Palo Alto Networks Appears Undervalued, But Is A Dangerous Investment

Palo Alto's valuation is reasonable, but long-term risks of changing industry dynamics keep me out of this one.

The Challenge

In August, Gartner (IT) released a report titled "The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud." Expert sentiment has largely been in agreement with Gartner's assertions. First, we must break down what the experts are saying in order to understand how the fallout will effect cybersecurity firms.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a security platform founded in 2005 by Nir Zuk in order to build that next generation of firewalls to combat the next generation of threats. Palo Alto trades a reasonable valuation, but investors' biggest challenge is deducing whether or not Palo Alto will find itself on the outside looking in as the next generation of cybersecurity solution commences.

These works are seminal. I believe Orans, Skorupa, and MacDonald have defined a new cloud service architectural model and technology market that will resonate with most Fortune 2000 CTOs and CIOs. There just wasn't a clear definition of this massive shift to edge computing until SASE. SASE goes well beyond the disruption of MPLS with SD-WAN, or hardware appliances with cloud, or applying Zero-trust principles. Orans, Skorupa, and MacDonald write of IT leaders protecting their enterprise environments with "software-defined secure access" Dr. Manoj Apte

Dr. Apte believes this report is not only important in defining a new model of cybersecurity, but as a new framework of thought for how C-level executives will think about how they choose to equip their businesses to ward off intruders.

The first disruption pointed out is MPLS versus SD-WAN. MPLS stands for Multi-Protocol Label Switching. MPLS essentially creates organized pathways to route information throughout a network. This improves the process for sending VoIP or video because instead of a router just knowing the destination, MPLS establishes the predetermined route to get there. SD-WAN performs in a similar fashion, but the routes are more flexible. This enables changes to be made if necessary and also allows for better policing across the system.

One of the primary negatives for MPLS is bandwidth cost and opening up the network to vulnerabilities. SD-WAN works much better at scale enabling users to add new links without changing existing infrastructures. Some believe SD-WAN is superior in almost every instance, providing better performance and security. While others believe, MPLS is useful for time sensitive information that requires guaranteed delivery.

Also mentioned is the shift from hardware applications to cloud, and adoption of zero-trust policy. The shift to the cloud is evident elsewhere with the rise of the Software as a Service model, and subsequent success of large scale cloud providers such as AWS (AMZN) and Azure (MSFT). The shift towards zero-trust policy has been a tailwind for privilege access management firms such as CyberArk (CYBR), and identity management companies like Okta (OKTA). Perhaps the most high profile cyberattack of our time was the success of Russian hackers gaining access to DNC information through stealing privileged credentials.

Complexity, latency and the need to decrypt and inspect encrypted traffic once will increase demand for consolidation of networking and security-as-a-service capabilities into a cloud- delivered secure access service edge (SASE, pronounced "sassy"). [Source: Gartner, The Future of Network Security Is in the Cloud; 30 August 2019; Lawrence Orans, Joe Skorupa, Neil MacDonald] As I interpret it, SASE (and specifically, its impact on enterprise cloud and mobility): Renders existing corporate network and security models obsolete. Requires organizations to adopt a cloud-based, as-a-service model of a "secure edge" that is simple, scalable, and flexible, with low latency and high security. Demands service-edge providers offer compute power at the edge of a widely-distributed network...distributed as close as possible to each endpoint Dr. Manoj Apte

Despite the already shifting landscape of networks and security, SASE is disrupting traditional security suppliers reliant on hardware appliances. However, hardware in some form is still necessary to connect to the internet. This piece of hardware is the SD-WAN, which is appealing to these legacy businesses staring at potential demise from this shift to the cloud.

As Richard Stiennon points out, switch companies like Cisco (CSCO) and Fortinet (FTNT) will have a role in the SD-WAN market, they will struggle to build this new vision of network security. So too will Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto's recent product press release on Prisma-Access falls far short of SASE, despite their claims. It appears to be virtual instances of PAN's firewall spun up in various data centers around the world with traffic routed to them by hardware versions of PAN's firewall in each branch office and the data center. In other words, "Don't replace your expensive firewall infrastructure for the next generation, just buy more of what we offer!" As Gartner puts so well: "In a modern cloud-centric digital business, users, devices and the networked capabilities they require secure access to are everywhere. As a result, secure access services need to be everywhere as well." Richard Stiennon

Palo Alto Networks may find itself on the wrong side of the changing dynamics in cybersecurity. Stiennon believes Zscaler's technology better fits the definition of a SASE future for cybersecurity. As previously mentioned, SD-WAN represents an opportunity for companies like Cisco and Fortinet but other business segments may come under pressure. Another beneficiary from this new emerging security framework could be identity management companies such as Okta.

Palo Alto is a structurally different business designed for an outgoing system, attempting to change directions in an effort to better compete in a changing environment. Stiennon references a Mad Money interview with Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudry retorted Palo Alto's strategy by using an analogy, "That would be like taking DVD players and putting them in a data center and calling it a Netflix service."

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Zscaler trades at a huge premium to peers, which makes sense given its prominence in the next generation of cybersecurity. As a growth focused investor, I don't want to own a company that is possibly in line to be disrupted. This makes Palo Alto Networks a dangerous investment, despite a fairly reasonable valuation considering Wall Street's expectations.

Source

Using midpoint guidance of $3.46 billion in revenue and a 29% FCF margin, gives us roughly a billion dollars in free cash flow for 2020 at a $23 billion valuation. 23x free cash flow is not unreasonable considering Wall Street expects growth to remain just under 20% through fiscal 2022 which wraps up in July 2022.

The company is targeting $5 billion in revenue by 2022, maintaining the same FCF margin would give the company $1.45 billion in FCF by then. At the current valuation, this brings the multiple down to just over 15x FCF, closer to what Checkpoint (CHKP) trades for. Unless growth completely evaporates, Palo Alto will likely see some upside over the coming years. The current valuation would need to slip significantly to make Palo Alto a value buy.

Experts are predicting a dramatic change in the way businesses think about protecting themselves from cyberthreats. I believe this will be a longer term transition, so legacy systems will not be completely decimated in the near term. In fact, the consensus is Palo Alto Networks will see 20% growth over the next several years. If Palo Alto trades lower, there may be opportunity in owning a stock expected to see business degrade faster than reality. But, over the long term, it appears like Palo Alto is at a technological disadvantage that would make me too uncomfortable to own shares even on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.