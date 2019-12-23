Pizza Pizza: This 9.1%-Yielding Stock Is Significantly Undervalued, But Visibility Is Limited

Investment Thesis

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC:PZRIF) (TSX: “PZA”) continues to struggle to re-accelerate its same-store sales growth. Despite several initiatives to reaccelerate its SSSG, it may continue to be a challenge to expand its business due to 1) intense competitions from other food delivery platforms, and 2) elevated Canadian household debts. Pizza Pizza currently pays an attractive dividend with a yield of 9.1%. Its shares are also significantly undervalued when compared to its historical average. However, given the limited visibility and over 100% payout ratio, we think it may be wise for investors to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Highlights

Pizza Pizza posted a disappointing Q3 2019. After the company delivered same-store sales growth of 1.6% in Q2 2019, its SSSG dipped to negative territory again in Q3 2019 (see chart below).

Source: Created by author

As a result of declining SSSG, its total system sales stayed flat in Q3 2019. Because of this reason, its royalty income only increased slightly to C$8.97 million in Q3 2019. This was only a slight increase from Q3 2018’s C$8.95 million.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

More store closures than store openings in Q4 2019 means that its total sales will be under pressure in the near-term

Pizza Pizza has recently undertaken a comprehensive review of its underperforming restaurants. This is expected to result in 4 traditional and 8 non-traditional store closures in Q4 2019. Together with the store closures in the first 9 months of 2019, the company is almost certainly going to have more store closures than store openings in 2019. This may result in declining total sales in the next few quarters if the company is unable to re-accelerate its SSSG. While this will impact Pizza Pizza’s royalty income, it should result in better SSSG in the medium to long term. In addition, management expects to have positive net store openings in 2020. This should help support its total sales and royalty income growth beyond 2020.

Increasing competition from other restaurants that offer delivery services

Besides more store closures in the near-term, Pizza Pizza is also facing intense competition from other quick service restaurants that are also offering delivery services. In the past, when it comes to delivery, pizza is often one of the few choices available. Consumers now have a lot of choices thanks to the rise of delivery services platforms such as UberEATS and Foodora. This also means more competition. We believe it will be challenging for Pizza Pizza to grow its revenues in this challenging environment. The company may also need to spend heavily on marketing and advertisements in order to attract consumers.

Canadians are heavily indebted

Another reason why we think it will remain a challenge for Pizza Pizza to sustain its positive SSSG in the near-term is Canada’s elevated household debt level. Below is a chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian household debt to income ratio remains elevated at 177%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades. If Canada’s economic growth rate decelerates further, Canadians will have less budget to spend on restaurants. Pizza Pizza’s revenue can easily be impacted.

Source: RBC Economics Research

Pizza Pizza’s initiatives should help it to stabilize its business

Fortunately, Pizza Pizza has several ongoing initiatives to help stabilize and perhaps even grow its SSSG. These initiatives include menu innovation, pricing strategy, digital platforms, loyalty programs, etc. These initiatives should help improve consumer experience and result in more frequent visits. However, we must admit that it is difficult to assess how these improvements will drive future SSSG due to current macroeconomic environment and increasing competitions.

Valuation Analysis

Pizza Pizza generated adjusted EPS of C$0.66 per share. We estimate Pizza Pizza to generate about C$0.22 per share in Q4. This means that the company should be able to deliver adjusted EPS of C$0.88 per share. Given its weak growth outlook and some store closures in Q4 2019, we expect its 2019 EPS to be flat. Its 2020 EPS should grow slightly to C$0.90 per share in 2021. Pizza Pizza has been trading at an average P/E ratio of nearly 16x. Therefore, its current price to 2019 estimated EPS ratio of 10.7x is significantly below its 5-year average P/E ratio. While the market is unlikely to rate Pizza Pizza’s valuation near its 5-year average unless it can reaccelerate its SSSG, we think a P/E ratio of 12x is probably a better valuation than its current P/E ratio of 10.7x. Using its P/E ratio of 12x, we derive our target price of C$10.56 per share by the end of 2020. This should result in a total return of 21.3% in 1 year.

A 9.1%-yielding dividend

Pizza Pizza currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0713 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.1%. Below is a chart that shows Pizza Pizza’s trailing 12-month dividend yield in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s dividend yield has been below 6% most of time in the past 5 years. Its current dividend yield is towards the high end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Pizza Pizza’s total system sales depend on consumer confidence. In an economic recession, consumers are less inclined to spend on restaurant foods. This may impact its sales negatively.

Rising payout ratio

Pizza Pizza’s target payout ratio has been in the 100% range as the company’s business model is basically collecting royalties from its franchise restaurants. Hence, there is little need to retain cash. This has resulted in a steadily increasing dividend in the past when the company was able to increase its total system sales. Pizza Pizza’s fourth quarter is typically the highest revenue quarter of the year. However, given the fact that there are more store closures than store openings, and the challenge to re-accelerate its SSSG, it is likely that Q4’s payout ratio will be above 100%. Given Pizza Pizza’s anticipated above 100% payout ratio in 2019, we do not expect Pizza Pizza to increase its dividend. Fortunately, a dividend cut is also not very likely in the near-term due to its working capital available in the near-term. However, we noticed that its working capital has declined to C$3.3 million in Q3 2019 from C$4.2 million in Q3 2018. If Pizza Pizza’s working capital dips further, the company may need to cut its dividend.

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2019 103% 107% 107% 2018 99% 102% 110% 107% 2017 95% 101% 104% 103%

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

As discussed in our article, we think Pizza Pizza will continue to face some near-term headwinds and it may continue to be a challenge to re-accelerate its SSSG. Its shares are significantly undervalued. However, we do not believe multiple expansion will happen unless the company can re-accelerate its SSSG. In addition, its dividend payout ratio may exceed 100% in 2019. Therefore, the risk is not low to invest in this stock. Despite its undervalued share price, we think investors may want to remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.