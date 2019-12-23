Apple Sports Could Be Game Changer

One of the reasons why shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) have soared this year is the excitement over new services that have been launched. The biggest of these offerings is TV+, which is relying on original content to battle the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video. While the true test of success for this new Apple service likely won't be felt for at least another year or two, an interesting rumor last week could set up TV+ to be a major hit moving forward.

Let me just rewind a minute for those not familiar with the new service. Apple is currently charging $4.99 a month for a handful of shows, but the company is offering a free year of service to those who purchase a new Apple device. Thus, while management could boast in the next couple of earnings reports about tens of millions of total subscribers, the real numbers test will come once all of the free trials end. At that point, Apple has to offer enough content to convince consumers to pay the monthly fee. Because users have 3 months to activate the free trial, the real subscriber test may not come until early 2021 or later. That's when the number of paid subscribers becomes something to watch on a quarterly basis as we see with Netflix.

That gets me to a report out last week that Apple is looking at potential content additions - one being a deal with MGM that could feature the James Bond library, and the other being the collegiate Pac-12 Conference. There are no indications that a deal or deals are imminent, and there aren't any more details like whether this would involve live content or not. I'm sure we'll hear many more reports like this in the future as TV+ is set to really take off.

Technology giants entering the sports arena is not exactly a novel concept. Social media giant Facebook (FB) struck a deal with Major League Baseball a few years back, although the 2019 renewal wasn't as impressive. Amazon Prime also has a deal with the NFL for streaming rights to Thursday Night Football. These types of agreements are aimed at cord-cutters or those who have basic cable type packages that don't include premium sports channels or larger packages that allow consumers to watch a greater number of events.

College sports would be an interesting way for Apple to provide cross-country content to those who might not normally be able to get it. Those on the east coast, for example, might have access to the Big Ten Network or SEC Network. But what if your favorite team or the school you went to is from the Pac-12 and you want to watch west coast football? If the game is not being nationally televised, you are usually out of luck. Football would obviously be the big draw here, but other sports will certainly attract eyeballs. There's the possibility of the SEC football package being available right now, but I don't know if Apple is in the market for something that big so soon.

While it's possible that Apple could also look at more professional sports packages, it's likely a little too early for this service. The prices for these types of deals are probably out of the range of what the company would likely want to spend for a few games at this point. Those funds could go to developing a wide variety of shows to attract all sorts of consumers now, and in a year or two when Apple really has built up a meaningful subscriber base and is bringing in substantial revenues, then it could look to target more high price sports deals.

In the end, Apple TV+ could use a big draw to get subscribers once its yearly free trial period ends, and bringing in live sports could be the difference-maker. Even if the company just starts out by getting a regional package like the Pac-12, it can expand further in the future. With TV+ being a key service moving forward and revenues becoming important over the next couple of years, Apple doesn't want to be just another pre-made content service. Other streaming firms and tech giants have dabbled in the sports arena, so why shouldn't Apple flex its major financial muscle?

