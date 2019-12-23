Saudi Aramco's Staggering Valuation Does Not Accurately Reflect Its Risk Profile

In one of the most anticipated IPOs of all time, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) finally went public. Though only 1.5 percent of Aramco's total shares were sold, it now holds the record for both the most valuable public company and the largest IPO of all time, grossing $28.2 billion. To put this into perspective: all 128 IPOs on the Nasdaq in their entirety raised a combined $26.7 billion throughout 2019. The stock gained in value the days following the IPO and reached the staggering $2 trillion valuation for the company that had been hoped for prior to the offering.

Yet while Aramco probably rightfully claims the spot of the world's most valuable company, I believe that the current valuation is too high given its risk profile. And to be clear, I do not fear the end of the oil age anytime soon. On the contrary, I am convinced that despite all technological advances, fossil energy will remain of utmost relevance for decades to come. Aramco's problem is a different one. Especially the outsized political exposure creates a higher risk profile than other large oil companies have. Below, I will explain my thesis in more detail and present why I believe that Aramco is currently valued too high.

All About Politics

First of all, I believe that Aramco will always have a political exposure far above than of any other comparable public company. In fact, one might even go as far as saying that the company is part of the state. And all in all I think that this makes it more risky, not less as an investment.

The Saudi government retains a 98.5 stake in Aramco, thus maintaining absolute control. And still, Saudi Arabia depends on the company's business for most of its revenue. It is hard to imagine that should there ever be a conflict between the interest of Aramco investors and the interest of the Saudi people/government, the latter would not prevail.

The government's already near-almighty position is further fortified by the fact that the stock exclusively trades at the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh. A purely domestic listing secures an even higher degree of government influence. The Tadawul is regulated by the Saudi authorities, so here as well it is the Saudi government which makes the rules. And one should not forget that the company's business is located almost exclusively in Saudi Arabia too.

In all fairness it should be mentioned that Saudi Arabia is fairly stable. The crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, seems to have full control of most parts of government and society. The domestic opposition has been largely quelled and neutralized. Given his relatively young age the crown prince could very well rule for decades, in the best case even close to half a century. Notably, there is a history of longevity in the Saudi royal family. His highness' father, King Salman, is 83 years old. His predecessor King Abdullah, the prince's paternal uncle, lived 91 years.

But even if the kingdom remains stable at large, there is still the risk from outside. The recent - presumably Iranian - drone attacks on Aramco operated oil fields and facilities prove the vulnerability to (para-)military and/or terrorist attacks. And I am strongly convinced, that Iran will remain a constant threat in this regard. From the kingdom's political arch enemy's point of view it makes only too much sense to attack the Saudi's most important asset. And for better or worse, who acquires exposure to this asset acquires the risk as well.

I also think that there is the risk of political headwinds for Aramco from another direction as well. Saudi Arabia may be an ally of the free world, but nonetheless there might be the risk of sanctions against the country in the future. One should not forget the outrage that the assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi sparked. The human rights situation might still be a source of risk in the worst case. If for example the situation regarding the rights of women might be considered improving too slow, a future US administration might feel compelled to sanction the country economically. And again, Aramco with its government ties could be an obvious target. As of now, these risks appear manageable, but one should not forget about their existence.

Valuation Compared To Peers

Aramco's risk profile should be reflected in its relative valuation. I do not necessary believe that this is currently the case. With net income in excess of $68 billion during the nine months until September alone, Saudi Aramco is by far the most profitable company in the world. With a valuation of around $2 trillion, it trades at multiples roughly comparable to other large oil producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)(about $9 billion net income during the first nine months; current market value slightly below 300 billion) or Chevron Corp. (CVX) (net income of $9.5 billion during the first nine months; current market capitalization of more than $220 billion). Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A;RDS.B) trades at a lower valuation, but is also significantly more leveraged and not a pure oil player.

Yet those players are more diversified in terms of geography and arguably less politically exposed. Given the substantial state influence I believe that Russia's Rosneft PJSC (OTCPK:RNFTF) - which is not only majority owned by the Russian state but also led by Igor Sechin, a close confidante of president Vladimir Putin's - might arguably be the best benchmark in that regard. Rosneft trades at a materially lower valuation compared to peers. It should of course be taken into consideration that there are sanctions in place against both Rosneft and Mr. Sechin as an individual. Yet I still believe that the relative valuation gap is quite striking.

A major advantage for Aramco might on the other hand be that its largest shareholder can to some degree dictate the oil price. The Saudi government might thus exercise its influence in order to strengthen Aramco's position. Nonetheless, I believe that the political risks I alluded to above are not accurately reflected in its valuation relative to other large oil companies.

The Dividend

Traditionally, large oil companies are of particular interest for dividend focused investors. Saudi Aramco plans to distribute a 2020 dividend of $75 billion. At a valuation of around $2 trillion this amounts to a dividend yield of about 3.75 percent. While certainly not low in absolute terms, this is below the dividend yield paid by peers.

And once again the political dimension should not be underestimated. While Aramco is a primary source of income, Saudi Arabia does not need the dividend. The government might instead opt to simply tax the company instead. It could do this either by taxing Aramco's income or directly via taxing the crude output. And even if the dividend remains unaffected, there would still be the opportunity of implementing a withholding tax. For the government's 98.5 percent of the dividends it would be shifting money from one pocket to another. Investors on the other hand would be materially affected in a negative way. Given these additional risk factors, a high dividend yield would be of even higher importance.

In Some Ways Like A Riskier Government Bond

Saudi Arabia sold a stake in Aramco in order to finance the crown prince's ambitious plans such as the so called Vision 2030 and the futuristic city project NEOM. The ultimate goal is to diversify the country's economy and to reduce its dependence on oil.

HRH Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince; source: Vision 2030

Yet the stake that was sold in the IPO is so minuscule that it does not challenge control of the company in any meaningful way. One could, I believe, come to the conclusion that the sale serves a very similar purpose as a government bond would from Saudi Arabia's point of view. And notably, from an investor's point of view there clearly are similarities too. For the reasons discussed above, Aramco's fate is tied to that of the state. A risk for Saudi Arabia is a risk for the company as well.

Yet other than a bond which usually has a fixed rate, Aramco's dividend is variable and can be determined by Saudi Arabia more or less at will (see above). It is easy to see why from a Saudi perspective this is an advantageous situation. But it is less so for an Aramco investor.

The Stock Price May Not Purely Be Based On Economic Considerations

It is also important to keep in mind which group of investors bought a disproportionately high share of the IPO: wealthy Saudi families and individuals. It is not unreasonable, I believe, to assume that those purchases were not entirely decided upon by economic considerations but to at least some degree motivated by patriotism and/or political pressure. Notably, the government has been sending some rather clear signals that participation would be viewed favorably. This inevitably leads to the outcome, however, that the stock trades higher than it should be if those motives would not be part of the equation. And after all, I doubt that most foreign investors, be they individual or institutional, have the political support of the Saudi state in mind as their key objective (although this may of course be a - welcome or at least neutral - side effect).

Conclusion

Given its risk profile, Aramco does not justify its current valuation. In terms of both multiples and dividend yield it should trade closer to the likes of Rosneft than Exxon Mobil, in other words at a relative discount not a premium. At this price, there are more attractive oil investments.

Nonetheless I struggle to assign a bearish rating to the stock, because I believe that the Saudi government and domestic investors on whom it may exercise influence have the motivation as well as the means to support the stock price beyond the economically warranted valuation. Therefore I see myself unable to recommend an investment in Aramco at the current price, yet at the same time do not expect it to fall too much in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.