate as slowing U.S. growth by about 0.6%, and 2% lower on China. This deal comes just in time for year end, and an election year upcoming was likely part of the equation for getting this done as we have noted before. We think this allows business investment to recover, consumer spending will increase, and the economy and stock market should have a strong year in 2020. With the global economy improving, Treasury yields should increase which should provide a boost to financials (XLF) and emerging markets (EEM), which are unloved sectors in the last two years that we favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.