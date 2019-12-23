While Disney+ Grabs Headlines, Hulu May Have The Real Potential

Disney owns a significant portion of the channels available on the Hulu Live service. An advantage over vMVPD competitors as overall growth in the space is slowing down.

As money managers and investors focus on the shiny new object in the Disney (DIS) empire, it might be a good time to revisit other parts of Disney's streaming business that the investing public could be overlooking right now. As great as the Disney+ numbers have looked in the first month since launch, I think it's actually Hulu that offers quite a bit of potential in the OTT space.

Hulu provides great future upside in both the VOD format and in the live streaming vMVPD format. I believe Hulu Live will be one of the last platforms standing as more vMVPD services follow Playstation Vue's lead and cease operations. Additionally, I think Hulu's VOD platform will benefit more than services like Netflix (NFLX) and potentially even Disney+ from continued cord-cutting. Lastly, I believe continued growth in the ad-supported Hulu subscriber base will help grow ads served and revenue.

Disney owns its vMVPD distribution

Source: Hulu Live Channel Guide

As of writing, the Hulu Live streaming package offers 69 channels for subscribers. Of those 69 channels, Disney owns 9 of them outright. And through partnerships with Hearst and National Geographic, Disney takes 80% ownership of the 9 ESPN-branded channels and 73% ownership of 2 National Geographic channels available on the service. This gives Disney full or majority stake in 29% of the channels provided through Hulu Live. The only other major vMVPD provider that comes close to this level of parent-owned property distribution is AT&T TV Now at 22% through AT&T's (T) ownership of the Warner networks. YouTube TV (GOOGL) has its own YouTube Originals channel. And Dish (DISH) doesn't have ownership of the content distributed through Sling.

Sources: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, & AT&T TV Now

For full disclosure, 27% of Philo's channel lineup is owned by Discovery (DISCA), but Discovery shares equity in Philo with A&E, AMC Networks (AMCX), and ViacomCBS (VIAC).

To be fair, ownership percentage doesn't exactly tell the full story. Some of those networks have very small viewership compared to the most popular cable networks like TNT or HGTV. Luckily for Disney, it owns 2 of the top 5 favorite networks from Cordcutting.com survey respondents. Maybe more impressively, Disney owns 2 of the top 3 channels with millennials. Shaded networks are broadcast free over-the-air.

Source: Cordcutting.com survey of pay-TV subscribers

Why do I think any of this matters? Distributed channel ownership likely gives both Hulu and AT&T TV Now more of an ability to focus on scale while competitors like Sling and YouTube TV could have tougher carriage fee negotiations. For instance, ESPN alone carries an average monthly cost of $7.46 per customer for pay-TV providers according to Kagan Research. I believe shared parent ownership between Hulu and ESPN likely gives Hulu a distinct advantage as it can theoretically wait out further service price increases from competitors and take advantage of vMVPD subscriber churn. Though AT&T TV Now also benefits from owned-content distribution, if we position Hulu Live against AT&T TV Now, there's a clear divergence in subscriber trajectory between the two services.

Source: Cordcutters Sling, Cordcutters AT&T, & Multichannel.com

Now consider the quarter to quarter growth rates of these four services. The only service that eclipses Hulu's 22.5% compounding growth rate over the last 4 quarters is YouTube TV. And that service is still well below the Hulu Live subscriber number.

Source: Cordcutters Sling, Cordcutters AT&T, & Multichannel.com

While it's clear Hulu Live and YouTube TV have outpaced the growth of the other two services in the last four quarters, it's also clear that overall growth in these vMVPD services has slowed in general. And because vMVPD growth is slowing as prices rise, I believe the most likely future scenario is 2 or 3 of the bigger services survive and soak up the majority of vMVPD subscribers. Though they're interesting offerings, Philo and FuboTV are probably too niche to claim one of those top spots. Philo has more of a lifestyle network footprint and FuboTV is geared specifically towards sports fans. Between the two services, Philo and FuboTV likely have less than a half a million subscribers combined. The current subscriber trend paints a gloomy picture for AT&T TV Now. It's fair to wonder if that service is a dead man walking. That leaves Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live to battle for current vMVPD subscribers and any new cord-cutters who enter the vMVPD market in the future.

Source: eMarketer, July 2019

What's interesting about this eMarketer projection is it has cord-cutter households at 21.9 million in 2019. As we bring 2019 to a close, we are likely at a little over 9 million total vMVPD subscribers if we add up the numbers from the seven vMVPD services mentioned in this article. Assuming one vMVPD subscription per household and applying the 9 million estimated total combined subs, the live streaming services have converted just 41% of cord-cutters back to live TV. If that conversion percentage holds true and eMarketer gets it right on the cord-cutter projections moving forward, we only have an addressable market of about 14.3 million total live streaming subscribers by 2023. If that's all there is, Sony (SNE) is going to look smart for being the first one to wave the white flag. Just last year, FuboTV's CEO said new market entrants are unlikely from this point on.

I think the door has effectively closed for new vMVPDs. David Gandler, CEO, FuboTV

If Gandler is correct, we have our horses. Now which one wins?

To reiterate, it's my position that because Disney owns so much of the content that it distributes through Hulu Live, much of it popular, it has the luxury of playing the long game that non-content owners might not have. Just like how content owners will win in the VOD space, content owners likely win with the vMVPDs as well. That's why I like Hulu Live over YouTube TV or Sling down the line. If Hulu Live holds share of the overall live streaming market, that service would have close to 5 million subscribers by 2023. 5 million subscribers paying $55 per month equates to $3.3 billion in subscription revenue. Having said that, for all the reasons stated, I believe Hulu will actually increase market share if the vMVPD model is to have any success moving forward. That revenue estimate could be much higher and that's before advertising insertion is factored in.

Basic Hulu VOD has significant growth potential

I made it pretty clear in my coverage of (CSSE) that I'm not nearly as bullish the overall vMVPD format as I am the VOD format. Specifically, I like the ad-supported VOD services like Crackle and Pluto TV because price is such a large factor in the cord-cutting trend. And it's hard to beat free. Basic Hulu is a winner here because it provides Disney with both subscriber revenue and advertising revenue. In a recent OTT study, comScore (SCOR) presented some interesting data comparing the most popular streaming brands.

Source: comScore, State of OTT 2019

From my vantage, this is important insight as to who is choosing each service. It shows that just 24% of cable or satellite subscribers are also using Hulu. However, 52% of those who have cut the cord have Hulu. Because Netflix already has such a large footprint with traditional pay-TV subscribers, I believe Hulu benefits more from continued cord-cutting. If we think back to eMarketer's cord-cutter projection of 34.9 million households by 2023, 52% of cord-cutters translates to roughly 6.8 million additional Hulu subscribers by 2023. Maybe more importantly though, the footprint with cord-cutters might not even ultimately matter. The same comScore study shows that Hulu and Amazon are already growing overall OTT household penetration faster than other streaming video services.

Source: comScore, State of OTT 2019

According to comScore, Hulu has seen growth from 22% of OTT households to 32% in just two years. As of March 2019, comScore quantified OTT households at just under 64 million in this report. Not only is Hulu's OTT household reach growing, but OTT households are growing as well. If we take Hulu's 35% growth rate in OTT household penetration from this study and apply it through March 2020, we get 26.4 million households. Which is not terribly far off from 28 million subscribers the company announced earlier this year. Subtracting the estimated 2.7 million Hulu Live subscribers, we get to 25.3 million VOD accounts. This means the theoretical 26.4 million estimate we built from the comScore study shows that comScore's Hulu household number is likely very close to Hulu's actual VOD subscriber number. Sticking with the comScore numbers, if we apply Hulu's same compounding growth rate in OTT penetration through 2023, we get to just under 51.7 million Hulu households in the next 4 years.

OTT Households Hulu Households Hulu OTT Penetration March 2017 50,758,000 11,167,000 22% March 2018 59,324,000 15,424,000 26% March 2019 63,762,000 20,404,000 32% March 2020 67,588,000 26,359,000 39% March 2021 70,967,000 33,355,000 47% March 2022 73,806,000 41,331,000 56% March 2023 76,020,000 51,694,000 68%

Source: 2017-2019 estimates from comScore's 2019 State of OTT study. 2020-2023 numbers reflect author's estimate based off two assumptions: 1) Hulu sustaining its comScore estimated OTT penetration growth rate. 2) annual OTT household growth gradually slows over the next 4 years.

Again, if we equate comScore's Hulu household figure to be relatively close to a subscriber figure, Hulu could double domestic VOD subs in a little over 3 years. And that figure would be larger than Disney's internal domestic estimates for the Disney+ service from this past April.

Advertising revenue for Hulu should continue to grow

Earlier this year, MAGNA projected $5 billion in overall OTT ad spending by 2020. We now know those estimates are likely low as eMarketer has that figure closer to $9 billion in 2020. How much of that money can Disney claim? Because such a large amount of Hulu's viewership comes from the ad-supported tier, the shift to OTT spending should bode very well for Disney. Recently, the company said that 70% of Hulu's viewers are on the less expensive, ad-supported plan. At 2.9 users per account on average, this equates to 58 million viewers who are willing to be served ads by Hulu. What isn't clear is how much of that advertising revenue comes from Hulu's VOD viewer or from insertion into live stream viewing via Hulu Live. We may be able to get a better sense of that as the company continues to build out the platform. Regardless, ad money is moving to the OTT space and Hulu will continue to benefit from that.

As a Hulu with ads subscriber, I'm currently seeing 20 different advertisements in a traditional 60-minute program, on average. But I'm seeing these ads spread out over five 90-second ad blocks and one 30 second pre-roll spot. Anecdotally, I've noticed Hulu is doing a good job of getting four and in some cases five commercials squeezed into 90 second ad blocks. They're doing this through use of 15 second ads rather than the traditional 30s. If there has been a stronger emphasis on selling 15s over 30s, that could be a factor contributing to Hulu's 45% growth in advertising revenue despite a reduction in CPM from last year. Buyers likely aren't paying the same price for a 15 second ad that they would for a 30 second ad. But if those 15 second ads command more than half the price of a 30 second ad, running two 15s instead of a 30 will boost ad revenue, maintain consistency in viewer ad time, and keep CPM lower. In this scenario, a lower CPM isn't necessarily a bad thing if it means Disney has scaled up selling volume and improved the viewer experience by shortening ad breaks. If anything, it likely makes buying Hulu inventory more attractive for advertisers.

The bundled offering of Disney's three streaming services factors in here as well. Before subscribing to the bundle last month, we were an ad-free Hulu household. Because of the bundle, we're now getting served ads. If buying the bundle converts more ad-free Hulu subscribers down to ad-supported Hulu subscribers, Disney could conceivably generate more revenue from the same Hulu customer through advertising. That's a pretty solid strategy.

What also makes estimating Hulu's future advertising revenue bucket challenging is overall ad-strategy changes. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to explore binge and pause advertising features. The pause advertising idea is highly intriguing. Though the CPM would likely be lower than the $25 to $30 range, ads served on the 1.1 billion in-stream pauses from last year could generate a nice boost to advertising revenue. Even with a CPM of just $10, 1.1 billion pauses equates to $11,000,000 in additional revenue. While this may be just a drop in the bucket for Disney overall, it shows the company is thinking outside the box when it comes to revenue stream creation.

Risk Factors

At the end of the day, none of these hypothetical subscriber numbers or revenue projections matter all that much if Disney can't find a way to make these streaming services profitable for shareholders. There is still a large revenue reliance on traditional pay-TV services providing carriage fees for Disney-owned content. If you believe eMarketer and others, pay-TV is going to shed another 13 million households in the next 3 or 4 years. Will Disney be able to soften that blow by growing its VOD and vMVPD streaming operations? That remains to be seen.

Another factor to consider is the potential for Hulu's programming offerings getting scaled back. Just like Disney, other companies are going direct to consumer. At this time, Comcast (CMCSA) still has partial ownership of Hulu. In 2019, it makes a lot of sense for NBCUniversal content to remain available on that platform. But there is certainly no guarantee that it will be there after 2022. Furthermore, there is absolutely no guarantee that Hulu can sustain its current rate of growth in OTT household penetration. Additionally, we can already see the growth rate slowing in Hulu's vMVPD service over the last few quarters.

Conclusion

One of the biggest challenges for Disney is going to be carefully navigating video consumption trends without cannibalizing other aspects of its media business too quickly. But it is imperative that Disney properly plans for a future where carriage fees from traditional cable and satellite providers aren't such a large part of its business. As a content owner going direct-to-consumer, you could argue Disney controls much of its own destiny.

While Disney+ is very exciting for fans and families, Hulu might be a better OTT opportunity for Disney. This hypothesis is based on growth in both Hulu's VOD and vMVPD platforms in recent years continuing into the future. Additionally, Disney may have an easier path in the vMVPD realm as it maintains ownership of 2 of the top 5 stations that pay-TV viewers choose. This is not a claim that can be made by any of Disney's vMVPD competitors. Through Hulu, Disney has a growing, ad-supported VOD platform at a time when marketers are getting very serious about moving money to the OTT space. All of these ideas point to a bright future for Hulu's VOD and live streaming operations.

