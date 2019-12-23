West: Energy Industry Could Bring Trillion Dollar Opportunities

The world can't just quit the current system or it risks extreme inflation, but a gradual shift to decarbonization in a $2 trillion industry presents an incredible opportunity for investment.

The energy industry is going through its greatest period of change, and it's all driven by technology, says Rob West, founder of Thunder Said Energy and Energy Consulting.

In his view, these technologies have to be easy to use to facilitate adoption, economical to compete for capital, and fully commercially ready to make this energy transition happen.

"When we do all our work on energy technologies, we're looking for things that meet those criteria," he said. "It's got to be better energy. It's got to be cleaner energy. It's got to be economical, and it's got to be [technically ready] to really get excited."

The world can't just quit the current energy system cold turkey or it risks suffering from extreme inflation, but West thinks a gradual shift to decarbonization in a $2 trillion industry presents an incredible opportunity for investment.

"We can't just abandon the traditional energy industry," he said. "We're going to need to work with them to make energy cleaner, better, more economical and completely decarbonized."

