Ambarella: Avoid It

The company posted a decline in its purchase commitments, its management issued a dismal margin guidance, and its CV venture did not contain any tangible numbers.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) beat the Street's revenue estimates and its management issued an upbeat quarterly guidance in its Q3 earnings report three weeks ago. While that may seem like a precursor for a robust investment opportunity at the first glance, it isn't. The chipmaker poses a few risk factors - fall in purchase commitments, revenue pulled ahead from future quarters, and opaque guidance on computer vision (CV) chips - that can potentially hurt long-side shareholders in the coming weeks and months. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Positives

Let me start by briefly going over Ambarella's Q3 earnings report. The chipmaker posted revenues of $67.9 million, exceeding the Street's forecasts and its management's own guidance. Interestingly, it's top-brass guided that its Q4 revenues would come in between $55 million and $59 million, which would mark a healthy year-on-year revenue growth of almost 11.5%.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Note Ambarella's key customers, Dahua and Hikvision, were put on the Entity List by US regulators during October. So, it was only natural to expect that Ambarella's management would post a dismal Q4 guidance. But the opposite has happened and its Q4 guidance was actually upbeat. This suggests that Ambarella is capable of diversifying and growing its revenue streams simultaneously.

Besides, its management also noted that it is experiencing strong demand for the CV chips and testing kits and that it recognized pre-production revenue from the same. This sounds like a very encouraging statement for long-side investors at the first glance at least. From the earnings call:

CV design activity remains strong. In Q3, we generated pre-production CV revenue including engineering parts, evaluation kits and/or development boards for more than 50 customers across all applications and geographies.

This would suggest that its CV dream seems to be finally taking off and becoming a reality. So, all in all, its Q3 earnings report partly came as a pleasant surprise. Global semiconductor firms have struggled in the past few quarters due to heightened trade tensions, while Ambarella has posted healthy revenue growth, issued an upbeat guidance and seemingly made progress on its CV venture. But that's where the positives end and risk factors begin.

The Risk Factors

I'd like to bring readers' attention to a metric called as "Contract Manufacturing Commitments" which is found in Ambarella's SEC filings. Per this document:

The Company's components and products are procured and built by independent contract manufacturers based on sales forecasts. These forecasts include estimates of future demand, historical trends, analysis of sales and marketing activities, and adjustment of overall market conditions. The Company regularly issues purchase orders to independent contract manufacturers which are cancelable upon agreement between the Company and the third-party manufacturers.

So, tracking this metric would reveal how the management is really feeling about its current demand trends. A lot of pent-up demand would encourage Ambarella's management to hike its orders with contract manufacturers. However, our database revealed that the figure actually declined on a sequential basis, suggesting that its growth momentum may be plateauing.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Secondly, it's worth noting that Ambarella's non-GAAP profitability has been on a steady decline for the past several quarters now. It's management guided the figure to come in between 56% and 58% in the coming quarter, which would imply a yet another sequential and a year-on-year decline at the midpoint.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Third, management explained during the Q3 earnings call that its key customers had purchased $10 million worth of chips and parts in advance (stocking up inventory) fearing that escalating trade tensions would disrupt its supply chains later on. From its Q3 earnings call:

We estimate Dahua and Hikvision combined by the end of fiscal '20 pulled in approximately $10 million of revenue from fiscal '21.

This takes away the luster of Ambarella's revenue beat in its Q3 earnings report and begs the question - How many other customers would have also stocked up on inventories due to the same reasons?

Next, Ambarella management's CV-related commentary continues to lack any tangible evidence of material revenue growth. For instance, Ambarella's pre-production revenue was comprised of "engineering parts, evaluation kits and/or development boards for more than 50 customers."

There are a few issues here. First, the pre-production revenue wasn't quantified. Second, its pre-production sales could just be testing sales kits, wherein its target audience could just be assessing whether Ambarella's CV chips are living up to the hype or not. It doesn't guarantee sustainable sales and doesn't validate the claimed prowess of these next-gen chips for Ambarella or its shareholders. So, readers shouldn't get carried away when it comes to CV chips and the management's commentary for the same.

Final Thoughts

Ambarella may have posted a good Q3 earnings report as far as its revenue and revenue guidance are concerned, but the chipmaker still has a few risk factors that can potentially derail its growth trajectory in the near future. I would suggest that readers and investors don't get too carried away by the management commentary pertaining to its CV chips and wait for the company to release some post-production revenue figures before growing bullish on the name.

So, due to the aforementioned reasons, I'll reiterate that risk-averse investors should continue to avoid the stock and existing investors should tread with caution. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.