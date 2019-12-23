Alliance Resource Partners: 1 Bird In The Debt Is Worth More Than 2 Birds In The Equity

As we all know, "a bird in one hand is worth two in the bush." In the case of ARLP, a YTM of "only" 10.5% on the debt is worth much more than a twice as high dividend yield on the equity.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) is a one of those very interesting, not so common, cases, where you find yourself analyzing a company and coming up with different conclusions when it comes to different layers of the capital structure.

Let us start by saying loud and clear: We don't like this partnership that much, and we certainly aren't big fans of its struggling operations. Having said that, our job is to identify a good investment opportunity when we see one, and sometimes such an opportunity actually exists/hides along the balance sheets of companies that we don't like that much...

Having said that, the opportunity often not only needs to be looked beyond the automatic/obvious common stock/sense, but it sometimes exists because of the unattractive common stock. Putting it differently, bad things that might happen to the common stock may become positive things for other stacks along the capital structure. For example (recent and past names that we traded outside the "bean of light"):

Common stocks of not-that-good operations: Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA), Garrison Capital Inc (GARS), Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT).

Bonds of companies we don't like/d their common stocks: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG).

Preferred shares of companies we avoid/ed their common stocks: Spark Energy Inc (SPKE), Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG), GasLog Partners LP (GLOP).

As much as few respectable authors out there have called their followers to buy the units of ARLP, with its phenomenal distribution yield of 21.5%, we don't feel comfortable doing so.

Not at all comfortable.

Why Don't We Like this Partnership (too Much)?

First and foremost because this is a coal producer, and there's no need to remind you how hated this natural resource is, for years now. Don't get us wrong, while we are very much in favor of a clean environment, we aren't close to becoming Greta Thunberg. However, as investors and investment managers, we need to be aware when something gets out of fashion. Fact is, coal is not cool.

Secondly, ARLP results in recent years have been nothing to write home about.

In its Q3/2019 earnings release, the company reported on a deterioration across the board:

Revenues down 6.6% Y/Y

Declining volumes and prices

Net income down 47% Y/Y*

Adjusted EBITDA down 10.1% Y/Y

*Including a $15.2M non-cash asset impairment, but even without it the big picture wouldn't changed much.

The company also has lowered its 2019 guidance and is now expecting the following ranges:

Coal production (in total): 40.1M-40.4M short tons

Coal sales: (in total): 39.1M-39.5M short tons

Coal sales price: ~$44.75-$45.00 per ton sold

Revenue: $1.87B-$1.89B

Adjusted EBITDA: $598M-$618M

Net income: $400M-$420M

To put this in the right perspective, less than 11 months ago, the company guidance for 2019 was for revenue of $2.04B-$2.14B and net income of $505.5M-$545.5M. Only about 300 days later, revenue and net income will (hopefully...) come in 10% and 22% lower than expected, respectively.

Thirdly, recent forecasts ain't looking good, to say the least. It's not only Moody's that says so, but the company itself (emphases ours):

We see no near-term catalyst to improve pricing except a rationalization of coal supply. The industry has begun to respond as recent actions by ARLP and others have reduced supply by closing mines and altering normal operating schedules. While this is a start, we believe additional temporary and/or permanent mine closures will likely occur in the near future. ARLP anticipates we may have to sell into a depressed export market or operate at reduced levels until market conditions improve. In this uncertain market environment, ARLP continues to evaluate numerous operating scenarios and strategic opportunities.

Source: Q3/2019 Earnings Report

This speaks volumes (or lack of volume actually, in this case).

Fourthly, we believe that there's a good chance that the company may have no choice but to cut its $0.54/share quarterly distribution before long. (If that sounds familiar to the UNIT case - you're absolutely right, although the drivers behind each company are completely different.)

From a pure financial perspective, it doesn't seem like it has to (as of yet), however with the current distribution yield and economic forecast we believe that the probability of a cut coming is higher than 50%.

Lastly, one doesn't need to look any further than ARLP's peer group to figure out how bad things are for coal-producers.

When looking at the peer group of ARLP, one can easily see how bad things are for coal-producers.

While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 19% over the past year (price-only change), the coal-producers group has lost much of its value over the past year:

We apologize, but we need to correct ourselves: The above chart isn't telling you the whole story. As a matter of fact, not even close to it! Get this instead:

No less than four out of the six names we've included in the above chart are going and/or went through bankruptcy proceedings:

Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Westmoreland Coal Co (OTCPK:WLBAQ)

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc (OTCPK:CLDPQ)

Only Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) and CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX) remain solvent, for now.

Why do we dive into the company's debt then? For various reasons:

1. Winner takes it all

Coal mines are getting closed in a pace which is as fast as flies are getting killed. The more closings - the better for those who remain active, and we expect ARLP to remain active, at a lower capacity than its current volumes, but still alive and kicking.

2. Last (Cole-)Man Standing

The last one to remain standing now is probably the first (and possibly only) to flourish later. ARLP - being the strongest name among its peer group - is likely to remain "The Last of the Mohicans."

3. Keeping its Head Above Water

The ARLP units' Q3/2019 distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") remains right at sea level, i.e. 1.00x, right now, down dramatically from the DCR of 1.40x for the same-quarter, a year ago.

Even compared to the DCR of 1.13x in the previous quarter (Q@/2019) the deterioration is obvious.

Source: Q3/2019 Earnings Report

Nonetheless, for the nine months of 2019, we are still looking at a healthy DCR of 1.26x, and if mines continue to get closed at the rapid pace they do - let alone an accelerating pace - there's reason to believe that ARLP's DCR might be able to keep its head (barely) above water.

Even if not, don't forget that there's plenty of room for a distribution cut here, and any cut should be deem positive for bondholders, who are left with a better coverage of their own.

4. No K-1!...

While personally this is not a big issue to me as it's to many others, we do acknowledge that for many investors the involvement of a K-1 is an immediate no-go. In this case, since we're suggesting to buy the debt, not the equity (which does involve K-1), the problem is getting solved by itself.

5. When 10% > 20%...

As a rule of thumb, when one can choose between ~20% dividend yield offered by a common stock to "only" ~10% offered by a bond of the very same company - the default choice should be the latter.

While there are great success stories of 20%-plus yielding stocks that have become huge success stories, most aren't. Far from becoming a success story.

We can share with you such success stories, from a first-hand experience, as we bought both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) and New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) in early 2016 when yields were around, or even above, the 20% mark.

Nevertheless, once again, these are the exceptions, not the rule/majority!

Generally speaking, when we have a bond that pays us 10% and we feel quite comfortable with the issuer's ability to meet its scheduled payments - we don't even bother looking at the equity. Why would we? Isn't 10% in hand better than 20% in the (dark coal) bush?

6. Relative Value

Last but not least, this is simply a good deal, from a relative value.

At a price of $88.00 the yield-to-maturity ("YTM") is ~10.475%.

These credit-rating if these bonds are as follows:

Standard & Poor's: BB+ (06/24/2019)

Moody's: B1 (04/03/2017)

Naturally, the S&P's rating is more up-to-date so we will use the BB-family data as a benchmark.

The below chart speaks for itself:

While BB-rated yields are at two-year lows (for a more-detailed chart related to junk-bonds - look here), the ARLP debt (which is trading under two different CUSIPs, to different investors) is offering a significant higher yield, close to its all-time highs!

Trade Suggestion

In light of the above, on 12/17/2019 we have suggested for Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers to buy the ARLP 7.5% 5/1/2025 bonds:

BUY ARLP 7.5% 05/01/2025 (CUSIP: U0187NAA9 OR CUSIP: 01879NAA3*) @ $88.00 or YTM**: ~10.475% *Note: This bond is subject to SEC Rule 144A !!! **Call date: 05/01/2020 >>> Yield-to-Call ("YTC"): ~18% >>> Nothing to worry about, if and when a call takes place. It's actually most welcome! Risk rating: 3 >>> Maximum allocation*: 5% * Note: "Maximum" doesn't equate "suggested"!

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert-, December 17th 2019

The total size (amount outstanding) of this specific debt is $400M, not huge, but certainly sufficient for a retail, buy-and-hold investor.

Since we're money managers who trade bonds i) out of Europe, ii) OTC, iii) getting an institutional investor treatment, we had no problem buying any of these bonds whatsoever. However, as it turned out most brokers in the US make it very difficult, if not impossible, for retail investors to buy both. While we can understand the restrictions that come along the 144A issue (see below), we see no reason for the first bond/CUSIP to be available as it trades freely (even though it was originally a private placement).

ARLP 7.5% 05/01/2025, CUSIP: U0187NAA9

(Note: Price in recent days was ranging from 87 to 89, so 88 is kind of midpoint. We managed to buy the below bond/CUSIP for 88, and we believe that if you remain patient, you might get it for 88, perhaps even lower, in spite of the last reported price being 88.64).

Source: Finra

ARLP 7.5% 05/01/2025, CUSIP: 01879NAA3

(Note: Subject to SEC Rule 144A!)

Source: Finra

Back to Reality (and Uniti)

Remember that we've mentioned Uniti up above, offering (at the time) such an opportunity as the one we identify here?

Although the two companies, as well as the background stories, are completely different, the exact same line of thinking/analysis has led us, almost 10 months ago, to buy the debt of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT), without touching the equity, is the one leading us into ARLP bonds now.

As you can see below - we have no regrets choosing the way we did. Not at all.

While we've made 16% (total return, thus far) on the UNIT/CSL 8.25% 10/15/2023 bond, the stock has crashed and the dividend got cut abruptly (by the way, the common is now becoming interesting, but that's another story/trade for another day, or not?).

One of the arguments in favor of ARLP is that the unit price apparently has reached its long-term technical support level.

That might have been the case, unless when you use a magnifying glass you can easily see that during 2008 the unit price of ARLP actually traded as low as $8.70/unit.

Don't get us wrong: We're not suggesting that ARLP unit price "must" move down back to $8.70. What we do, however, say is that:

1. The $10-area is certainly not a long-term support level.

2. In 2008, coal wasn't perceived as bad as it's today.

3. In 2008, ARLP earned much more than it's earning today.

4. In 2008, forward estimates didn't look as bad as they are looking today.

Neither when it comes to the top line...

...nor when it comes to the bottom line.

Bottom Line

That's the easiest part.

With the bonds yielding 10.475% to maturity, who needs 21.5% from the common? As we already stated earlier: Better have one (fat enough) bird in hand than two (even if they're twice as fat) in the bush!

The risk/reward being offered by the equity simply doesn't seem to us as attractive as the one offered by the debt. Putting it differently, in order to get twice as much yield (by buying the common) you need to take way more than twice as much risk.

All in all, it's better to get "only" 10.475% in a relatively-safe manner than 21.5% through a way-riskier position that, as far as we are concerned, isn't offering enough safety to justify the extra risk, from a risk/reward perspective.

