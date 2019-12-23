BioMarin Rebounds

"Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year.”– Victor Borge

Today, we revisit BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), a company in the rare disease space with several products on the market and some potential new and significant ones on the horizon. The stock has been a laggard throughout 2019, but has been on the move recently.

Company Overview:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a San Rafael, California based biotechnology concern with a focus on enzyme replacement and gene therapies for rare diseases with a significant unmet medical need. Founded in 1997, the company has seven orphan designated products in its commercial portfolio that generated $1.22 billion in sales through the first nine months of 2019, representing a 9% increase over the prior-year period. BioMarin's stock trades near $85 a share and commands a market cap of ~$15.2 billion.

Source: Company Overview

Product Portfolio:

In its commercial portfolio, BioMarin has several enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) for Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), a group of inherited conditions in which the body is unable to properly breakdown long chains of sugar molecules called mucopolysaccharides, owing to a deficiency of certain enzymes. These sugars then build up in cells, blood, and connective tissue, affecting appearance, organ function, and cognitive development.

Source: Company Overview

Aldurazyme. Aldurazyme was BioMarin’s first commercial therapy (2003) and the first drug ever approved by the FDA as a treatment for MPS I, which is the lack of certain enzymes resulting from mutations in the IDUA gene. This therapy is manufactured by BioMarin and marketed worldwide by Genzyme – now wholly owned by Sanofi (SNY). The company receives a volume contingent payment from Sanofi equal to 39.5-50% of worldwide net Aldurazyme sales. Net revenues from Aldurazyme in the nine months ending September 30, 2019 totaled $73.9 million. Although down 37% from the prior-year period, this can be excused to a revenue recognition adjustment that took place in 2018. Versus the same period in 2017, total net product revenues were up 20%. Even though Aldurazyme’s exclusivity expired in 2015, besides for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), it still has no competition for the treatment of MPS I.

Source: Company Overview

Naglazyme. Launched in 2005, BioMarin’s second ERT (Naglazyme) treats MPS VI (a.k.a. Maroteaux‐Lamy syndrome), which is a deficiency of the enzyme N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase that afflicts ~1,100 people in the developed world. Naglazyme improves patients’ walking and stair-climbing capacity. It generated revenue of $279.5 million during 3Q19 YTD, up 4% from 3Q18 YTD. Like Aldurazyme, even though its exclusivities have expired, HSCT – which doesn’t address skeletal abnormalities – is the only alternative on the market.

Vimizim. BioMarin’s third MPS treatment is Vimizim. It slows the progress of MPS IV A (a.k.a. Morquio A), a metabolic syndrome that occurs in about 1 of every 200,000 births. Vimizim launched in 2014 and is now the company’s top selling drug – and still growing – responsible for product revenue of $412.0 million in 2019 through September 30th, up 12% from the prior-year period. Vimizim was approved for use in China during June 2019. Its U.S. exclusivity expires in 2026; EU exclusivity expires in 2024.

The company also owns two assets for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), which is a rare inherited metabolic disorder that causes phenylalanine (Phe) – an essential amino acid found in all protein-containing foods – to over accumulate in the body, manifesting itself in neurological disorders and skin abnormalities. It affects at least 50,000 patients under the age of 40 in the developed world.

Kuvan. Kuvan was the first PKU therapy discovered by BioMarin and is the company’s second largest revenue generator. First approved by the FDA in 2007, orally-administered Kuvan is a pharmaceutical formulation of BH4, the natural cofactor for the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) enzyme that reduces blood Phe levels in patients with hyperphenylalaninemia due to tetrahydrobiopterin (BH4-) responsive PKU. Approximately 30-50% of PKU sufferers are candidates for Kuvan. This remedy accounted for 3Q19 YTD revenue of $340.8 million, reflecting a 6% increase over the prior-year period. BioMarin is on the hook for €60 million of potential sales milestones to Merck (MRK), stemming from the 2015 acquisition of both Kuvan and another PKU ERT (Palynziq). Kuvan’s U.S. exclusivity is scheduled to expire in 3Q20.

Palynziq. BioMarin is also responsible for potential development milestones of €75 million for Palynziq, which launched domestically in 3Q18, with first European sales expected in 4Q19. It is a PEGylated recombinant Phe ammonia lyase enzyme product designed to reduce blood Phe levels in adults with PKU who have uncontrolled Phe levels on existing management via subcutaneous injection. Palynziq doesn’t require a special diet like Kuvan, but 9% of patients in clinical trials suffered anaphylaxis, effectuating a black box warning. The FDA is mandating that BioMarin administer a risk-mitigation program, which requires patients to receive their first doses in physicians’ offices before they can give themselves the drug at home. It was responsible for product revenue of $51.1 million in the first three quarters of 2019.

Source: Company Overview

With orphan exclusivities extending until 2030 in the U.S. and 2029 in the EU, Palynziq is BioMarin’s insurance policy against Kuvan’s 3Q20 expiration. The continued uptick in Kuvan’s sales is noteworthy as BioMarin is looking to convert Kuvan patients to its more expensive Palynziq before generics enter the market. With $675 million invested in Palynziq, BioMarin’s future is partly leveraged to its new PKU therapy and Kuvan’s post-exclusivity sales. With ~670 patients of a total addressable population of ~30,000 currently on therapy, management believes Palynziq will become a blockbuster therapy.

Brineura. Another ERT of recent vintage is BioMarin’s Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 enzyme for the treatment of patients with late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) – a form of Batten disease – that hit the U.S. market in mid-2017 and the EU shortly thereafter. CLN2 is an incurable, rapidly progressive disease that ends in patient death by 10-12 years of age, affecting 1,200 to 1,600 globally. Patients are initially healthy but begin to decline around the age of three. Approved to slow the progression of loss of ambulation in symptomatic pediatric patients three years of age and older with CLN2, Brineura is the first therapy of its kind. It was responsible for product revenue of $46.8 million through 3Q19 YTD, an increase of 69% over the same period in 2018 – impressive considering patient’s short lifespans and small population.

Firdapse. The company has also marketed Firdapse in the EU since its approval in 2009 for the treatment of autoimmune disease Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS). BioMarin never received marketing approval for Firdapse in the U.S. and has since licensed its North American development and marketing rights to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX). It generated $16.3 million in sales during the first nine months of 2019.

Pipeline:

In addition to its PKU franchise, BioMarin’s hopes rest on two later stage candidates: valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox) and vosoritide.

Valrox. Gene therapy valrox is a promising adeno-associated viral vector 5 candidate designed to transfer a working copy of the Factor VIII (FVIII) gene into severe hemophilia A patients who lack one. This genetically inherited condition is currently treated with self-administered FVIII plasma infusions. The normal range of FVIII activity levels is between 50% and 150%, expressed as a percentage of normal factor activity in blood. Mild hemophilia A patients’ FVIII activity levels is between 5% and 40%; moderate hemophilia A is 1%-5%; and severe is less than 1%. All forms of hemophilia A affect 1 in every 4,000 to 5,000 globally.

Source: Company Overview

The excitement for this therapy began with a Phase 1/2 trial in which the higher dose (6e13 vg/kg) of single-administration valrox demonstrated a median Annualized Bleed Rate (ABR) of 0 and a mean ABR of 0.7 in year 3 based on a May 2019 readout. Factor VIII levels at the end of year 3 were a mean of 32.7 international units per deciliter (IU/dL) and a median of 19.9 IU/dL compared to end of year 2 results of 36.4 IU/dL and 26.2, respectively. In the press release, BioMarin suggested that bleeding control could be maintained for at least eight years after gene transfer.

Additionally, interim Phase 3 data, readout on the same day, showed that valrox had achieved pre-specified clinical criteria for accelerated approval with 8 of 20 patients achieving Factor VIII levels of at least 40 IU/dL at 23 to 26 weeks. Having already been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Medicines Designations from the FDA and EMA, the company is moving forward with filings based on Phase 1/2 and interim Phase 3 data for both the U.S. and EU markets in 4Q19. It filed its MAA in Europe late in November.

Despite that on-the-surface great news for both patients and BioMarin, the investment community responded coolly to the May 2019 readouts with the stock dropping 5% in one day. There were two factors at play. First, investors appeared to take umbrage with management’s characterization of the drop in median Factor VIII levels from year 2 to year 3 as “nearing a plateau of expression” as the snapshot provided in the presser was inconclusive at best; a continuation of a diminishing treatment effect at worse. Second, BioMarin is in competition with experimental gene therapies from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Sangamo (SGMO)/Pfizer (PFE) for the treatment of Hemophilia A. BioMarin is slightly ahead of Roche and at least a year ahead of Sangamo, although the latter’s asset (SB-525) seems (at this moment) to enjoy superior durability – potentially 13 years – over valrox, but it is too early to infer definitive conclusions.

Vosoritide. The company’s is also pinning its hopes on late-stage asset vosoritide, which is designed for the treatment of achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. It is characterized by failure of normal conversion of cartilage into bone and is caused by a mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 gene (FGFR3), a negative regulator of bone growth. In addition to short stature, patients with achondroplasia suffer from many maladies as a result of disproportionate growth. This condition presents itself in approximately 1 in every 25,000 births worldwide. There are currently no FDA approved drugs for this malady.

Vosoritide is a protein C-type natriuretic peptide analogue that binds to a specific receptor, initiating intracellular signals that inhibit the overactive FGFR3 pathway. This candidate is being studied in children with achondroplasia under the age of 18 because their bones are still amenable to growth. In a Phase 2 study readout on November 14, 2019, patients in the 15 µg/kg/day cohort (n=10) experienced cumulative additional mean height gain of 9.0 cm at month 54 compared to a natural history dataset (p<0.005), confirming both meaningful and durable average growth velocity. The company is currently wrapping up a Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled study of vosoritide in ~110 children with achondroplasia ages 5-14 for 52 weeks and just posted positive data on December 16th. The company will meet with regulatory authorities in the first half of next year to clarify plans for marketing applications

Source: Company Overview

This data should be enough to support an accelerated approval in late 2020. BioMarin is also conducting a three-cohort Phase 2 vosoritide study on zero- to 5-year old infants and children with achondroplasia to test the suggestion that the best results are achieved with detection and treatment as close to birth as possible. Enrollment for the 2- to 5-year old cohort is complete with the 6-month to 2-year cohort expected to be finished by YE19. The zero- to 6-month cohort enrollment is ongoing. If approved, both valrox and vosoritide have blockbuster potential.

Tralesinidase alfa (BMN 250). The company also had one other ERT candidate in the clinic: BMN 250. It is being investigated in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of ultra-rare disorder MPS IIIB (a.k.a. Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B). In October 2019, BioMarin entered into a licensing agreement for the asset with Allievex whereby BioMarin is entitled to receive a minority equity stake in Allievex, milestone payments if certain development, regulatory and sales milestones are met by Allievex and royalties on net sales. Financial and developmental responsibility for BMN 250 transferred to Allievex.

This move is in line with BioMarin’s pivot towards larger indication diseases. A third PKU therapy candidate, BMN 307, is scheduled to enter the clinic in 1H20.

3Q19 Results:

Despite generating 2018 revenue of $1.49 billion and 3Q19 YTD revenue of $1.22 billion, owing to its large R&D outlays, BioMarin has yet to turn a GAAP profit in a calendar year. The company will likely lose ~$0.30 per share on that metric in 2019.

Source: Company Overview

On the non-GAAP side, BioMarin reported 3Q19 earnings of $0.42 a share on revenue of $461.1 million, beating Street consensus by $0.08 and $5.3 million while representing 23% and 18% increases over the prior-year period, both respectively. These improvements were due to greater product revenue from Vimizim, Palynziq, Brineura, and Kuvan more than offsetting a 7% increase in R&D and a 14% uptick in SG&A. Notably, cash generated by operating activities exceeded $70 million in 3Q19.

For FY19, BioMarin expects to generate $0.89 a share on revenue of $1.7 billion with the top line expected to expand to nearly $2 billion in 2020.

Source: Company Overview

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of September 30, 2019, the company held $1.15 billion of cash and investments and $843.6 million of convertible debt.

Analysts still have a somewhat mixed view on BioMarin. Over the past two weeks, six analyst firms including Piper Jaffray and Wedbush have assigned new or reiterated current Buy ratings. Price target proffered within those analyst calls have ranged from $90 to $158 a share. Two analyst firms have reissued Hold ratings, although RBC Capital's Hold rating comes with a $111 price target.

Verdict

After the late-2018 market selloff, shares of BMRN did not recover, owing to lingering concerns regarding government efforts to tackle high drug prices, concerns regarding valrox’s durability versus up and coming competition, and hand-wringing about the pace of conversion to Palynziq from Kuvan. These undercurrents resulted in shares of BMRN touching 44-month lows in October. Although they have rebounded nicely from its those levels, the current price still presents a decent buying opportunity.

Vosoritide has been de-risked and will likely be approved in late-2020 for an indication with no current treatment options. Valrox will likely be green-lighted in mid-2020 for a Hemophilia A indication whose only treatment option is a self-administered (as frequently as every other day) FVIII plasma injection. Being first is very important for valrox, as patients, who can enjoy meaningful upticks in their quality of life with a one-time injection that will last them six to eight years, are not going to wait a year to see if Sangamo’s or Roche’s alternatives are superior. With one potential blockbuster (Palynziq) in launch and two potential blockbusters (vosoritide and valrox) on the horizon, the investment case should improve on Biomarin in the coming quarters.

I personally believe the way to increase current holdings or initiate a new position in BMRN is via buy-write orders. While undervalued, outside a buyout, BioMarin is not a 'home run' stock but more of a solid consistent single. Option liquidity is very good in this name as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.