First Solar: Stable But Unremarkable

While First Solar has a relatively strong balance sheet, the company is not set up for rapid growth.

First Solar (FSLR) has been one of the most consistent and durable companies in the solar industry. Whereas many major US solar companies have collapsed over the past decade, First Solar has remained relatively stable. Given the highly competitive nature of the solar industry, First Solar's ability to remain an industry leader is impressive.

The solar industry is still highly unpredictable in the current environment of trade wars, technological obsolescence, and cyclical overcapacity. While First Solar may be able to weather the volatility as a result of its robust business and strong balance sheet, the company may have trouble growing in the long-term. The negative trends emerging in solar may be too much for even First Solar to handle.

Uncertain Growth Path

Although First Solar is one of the most financially stable companies in the solar industry, First Solar does not appear to have a clear path towards meaningful growth. With almost $2 billion in short-term investments and cash, First Solar certainly has a higher chance of long-term survival than competitors like SunPower (SPWR). However, manufacturing solar panels will likely remain an extremely tough business given current trends in the industry.

The combination of rapid technological change and cyclical overcapacity has made it incredibly hard for solar manufacturers to grow profitably. The continual need to upgrade panels and revamp factories in order to avoid technological obsolescence is a huge drain on manufacturers. Although First Solar has done better than many of its competitors in maintaining profitability, the company will likely have a hard time truly growing as a result of these persistent trends in solar.

Below is an image of the decades-old downward trend of solar prices as a result of technological advancements.

Sources: SolarBuzz Retail Price Environment, DOE NREL Solar Market Report

While this graph ends at 2012, this trend has more or less continued since then. In such an environment of continual precipitous price drops, even a financially stable industry leader like First Solar will have trouble growing profitably.

Because of such trends, First Solar has seen its revenue stay relatively flat for more than half a decade. The company's gross margins have also followed a downward trend as a result of downward pricing pressures. Despite the fact that First Solar is constantly upgrading its modules, evident in its recent Series 6 capacity ramp up, the company will still face unrelenting pressures.

Increasingly Competitive Utility-Scale Market

The utility-scale solar market is one of the more competitive segments of solar. As First Solar is heavily focused on the segment, the company has to compete with low-cost commodity solar panels. While commodity solar panels have in part been responsible for the growth in solar adoption, such panels have also contributed to the collapse of countless major solar giants. Many solar companies have been unable to keep up with the low-cost commodity manufacturers.

First Solar's growing emphasis on manufacturing means that the company will be competing with increasingly low-cost commodity panels. There are few, if any, ways to truly differentiate in utility-scale solar where low-cost panels reign. Whereas high-efficiency panels are advantageous in smaller-scale solar markets like distributed solar, they offer no real advantage in utility-scale solar. Given that there are lower technological barriers of entry in lower efficiency commodity module manufacturing, the utility-scale segment is particularly competitive.

Labor, sales, equipment and many other costs are a lower percentage of total costs in utility-scale solar compared to distributed solar. Because of this, there are no real benefits to reducing the amounts of panels by increasing efficiency in utility-scale solar. The image below shows a typical utility-scale solar project. The sheer size of such projects makes labor costs scale better, which makes panel efficiency less relevant.

Source: First Solar

Strong Balance Sheet

First Solar has built a financially stable company in a volatile industry plagued by tariffs and cutthroat competition. Despite a relatively disappointing Q3 where First Solar reported a revenue of $547 million, First Solar's balance sheet remains strong. The company still has approximately $1.6 billion in cash as of Q3. While this figure is down from $2.1 billion in Q2, First Solar is still far better positioned financially than other major industry figures like SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Source: First Solar

While First Solar is certainly not growing at a fast pace, evident in the company's 6% revenue decline Q/Q, the company is far more stable than peers. In an industry where major companies routinely collapse as a result of financial mismanagement, First Solar stands out.

Conclusion

First Solar is better positioned for survival than most major solar companies. However, the company's relatively flat growth is a big reason for investors to be wary. Moreover, the long-term potential of thin-film is questionable especially considering the fact that First Solar is one of the only companies developing this technology. Although First Solar still has an abundance of cash, First Solar is starting to use that cash relatively quickly. While it may be a good idea to hold onto First Solar at its current valuation of $6 billion, the company is not showing enough growth potential to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.