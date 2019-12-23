Amazon's Stock May Rally Into Fourth Quarter Results

Amazon (AMZN) shares have been gradually rising since the middle of December, and based on current trends, the stock may only continue to increase ahead of quarterly results in January. I noted in my SA Marketplace service Reading The Markets on December 9; the stock was likely to continue to climb based on some bullish option.

But what is also noticeable is that the stock's valuation has fallen dramatically on a price to sales multiple, and that could make the stock more attractive. It should help the stock continue not just into earnings season but perhaps during most of 2020.

I have created a Google Spreadsheet to track all of my free Seeking Alpha articles.

Price To Sales Multiple More Attractive

Currently, the price to sales multiple using 2021 consensus estimates has fallen to roughly 2.3 times estimates of $387.62 billion. That is well off the high of 2.9 that it reached in September 2018. The current valuation doesn't suggest the stock is cheap, but it does suggest shares are more attractively valued today than at points in the recent past. Before the big jump in the spring of 2018, the stock had historically peaked at two times one-year forward sales.

If the stock should fall back to its historical peak of roughly two times one-year forward sales, the stock's market cap would need to fall to roughly $775.2 billion, which is about 12% less than the stock's current market cap of $885 billion.

Technical Trends Improve

Technically the stock has been gradually trading higher since October. Currently, shares are trying to push higher above a level of resistance at $1,810. This region has acted as a ceiling on the stock since September. If the stock can clear resistance at $1,810, then it can rise to around $1,850.

However, there are a few signs that suggest longer-term momentum may be shifting. The relative strength index has started trending higher in August and is now showing signs of trying to break a long-term downtrend, which began in April 2019. Should the RSI rise above 61, then it could suggest that the downtrend has been broken, and it could help to lift shares to as high as $1,890.

If the stock should fail to break out and rise above resistance, it could result in the stock pulling back to the lower end of its recent trading range around $1700.

Bullish Betting

At the time of my marketplace article on December 9, I noted seeing bullish options activity at the February 21, $1820 calls. The open interest levels had risen to around 5,500 open contracts at the time. Since that time the number of open contracts has increased to approximately 5,620 open contracts. The contracts trade for roughly $53.50 as of December 23. It means for a buyer of the stock to earn a profit; the equity would need to rise to around $1,875 by the expiration date, an increase of about 5% from the current stock price of $1,788.

Amazon's stock has advanced sharply over the past year when shares hit their December 24, 2018 low of approximately $1,300. While the stock still has a long way to go from hitting its 2018 highs, the stock appears to be trending in a direction that suggests the all-time may be in reach in 2020.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.