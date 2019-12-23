China And Tesla Both To Benefit From Shanghai Project

Company is now well placed to take advantage of the growing China EV market.

Analysts may have under-appreciated the tremendous revenue implications for the Shanghai plant of Tesla (TSLA). My article in February this year detailed the potential this opens up.

Set up in record time with the help of the Chinese authorities, Tesla can plug into what will be a huge increase in EV sales in China in the next few years. A stunning growth in China in EV sales should start to kick in next year. It is a win-win game for both Tesla and for the Chinese authorities.

The Shanghai facility additionally opens up substantial opportunities around Asia for Tesla. It will become the most important jewel in the crown for the company, at least until GF4 in Europe comes on-stream. It additionally has the key advantage of affording some relief from the ever-changing and somewhat arbitrary protectionist policies coming out of the White House. These confusing policies are indeed encouraging U.S. automakers to invest more in China. That is, of course, the exact reverse of what was intended.

The Macro Picture in China

The slowing down in EV sales in China this year has been misunderstood by EV sceptics. The policy of the government is to focus sales on high quality producers and weed out the plethora of low quality EV manufacturers that have sprung up. The government is achieving this by temporarily ratcheting down on subsidies and imposing new barriers to entry. These are being enforced through financial and quality control measures. One reason the authorities back Tesla is they see the brand as driving further enthusiasm for EVs in the country, in general.

There will be a lot of competition in China, of course, from these higher end producers. Some of them are detailed here. However, they all have their own drawbacks. This is particularly shown by the travails of Nio (NIO). This company had often been touted as "China's Tesla". Tesla has a far superior product offering and brand equity and much better financing. This brand equity extends across both Tesla as a consumer brand and Tesla as a high-tech image brand.

The next couple of years will see the renewal of incentives for quality EV manufacturers. The government is targeting sales of 2 million EVs next year. In the first 11 months of this year, sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids totalled 1.04 million vehicles. This was only a small increase in 2018. To get to their 2 million figure next year, the government will no doubt ratchet up incentives in early 2020.

The medium-term government target is for 25% of auto sales to be EVs by 2025. On present numbers that would equate to about 4.5 million EVs per annum in just 5 years' time. Tesla's target to produce 250,000 cars at the Shanghai plant would represent about 6% of the market. That is undoubtedly an achievable target. It would represent about US$12.5 billion per annum in revenues on a conservative cost estimate. In 2018, Tesla's auto sales had revenues of US$17.6 billion. That is one example of how transformative Shanghai can be for the company.

The long-term government target is for 65% of auto sales to be EVs by 2035. On present numbers that would equate to about 12 million cars per annum. By 2050. all auto sales should be EVs.

There is a further positive sign for Tesla. Of the 1.04 million figure so far this year, 832,000 were pure EVs. That category showed healthy growth. Plug-in hybrids showed declines. Tying in with this narrative is the recent calculation that Tesla now has the largest number of cumulative deliveries of EVs as of end of October of 807,954 units. This has exceeded that of BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF), whose figures include many plug-in hybrids. This seems to prove wrong once more the comments by Tesla skeptics that plug-in hybrids were the future rather than Tesla's all-electric model.

My article in September detailed some of the tie-ups with Chinese bodies. They include:

* Tesla included as part of the pilot Shanghai Free Trade Zone.

* Tesla not required to set up a 50/50 joint venture with Chinese partners.

* Tesla granted up to US$2 billion in soft loans with Chinese State banks.

* Shanghai facility construction undertaken by government construction company.

* Further tie-ups reported to be under way with Chinese Internet and payment giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The linkup is likely to be especially beneficial in terms of IT developments and, in particular, for autonomous driving. Tencent is a leading researcher in this field. My article here gave details of this. The leading entrepreneurs of China, such as Tencent's Pony Ma, are driving the EV technology growth in the country. Much store is being set on the financial promise of monetisation of car data. This is something definitely not yet baked into the Tesla stock price. China, with its advantages over the rest of the world in becoming 5G ready, will be the big starter play in this.

* Government subsidies for Tesla autos were confirmed by the government in early December. On December 6th, both the position on subsidies and the permission to sell product from the Shanghai facility were confirmed by Tesla China:

Asian Potential

The potential for Tesla autos manufactured in Shanghai for export to other countries in Asia and Australasia is very substantial. My September article summarised these. So, I will not repeat those on a country-to-country basis here. There has been some further development since then though.

Shanghai is now Tesla's marketing centre for "Greater China". That encompasses China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. There are about 6,000 Teslas on the road in Hong Kong already, despite the small size of the territory.

* South Korea is a particular target market. Due to generous government subsidies, a Model 3 Standard Range Plus is retailing there at about US$26,500. Tesla already has set up a network of 22 Supercharger stations and 172 Level 2 charger stations across the country. The first shipment of Model 3s from the USA has recently arrived in the country. Further shipments will likely come from Shanghai. This will enable Tesla to reduce their prices there still further, or just increase their profit margins. South Korea is the world's 12th largest auto market with 1.5 million cars sold per year. It is moving rapidly towards an EV future.

* Progress in Japan will be interesting. It is the world's 3rd largest auto market with about 5.2 million cars sold per annum. Like South Korea, it too is looking to an EV future. The Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) "Leaf" is a solid domestic product with which to compete. Preference may be for a hydrogen cell future, though recent developments suggest battery EV's are coming more into focus there.

It is thought that Tesla sales are running at only about 320 cars per month. Reviews in the Japanese Press have been very favourable for the Model 3. Only time will tell whether the high media profile translates into sales. One reason the Model S and X have had lukewarm sales in Japan is because of the model size. This relates not just to the roads but to the common automated multi-storey parking systems that proliferate in Japan's big cities. The Model 3 will fit into these systems.

* EVs have been slow to take off in Australia, the world's 15th largest auto market. This is mainly due to the non-supportive policies of the Federal government. However, in September, it is reported that the first consignment of Model 3s sold rapidly upon arrival. Between 1200 units and 1500 units were sold in the month. That made the Model 3 one of the top 5 selling cars in the country in September. Further consignments are thought to have landed since.

The figure of 1500 in one month compares to about 1200 Model S and X sold in 2018. There are about 4,000 Tesla autos on Australian roads at present. The market looks ready for a strong lift-off in EV sales.

* Indonesia is the world's 16th largest auto market with about 1.1 million vehicles per annum. It is an S-E Asian nation with a typically promising outlook for Tesla. This applies particularly to taxis. The country's largest taxi company, Blue Bird, with a fleet of 30,000 vehicles, is building up its EV fleet. It is currently buying vehicles from Tesla and BYD Auto. The EVs cost the company 40% less to operate than ICE vehicles and generate 30% more revenue.

Currently, they are using the Model X as a prestige "Silver Bird" service, illustrated being charged below:

The arrival of the Model 3 from Shanghai should enable expansion of this business for Tesla.

Asia has the world's largest, 3rd largest and 5th largest auto markets, and Asian auto markets are growing more rapidly than this elsewhere. For Tesla, the Shanghai facility is the perfect springboard into these markets.

Model 3 in China

Tesla had already by early December achieved a run-rate of 1,000 Model 3s per week at the Shanghai plant. This was well ahead of schedule. The photo below shows some of these on the parking lot there:

Temporary holding areas have been put in place and transport trucks have been filmed transporting vehicles out to other parts of the country. This is pictured below:

Presumably, these are in transit to the company's 24 stores around the country. The number of stores, maintenance shops, and one-stop Tesla Centers is being ramped up around China. Maintenance stores are set to increase from 29 to 63.

Initial observations of quality for the China manufactured Model 3 seems to be very favourable compared to those made in Fremont. We may have to wait for confirmation of that in driver reviews. Those who are saying that the product must be inferior if made in China are being somewhat blinded by prejudice. The iPhone from Apple (AAPL) proves that China is not just a source of cheap products.

There are about 1,300 superchargers and 2,000 destination charging posts in 170 cities across the country. It is thought that there will be total of 362 charging stations after the expansion and 48 stores around the country. However, this figure pales in comparison to luxury marque rivals in China with whom Tesla is competing. For instance, Mercedes and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) both have over 500 stores in the country.

The sales price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus (without options) is yuan 355,800 (US$49,812). After subsidies, this comes to yuan 330,800 (US$46,312). There have been reports recently that Tesla will be able to cut prices next year as they source more components from local Chinese sources. This is another positive for the company's Chinese operations as its products become increasingly competitive.

At present, the company is thought to be producing 1,000 Model 3s per week on a single manufacturing shift. This puts it on target for their intended short-term target of 3,000 Model 3s per week on three shifts. So, if one calculates that all sales are just of the basic model without options, that would give an annual revenue for Model 3s in 2020 of US$139 million per month or US$1.66 billion per annum.

That still pales into insignificance compared to the company's target of producing 250,000 autos per annum, rising in time to 500,000 units. Just the 250,000 autos per annum would account for US$11.57 billion in revenue from Chinese production, based on the conservative model price estimates. That compares to Tesla's annual auto revenue in 2018 of US$17.6 billion.

In the first 9 months of this year, Tesla's revenues in China totalled US$2.138 billion. That represented 12.4% of total worldwide revenues. China should be Tesla's largest market worldwide. Shanghai should be the catalyst to achieve this.

The figures do not take into account some other model variants of the Model 3 Tesla is currently importing into China from the USA. These are priced at yuan 439,900 (US$61,586) for a longer-range version and at yuan 509,900 (US$71,386) for a higher performance package.

Even before Chinese manufacture, Tesla is the world's leading EV producer against Chinese competition. The figures for 2018 show this clearly:

The Shanghai factory will just accentuate this advantage for Tesla. It is not just a matter of EVs. Something sceptics often fail to understand is that Model 3 prices are very competitive in China compared to the ICE vehicles from luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF). All three of those German marques count China as their biggest market. For instance, Audi has sold 491,000 cars in the last year, Mercedes has sold 514,786.

Mercedes has grown quite strongly in China this year, as this article (paywalled) shows. This illustrates the demand for high-price cars in China against which Tesla is competitive, whether they be EVs or ICE vehicles. The Mercedes-Maybank 5000, for instance, has a healthy niche at yuan 2.88 million (US$392,000). At a more down to earth level, The BMW 320LiM sells well for 339,800 yuan (US$47,500) and the BMW X5 for yuan 730,000 (US$102,200).

Mercedes have just come out with a Made in China EV, the EQC Utility at yuan 580,000 (US$81,200). Mercedes is a strong brand in China, but their price and specifications are not competitive with Tesla.

Other Product Offering in China

Tesla's main focus in operations at first will be for autos. Apart from the Model 3, sales of the Model "S" and Model "X" will, of course, continue to be revenue generators for the company there.

However, China has many other potential revenue benefits for the company.

* The e-truck commercial market is already very substantial in China. It may be difficult for Tesla to compete with market leader BYD Auto in standard trucks. The Tesla Semi may have some potential in the market. It may even be produced in China, though I doubt this.

* The revolutionary Tesla Cybertruck is already being marketed in China and garnering deposits. Whether it will be more than just a niche market is hard to say this early in the day. Manufacturing of the e-truck, or a reported smaller size derivative, in China is not impossible. Historically, pick-up trucks have not been a large market in China. However, last year saw quite an increase. The 452,000 pick-ups sold in China made the country the second largest in the world for pick-ups, but it is still a niche market. Many in the industry think the business is about to take off. Some, such as major player Zheijiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, are putting their faith in e-trucks.

The Cybertruck has caused quite a stir on Chinese social media. This is a reflection of the power of the Tesla brand in the country. Consumers can make a reservation on the Tesla website in China for yuan 1000 (US$140).

* Plans for the manufacture of the Model Y are not confirmed, but production targets have been brought forward by the company. It seems likely that production will be shared between Fremont and Shanghai, and later by Berlin. It will no doubt be a major, if not the major, component of company sales in the country.

* Energy Storage will be another market for the company in China. As I wrote in a recent article, this is becoming of increasing focus for Tesla. The second building currently under construction in Shanghai is thought to be a battery facility. The upcoming "Battery Investor Day" will shed more light on what Tesla has planned for China in this regard. It is an area being much encouraged by Chinese authorities.

As my article here detailed, China is the place to be for battery development and energy storage. "Second life" energy storage is already up and running in the country, led by BYD Auto.

Potential Negatives to the Bullish Picture

These are all unlikely, in my opinion, but could be summarised as:

* U.S. protectionism causing economic or political problems for Tesla in China.

* Negative changes to Chinese government policies on EVs.

* Financial problems for Tesla causing a slow-down in the still-needed capital investment in Asia. Already, the company is a bit late to the Chinese market but not critically so. The US$5 billion on the balance sheet should stand it in good stead for 2020.

* Delays in expanding around Asia. These could be due to different standards in charging, the need for right-hand drive in some markets or market protectionism in specific markets.

Conclusion

The welcome being extended to Tesla in China is now being replicated by politicians in Germany as well in connection with the GF4 planned for Berlin.

It is a far cry from the USA. Just a few days ago, Trump blocked expansion of the EV tax credit system. This is against the will of Congress and the U.S. auto industry. Tesla needs to focus elsewhere. Almost all countries have more supportive governments and environmental policies.

In both Asia and Europe, this support will help spearhead a rapid expansion of Tesla revenues. The company is now the USA's most valuable auto maker by market cap. It is the world's third-largest behind Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). The good news coming out of Shanghai is no doubt partially responsible for the recent surge in the stock price.

Chinese authorities back Tesla for its technical excellence and brand strength. They see this as encouraging Chinese consumers to buy more EVs. The Shanghai facility represents a relationship of tremendous mutual advantage for both Tesla and for the Chinese authorities.

